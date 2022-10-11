Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
XRP Takes The Lead Among Altcoins – Will It Drop Before Climbing?
XRP has maintained a daily calmness but emerged as the week’s top performer. The token took to the north with 18% weekly gains as the price crossed the $0.5 mark before falling. Also, other altcoins have been making slight losses daily in the past week. The crypto market is...
NEWSBTC
Ripple (XRP) Struggles As Bearish Divergence Emerges, Eyes $0.42 Support
XRP price slows down after several days as price remains bullish despite showing weakness. XRP trades above 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as price struggles to regain bullish signs with the emergence of bearish divergence. The price of XRP continues to hold strong and could retest $0.42 support. The...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Flips Bullish on XRP and One Additional Altcoin, Says Economic Data This Week To Spark Crypto Market Shift
A popular crypto trader says XRP and one other mid-cap altcoin have the most bullish-looking price action on the market right now. Pseudonymous trader Kaleo tells his 535,000 Twitter followers that currently, XRP and smart contract platform Tron (TRX) have the most promising charts. “It’s 2022 and TRX and XRP...
NEWSBTC
XRP Price Hits Target Of $0.5, But Can It Break This Key Resistance?
The XRP price has been swimming against the tide and continues to show strength against larger cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. A potential settlement between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple might continue to prompt this cryptocurrency to the upside. At the time of writing, the...
NEWSBTC
Avalanche Sits On A Time Bomb As Price Eyes $10, Will Price Escape This?
AVAX price continues to trend downwards as price remains bearish with price trading on key support. AVAX trades below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as price struggles to regain bullish signs. The price of AVAX needs to break and hold above the key resistance of $30 to resume bullish...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Plays Ping Pong As Price Continues In A Range, Where Is Price Headed?
BTC prices continue to trend downwards as prices remain bearish, with price trading on critical support. BTC trades below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as price struggles to regain bullish signs. The price of BTC needs to break and hold above the key resistance of $20,500 to initiate recovery...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Consolidates Below $1,300: What Could Trigger A Sharp Decline?
Ethereum tested the key $1,265 support zone against the US Dollar. ETH might correct higher, but upsides could face hurdles near $1,300 and $1,310. Ethereum remains in a bearish zone below the $1,350 and $1,320 support levels. The price is now trading below $1,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
NEWSBTC
Terra Coin Price Balloons 30% – But Can LUNA Reach Higher Terrain?
Terra (LUNA) woke up to a good day on Wednesday as the token made an impressive 30% jump in its price on the way to tallying a high of $3.08. Terra accounted for 25.06% of the entire token holdings among the top 100 ETH whales. LUNA price surged by 30%...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Dominance Rises As Market Turns Red, What Does This Mean For Altcoins?
BTC.D rises in price as altcoins suffer a bloody day in crypto. BTC.D attempts to break out above 8, and 20-day Exponential Moving Averages as altcoins struggle to hold their key support. The price of BTC.D eyes a rally to 48% as this could mean more pain for altcoins. Many...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Forms Short-Term Bullish Pattern, Why BTC Could Rise To $20K
Bitcoin price is consolidating near the $19,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC seems to be forming a short-term bullish pattern and might rise towards $20,000. Bitcoin is struggling to gain pace for a move above the $19,200 level. The price is trading below above $19,400 and the 100 hourly...
NEWSBTC
Crypto Quant Data Hints An Imminent Bitcoin Price Rally, Will It Be Strong?
The beginning of 2022 has been rocky for the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. Many experts believe the digital token will eventually hit the $100K price. For them, this is not a case of if but when. Deutsche Bank also reported that some Bitcoin investors see BTC reaching a price of $110,000 in five years.
ambcrypto.com
Fantom slides below three week range, here’s what traders can expect
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. FTM falls below $0.216 and is likely headed much lower. Spikes in exchange inflows suggest rising selling pressure. Fantom [FTM] has not shown much volatility over the past...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Remains Vulnerable, Will ETH Fall Back To $1K?
Ethereum failed to clear the $1,300 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH is declining and there is a risk of a drop below the $1,265 support. Ethereum is still showing bearish signs below the $1,350 and $1,320 support levels. The price is now trading below $1,300 and the 100...
ambcrypto.com
MATIC investors can expect the next bull rally after…
Sandeep Nailwal, the co-founder of Polygon [MATIC] recently tweeted about the growing gaming ecosystem in the Polygon network. As per the tweet shared by the co-founder, Polygon was the biggest blockchain in the gaming space. Apart from this, Polygon recently launched its all-new zkEVM — a layer 2 addition to...
CoinTelegraph
BTC price hits 3-week lows on US CPI as Bitcoin liquidates $57M
Bitcoin (BTC) delivered classic volatility on Oct. 13 as United States economic data shook markets. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView followed BTC/USD as it presented some textbook moves to accompany the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) print for September. Coming in at 0.1% above expectations year-on-year, the September...
NEWSBTC
CPI Crushes Bitcoin Price Down To $17,900, New Lows Imminent?
Bitcoin lost support at $18,600 and trended lower close to its yearly bottom at $17,900. The cryptocurrency managed to stop the bleeding at these levels, but the general sentiment in the markets seems to have flipped from dubious to fearful. At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $18,300...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Recovery Won’t Be Easy, Why Bears Target Additional Weakness
Bitcoin price is struggling below the $19,200 support against the US Dollar. BTC remains at a risk of more losses below the $18,500 support in the near term. Bitcoin is showing bearish signs below the $19,200 and $19,500 levels. The price is trading below above $19,500 and the 100 hourly...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Holders Bracing For A Crypto Winter Bottom Should Check These Data
Bitcoin bulls continue to feel the pinch as the currency has dropped 8.17 percent in value over the past seven days. BTC investors are looking forward to a market bottom, and Glassnode claims that the market has bottomed out. Nonetheless, whales and major institutions are currently in the accumulation phase,...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Dips to $18K on CPI Data, Here Are The Targets if Selling Continues (BTC Price Analysis)
Today, BTC went through some massive volatility. Accordingly, the trading volume on Binance increased exponentially. The price is struggling to hold above the $18K level, and the potential for further correction is causing fear across the market. Technical Analysis. The Daily Chart:. On the daily chart, Bitcoin is trading slightly...
