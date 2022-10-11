Bills rookies Khalil Shakir, James Cook score first NFL TDs: 'Just took off'

The Buffalo Bills beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in convincing fashion Sunday, putting on an offensive display en route to a 38-3 victory.

While top target WRs Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis hauled in scoring tosses from Bills QB Josh Allen, there were plenty of opportunities to spread the ball around.

Two of the beneficiaries of that big day of offense were none other than two of the teams’ rookies they selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Just before halftime, WR Khalil Shakir caught a 24-yard TD completion.

“I just had a shoot route across the field,” Shakir said to the press after the game. “They were in man coverage, so I just noticed that and just took off.”

Later in the fourth quarter, RB James Cook got in on the action as well. Following a 41-yard catch by Diggs, the RB took a handoff from Allen all the way into the endzone on the next play for a 24-yard scoring run.

“I think it was a good read by him, good cut,” said head coach Sean McDermott to the media. “The O-line did a good job, and it looked like he had some blocking down the field.”

The TD marked the very first of the year for the Bills that didn’t come by way of a Josh Allen pass or run. Cook’s the first RB for Buffalo to score one rushing this season.

He celebrated with a leap into the arms of Bills fans in the stands.

“That’s great,” McDermott said. “Here’s a young man that played at Georgia, not really from around here, but he’s adjusting and (knows) enough to give Bills Mafia what they so deserve. And I think that’s pretty cool to watch a young man to have the wherewithal after his first touchdown and the awareness to celebrate that with the fans, so that’s special. It’s a feel-good moment, for sure.”

The coach wasn’t the only one to take notice of the rookies, as WR Stefon Diggs quipped “They did all right” during his press session alongside Shakir.

The Bills took the University of Georgia product Cook with their second-round selection in this year’s Draft, and Shakir out of Boise State in round five. With injuries on both sides of the ball, it was time for the rookies to step up to provide depth for the Buffalo offense, and they did just that and more.

For the passing game to continue to fire on all cylinders in the absence of weapons like starters TE Dawson Knox and WRs Isaiah McKenzie, Jamison Crowder and Jake Kumerow was significant and noticed by Allen.

“Talk about a guy like Shakir who gets thrown in the starting lineup,” Allen said during his postgame press session. “We’re down two slot guys, and he goes in there and has a great day.”

Another member of the receiver corps who has gone down a similar path is third-year WR Gabe Davis.

“Yeah, I mean I played that same role two years ago, my rookie year. I know how it is,” Davis said during his press conference. “It’s just a commitment and a certain type of discipline to this game. And Khalil has that, and he’s going to be a great player.”

The receiver sounded prepared for the role he was asked to play.

“I got plenty of reps throughout the week, so was just doing my job,” added Shakir about his day. “I look at it as: If Josh has enough trust to throw it up to me, with (that) many guys around me, then I’ve got to do my part, so he just threw it up, and honestly, just found the ball, made a play, and wasn’t trying to do too much or too little there- just trying to do my job.”

Davis seemed to know what they were getting in the rookie as well.