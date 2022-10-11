Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Justice continues to urge Amendment 2 rejection; Blair says governor misleading public
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The debate continues to be heated over who would benefit the most from a proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot in West Virginia and whether the state can afford to take the risk. Gov. Jim Justice, in Wyoming County Monday, continued to urge voters...
Williamson Daily News
Mingo Commission candidates eye unexpired seat
WILLIAMSON — Two candidates will face off in November for the unexpired Mingo County Commission term on the general election ballot. This seat was left open by the passing of former Commissioner Gavin Smith, and the general election winner will serve through 2026. Republican Russell L. Deskins of Lenore...
wchstv.com
State prepares to submit damages from summer flooding to FEMA for approval
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Phala Shafer gets home from work every day, and then the work continues. "Every day you spend two or three hours, and it’s cleaning," she said. "After a while, you know as older people, you’re exhausted." Her home and others along Hughes...
wchstv.com
Several counties facing critical need for substitute teachers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Department of Education is working to get more substitute teachers on board in several counties that are facing a critical teacher shortage. "We have currently about 30 professional vacancies in our county," Cabell County deputy superintendent Tim Hardesty said. Hardesty said the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wchstv.com
Two COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; little movement in active case total
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported Thursday in West Virginia as the state’s active case total continued to remain under 1,000. The death of a 61-year-old woman from Kanawha County and a 77-year-old woman from Raleigh County pushed the state’s death toll from the virus to 7,457, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
wchstv.com
Hiring event scheduled Thursday in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — If you are looking for a job, you can head to Putnam County on Thursday. Express Employment professionals is hosting a hiring event in Fraziers Bottom. Express works with people, learning about their experiences and skills to help match them with a job that's...
wchstv.com
Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five new COVID-19-related deaths were reported Wednesday in West Virginia. The deaths were an 82-year-old woman from Jefferson County, a 78-year-old man from Randolph County, a 63-year-old woman from Kanawha County, an 85-year-old man from Randolph County and a 92-year-old woman from Wayne County, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The state’s death toll from the virus is now at 7,455.
Boyd County votes to sell former Sears building to horse racing company
With a 3 to 1 vote Tuesday, Boyd County Fiscal Court approved a motion to tentatively accept an offer of $5 million from Revolutionary Racing LLC to purchase the former Sears building and property surrounding Camp Landing.
RELATED PEOPLE
WTAP
Humane Society of Parkersburg continues to see surplus of dogs in shelter
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Humane Society of Parkersburg says that it is overcrowded with dogs at its shelter. Even after what executive director, Gary McIntyre says was a “record” adoption month in July, the shelter is back to its usual adoption rate. The shelter says it is...
Man with Alzheimer’s found in Putnam County, West Virginia
UPDATE (2:56 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11): The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says thsi man has been found. PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man with Alzheimer’s Disease. The sheriff’s office says that Clinton Junior Foster was last seen in the Culloden area driving […]
ballparkdigest.com
State grant clears way for new Marshall University ballpark
A $13.8 million West Virginia state grant is the final piece of the funding puzzle for a new Marshall University ballpark, with the on-campus project budgeted at $23 million and tentatively set to open in March 2024. The grant was announced by Gov. Jim Justice and is from the West...
WSAZ
Charleston man claims feral felines making quality of life 'cat-astrophic'
Taking a closer look at Amendment 2 for tax reform in W.Va. Taking a closer look at Amendment 2 for tax reform in W.Va.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wchstv.com
900 On Lee: Ribbon cutting conducted for luxury apartments in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — There is a new option for those looking for a living space in downtown Charleston. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was conducted Wednesday for the 900 On Lee luxury apartments. Like the name says, it's right down on at 900 Lee Street, sharing a building with WesBanco.
wchstv.com
Charleston man pleads guilty to being felon in possession of a firearm
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Federal prosecutors said a Charleston man pleaded guilty Wednesday to being a felon in possession of a firearm stemming from an incident in June when police responded to a report of shots fired. Kevin Gerard Denson, 36, pleaded guilty to the charge, according to a...
wchsnetwork.com
Walker ready to lead Appalachian Power as president and COO
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The new leader of Appalachian Power is a familiar face to the company and ready for any challenges that come his way. American Electric Power (AEP) named Aaron Walker president and chief operating officer of Appalachian Power on Sept. 22. Walker succeeds Chris Beam, who was appointed AEP’s executive vice president of Energy Services.
1 dead, 1 taken to hospital in Putnam County crash
UPDATE (4:22 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12): One lane is back open after a deadly crash in Putnam County. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says that Appalachian Power is working to replace a power pole that was damaged at the scene. Sheriff Eggleton also says that excessive speed appears to have contributed to the crash. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cabell County works to combat bus driver shortage
MILTON, WV (WOWK) – The Cabell County School District took to the Milton Pumpkin Festival to recruit school bus drivers Sunday. Dan Gleason, the transportation director for Cabell County Schools says the festival provides the perfect opportunity to reach more people while also providing critical bus driver safety information to everyone else. As of midday […]
Longtime educator gives out last awards
For three decades, long-serving educator and Mingo County Board of Education (BOE) member June Mitchell Glover, of Williamson, has presented her English Award to many Mingo County students. With advice from the two remaining high schools in the county, Glover gave the last of those four English Awards this past...
wchstv.com
Man accused of leading officers on pursuit, agrees to plea requirements
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man accused of leading agencies on a chase spanning three counties with a toddler in the car agreed Tuesday in Kanawha County Circuit Court to the terms of his guilty plea to strangulation and child neglect charges. Dakota Scott Taylor is accused of...
What drugs do these slang names stand for?
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Most illicit drugs are given different street names in order to talk about them secretly. Knowing these nicknames can help with awareness about popular drugs in your area, especially ones that can be dangerous. Do you know the street names for drugs in your area? Not everyone knows what street names […]
Comments / 0