Putnam County, WV

Williamson Daily News

Mingo Commission candidates eye unexpired seat

WILLIAMSON — Two candidates will face off in November for the unexpired Mingo County Commission term on the general election ballot. This seat was left open by the passing of former Commissioner Gavin Smith, and the general election winner will serve through 2026. Republican Russell L. Deskins of Lenore...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Several counties facing critical need for substitute teachers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Department of Education is working to get more substitute teachers on board in several counties that are facing a critical teacher shortage. "We have currently about 30 professional vacancies in our county," Cabell County deputy superintendent Tim Hardesty said. Hardesty said the...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Two COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; little movement in active case total

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in West Virginia as the state’s active case total continued to remain under 1,000. The death of a 61-year-old woman from Kanawha County and a 77-year-old woman from Raleigh County pushed the state’s death toll from the virus to 7,457, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Hiring event scheduled Thursday in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — If you are looking for a job, you can head to Putnam County on Thursday. Express Employment professionals is hosting a hiring event in Fraziers Bottom. Express works with people, learning about their experiences and skills to help match them with a job that's...
wchstv.com

Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Wednesday in West Virginia. The deaths were an 82-year-old woman from Jefferson County, a 78-year-old man from Randolph County, a 63-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old man from Randolph County and a 92-year-old woman from Wayne County, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state’s death toll from the virus is now at 7,455.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Eric Tarr
Craig Blair
WOWK 13 News

Man with Alzheimer’s found in Putnam County, West Virginia

UPDATE (2:56 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11): The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says thsi man has been found. PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man with Alzheimer’s Disease. The sheriff’s office says that Clinton Junior Foster was last seen in the Culloden area driving […]
ballparkdigest.com

State grant clears way for new Marshall University ballpark

A $13.8 million West Virginia state grant is the final piece of the funding puzzle for a new Marshall University ballpark, with the on-campus project budgeted at $23 million and tentatively set to open in March 2024. The grant was announced by Gov. Jim Justice and is from the West...
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Walker ready to lead Appalachian Power as president and COO

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The new leader of Appalachian Power is a familiar face to the company and ready for any challenges that come his way. American Electric Power (AEP) named Aaron Walker president and chief operating officer of Appalachian Power on Sept. 22. Walker succeeds Chris Beam, who was appointed AEP’s executive vice president of Energy Services.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 dead, 1 taken to hospital in Putnam County crash

UPDATE (4:22 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12): One lane is back open after a deadly crash in Putnam County. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that Appalachian Power is working to replace a power pole that was damaged at the scene. Sheriff Eggleton also says that excessive speed appears to have contributed to the crash. […]
WOWK 13 News

Cabell County works to combat bus driver shortage

MILTON, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County School District took to the Milton Pumpkin Festival to recruit school bus drivers Sunday. Dan Gleason, the transportation director for Cabell County Schools says the festival provides the perfect opportunity to reach more people while also providing critical bus driver safety information to everyone else. As of midday […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Mingo Messenger

Longtime educator gives out last awards

For three decades, long-serving educator and Mingo County Board of Education (BOE) member June Mitchell Glover, of Williamson, has presented her English Award to many Mingo County students. With advice from the two remaining high schools in the county, Glover gave the last of those four English Awards this past...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WVNS

What drugs do these slang names stand for?

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Most illicit drugs are given different street names in order to talk about them secretly. Knowing these nicknames can help with awareness about popular drugs in your area, especially ones that can be dangerous. Do you know the street names for drugs in your area? Not everyone knows what street names […]
CHARLESTON, WV

