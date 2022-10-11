ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Modern Gas Rib Showdown moves to Chehaw Park

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
 2 days ago

ALBANY – Modern Gas Co. is set to host the 2022 annual Rib Showdown competition on Oct. 22, at its new event location – Chehaw Park. The venue change allows for more competition teams, food vendors and attendees, and comes on the heels of the largest Rib Showdown in 2021, which boasted 22 competition teams and more than 700 people in attendance.

This year, teams of backyard barbecue rib masters will test their rib cooking skills as they compete for the first- through fifth-place category titles. In addition, the event will feature entertainment from area bands, local food trucks, a cash bar, fun activities for kids, a cornhole tournament and more.

The Albany Herald

