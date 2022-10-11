ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills rookies Khalil Shakir, James Cook score first NFL TDs: 'Just took off'

By David De Cristofaro
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04qEt7_0iUbezl700

The Buffalo Bills beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in convincing fashion Sunday, putting on an offensive display en route to a 38-3 victory.

While top target WRs Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis hauled in scoring tosses from Bills QB Josh Allen, there were plenty of opportunities to spread the ball around.

Two of the beneficiaries of that big day of offense were none other than two of the teams’ rookies they selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Just before halftime, WR Khalil Shakir caught a 24-yard TD completion.

“I just had a shoot route across the field,” Shakir said to the press after the game. “They were in man coverage, so I just noticed that and just took off.”

Later in the fourth quarter, RB James Cook got in on the action as well. Following a 41-yard catch by Diggs, the RB took a handoff from Allen all the way into the endzone on the next play for a 24-yard scoring run.

“I think it was a good read by him, good cut,” said head coach Sean McDermott to the media. “The O-line did a good job, and it looked like he had some blocking down the field.”

The TD marked the very first of the year for the Bills that didn’t come by way of a Josh Allen pass or run. Cook’s the first RB for Buffalo to score one rushing this season.

He celebrated with a leap into the arms of Bills fans in the stands.

“That’s great,” McDermott said. “Here’s a young man that played at Georgia, not really from around here, but he’s adjusting and (knows) enough to give Bills Mafia what they so deserve. And I think that’s pretty cool to watch a young man to have the wherewithal after his first touchdown and the awareness to celebrate that with the fans, so that’s special. It’s a feel-good moment, for sure.”

The coach wasn’t the only one to take notice of the rookies, as WR Stefon Diggs quipped “They did all right” during his press session alongside Shakir.

The Bills took the University of Georgia product Cook with their second-round selection in this year’s Draft, and Shakir out of Boise State in round five. With injuries on both sides of the ball, it was time for the rookies to step up to provide depth for the Buffalo offense, and they did just that and more.

For the passing game to continue to fire on all cylinders in the absence of weapons like starters TE Dawson Knox and WRs Isaiah McKenzie, Jamison Crowder and Jake Kumerow was significant and noticed by Allen.

“Talk about a guy like Shakir who gets thrown in the starting lineup,” Allen said during his postgame press session. “We’re down two slot guys, and he goes in there and has a great day.”

Another member of the receiver corps who has gone down a similar path is third-year WR Gabe Davis.

“Yeah, I mean I played that same role two years ago, my rookie year. I know how it is,” Davis said during his press conference. “It’s just a commitment and a certain type of discipline to this game. And Khalil has that, and he’s going to be a great player.”

The receiver sounded prepared for the role he was asked to play.

“I got plenty of reps throughout the week, so was just doing my job,” added Shakir about his day. “I look at it as: If Josh has enough trust to throw it up to me, with (that) many guys around me, then I’ve got to do my part, so he just threw it up, and honestly, just found the ball, made a play, and wasn’t trying to do too much or too little there- just trying to do my job.”

Davis seemed to know what they were getting in the rookie as well.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Buffalo, NY
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 trades Patriots should consider making before the deadline

The New England Patriots have had a shaky start to the season thus far, but things could be worse. With Mac Jones on the roster, things are promising at the quarterback position. Even if Jones isn’t an elite QB, he has shown that he can hang in the league as a mid-tier starter at worst. With that being said, since Jones is on a rookie contract, the Patriots should take advantage and make a move to bolster the roster, while the opportunity to do so is affordable.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill Belichick comments on Kendrick Bourne, following sideline argument

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick supported wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, following the team’s 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions. The two were shown having an animated sideline conversation during the first quarter of Sunday’s game. Nevertheless, it appears that nothing major came of it. The coach publicly supported his wide receiver during his weekly radio appearance on The Greg Hill Show.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Cook
Person
James Cook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill Belichick was in peak form with this hilarious Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe comparison

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been at the top of his game when it comes to deflecting and sidestepping questions surrounding the team. His robotic press conferences have become legendary, but we’re seeing more smiles these days from the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach. It’s a sign that he’s actually having fun at the media’s expense.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Alabama safety signed to Bills practice squad

One of Alabama’s former safeties, Jared Mayden, signed with the Buffalo Bills practice squad on Monday. He last played for the Philadelphia Eagles before being released in September. Mayden spent four seasons playing safety at Alabama. He recorded 82 tackles, three tackles for loss, and four interceptions. The native...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

After Jamie Collins signing, Patriots bring back another former linebacker

The New England Patriots announced the signing of free agent linebacker Calvin Munson to the practice squad on Wednesday. Munson has familiarity with the organization. He spent the majority of the 2018 and 2019 seasons on New England’s practice squad. He took on a special teams role when he got his opportunity with the Patriots, playing 97 special teams snaps compared to just nine snaps on the defensive side of the ball.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The Pittsburgh Steelers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers work out multiple players on Tuesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers were busy on Tuesday working out potential roster additions according to the NFL transaction report. Pittsburgh is currently dealing with a multitude of issues not limited to a lack of defensive backs and inconsistency in the return game. The Steelers worked out wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, cornerback...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
212K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy