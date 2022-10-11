Read full article on original website
sheltonherald.com
21 CT restaurants make it to Yelp's 'Top 100 In New England' list
Connecticut restaurants are well-represented on Yelp's recently-released list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in New England, including two in the top 10 and four in the top 20. Zeneli in New Haven, a traditional Neapolitan-style pizzeria on...
NewsTimes
CT's new winery, Worthington Winery & Vineyard in Somers, offers pond and garden views
Mark and Karen Murdoch's winemaking journey started with a crabapple tree in the front yard of their former East Windsor home. They turned their abundant crops into jam, but then tried their hand at making wine out of the...
5 Driving No-Nos That Are on the Rise in Connecticut
Since the pandemic, driving has become more aggravating and dangerous than ever before. Maybe it's because we took a long break from driving for the most part? Could it be people are less patient than ever before? Whatever the case, it's bad and getting worse, especially in the Nutmeg State.
Bristol Press
Discount Office Solutions planning to move into former CT Bike & Skate location
BRISTOL – An office furniture business, Discount Office Solutions, is planning to move into the former CT Bike & Skate location on 80 South St., relocating from Waterbury. Al LaPorta, owner of Discount Office Solutions, spoke in September at an Economic and Community Development meeting to announce his intentions to relocate his family business to Bristol. According to the city records, LaPorta said at that meeting that he “anticipates growth including job creation.”
'We Are Sincerely Grateful': CT Store To Close After 102 Years In Business
A Connecticut store will soon permanently close its doors after 102 years in business. Melzen Pet Supply, located in the Hartford County town of Glastonbury, will have its last day of business on Saturday, Nov. 12, the owners announced on Monday, Oct. 10. The owners said their grandfather, Stanley Melzen,...
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Connecticut
- There are many places to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet in Connecticut. Some of these are considered upscale with quality food. However, you'll also find all-you-can-eat buffets that aren't all-inclusive. Osaka Hibachi Buffet in Stratford. This contemporary spot offers a wide array of grilled fare, sushi, and other Asian and...
Milford man launches mobile school for making New Haven-style pizza
Every Monday night, Zabski holds classes at a pizzeria in New Haven, where he teaches people how to make the dough and the sauce, assemble the pizza, then bake and launch it.
A Look Inside And Out Of One Of Connecticut’s Creepiest Abandoned Places
It closed its doors in 2010 and housed 128 tuberculosis patients at capacity when it was in full operation and it is super high on the creepy scale. It's Connecticut's abandoned Cedarcrest Regional Hospital and according to Atlas Obscura, was founded in 1910 by the State Tuberculosis Commission, which now goes by the name of the Tuberculosis Control Program.
Bassist Ian Hill of Judas Priest Says Nice Things About Connecticut In Interview
They have been rocking for the past 50 years and are still going strong, it's Judas Priest and they are kicking off their "50 Heavy Metal Years" Tour right here in Connecticut this week. Rob Halford and the boys will be in Wallingford at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre on Thursday, October 13th.
ctexaminer.com
Defending the CAVE people of Stamford
Recently, I wrote and submitted an op-ed to the Stamford Advocate (9/25) in full support of the people who wanted the Glenbrook Community Center to remain a full-fledged community center, and not just the mere 3,000 maybe 4,000 square feet of “public space” promised in the proposed sales contract. (An Op-Ed which by the way was NOT printed by the Stamford Advocate) Apparently, someone at the Advocate didn’t think my opinion was worth printing. Instead, today they chose to print an op-ed titled “STAMFORD IS A CULTURAL HELLHOLE”, that was full of arrogance, negativity, name calling, and slanderous comments about the people of Stamford and the city itself.
sheltonherald.com
Wave by the numbers: Darien volleyball, field hockey are No. 1
Top rankings for Darien's volleyball and field hockey teams, and cross country readies for the postseason are on the stage for this week's Wave by the numbers. Ranking of the Darien volleyball team in the Connecticut Coaches Poll for week five. The Blue Wave has won its first 10 matches, all by 3-0 scores.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Smoking Dishwasher At Shoprite
2022-10-12@1:40pm–#Milford CT– Firefighters were called to Shoprite at 935 Boston Post Road for a dishwasher that was smoking. Now you know what all the commotion was about. No word on what it was smoking.
Powerball: 3 winning tickets sold in Mass., including at a Market Basket
There was no Powerball jackpot winners Monday night. However, three Massachusetts lottery players walked away with prizes. The largest prize was worth $100,000. That Powerball ticket was sold at New Corner Variety in Chicopee, which is located at 1875 Memorial Drive. The other two Powerball prizes were worth $50,000. One...
sheltonherald.com
‘Haunted’ Annabelle doll is traveling around CT this Halloween: Here’s what to know
After being locked within the Warrens' Occult Museum in Monroe, making very few trips in recent years, the real "haunted" Annabelle doll will be visible to public this Halloween at two different events. The first is Oct. 29 at The Warrens' Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon at Mohegan Sun, and the second is Oct. 30 as part of a special "Mischief Night" presentation in New Milford. In addition to the famous doll, which has spawned it own series of movies, a number of other items from the Warrens' collection will be present at these events.
bhsrng.com
Queen of the lot
Jane Hoffman is a Berlin High School junior. She is excited to continue her last years of high school writing for the Red ‘n’ Green. She is also a...
sheltonherald.com
CT was the home of first witch trial (45 years before Salem), activists aim to exonerate victims
History remembers the 20 victims of the Salem Witch Trials, when witch hysteria swept through Salem, Mass. in 1692, but what about the victims of the Connecticut trials that predated Salem by 45 years?. "Salem was the huge fireworks...
Eyewitness News
Dogs rescued from Hurricane Ian arrive in CT today
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Dogs rescued for Hurricane Ian are set to arrive in Connecticut on Wednesday. The Connecticut Humane Society said it will be taking the dogs once they’re flown in to Hartford-Brainard Airport. Twenty-two dogs from Florida were put on a plane. The CHS said it expects...
22 dogs rescued from Hurricane Ian up for adoption in Newington
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Following the tragic aftermath of Hurricane Ian, over 100 dogs were left behind without owners. Now, 22 of them are coming to Connecticut in hopes of finding a new home. The Connecticut Humane Society will receive 22 dogs on Wednesday to help support Florida’s animal shelters. After going through two to […]
East Longmeadow man sentenced for tobacco trafficking charges
An East Longmeadow man along with three other men from Connecticut have been sentenced for their role in a conspiracy to traffic illegally obtained tobacco and avoid paying taxes.
1 shot in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 40s was taken to a hospital after being shot Wednesday afternoon in Hartford, according to police. Police initially arrived at about 3:20 p.m. to the 90 block of Enfield Street after receiving a ShotSpotter notification, according to authorities. While on the scene, they heard that the victim […]
