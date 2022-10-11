With a recession expected by next year, investors must consider investing in stocks that will remain resilient. To that end, Kroger (KR) could be a good choice, given the inelastic demand for its products and strong fundamentals. On the other hand, it could be wise to avoid Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), given its weak fundamentals and the tech industry’s bleak near-term prospects. Read on….

