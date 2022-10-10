Read full article on original website
Stephen A. Smith Predicts Major College Football Upset This Weekend
Stephen A. Smith has long talked glowingly about Nick Saban and the Alabama football program. But this weekend, he thinks the Crimson Tide could be in danger of losing for the first time this season. The ESPN sports talk personality said on "First Take" Wednesday that, if quarterback Bryce Young ...
Yardbarker
Odds released for Matt Rhule’s next college job
Matt Rhule is widely expected to return to the collegiate level after he was fired as head coach of the Carolina Panthers, and oddsmakers are already trying to predict where he will end up. According to the latest odds from SportsBetting.ag, Nebraska is the most likely landing spot for Rhule....
4-star FSU commit Keldric Faulk changes weekend visit plans
Four-star Highland Home (Ala.) EDGE and Florida State commit Keldric Faulk was expected to take an official visit to Tennessee this weekend, but he tells On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons that visit will not happen. Instead, Faulk will head to Florida State to see the Seminoles host Clemson. “I’m...
Kirk Herbstreit Confirms The Plan For ESPN's College GameDay This Saturday
A rumor has been floating around that ESPN's College GameDay will not make the trip out to Knoxville for the Alabama vs. Tennessee game this Saturday. The official College GameDay Twitter account mysteriously deleted a tweet announcing the Week 7 destination. It leads some to believe ESPN has made ...
247Sports
What TCU coach Sonny Dykes said about matchup vs. Oklahoma State
For the second week in a row, Oklahoma State will face one of the new first-year head coaches in the Big 12 as it prepares for TCU and its leader in Sonny Dykes. The Horned Frogs are off to an unexpected, yet impressive start in Dykes' first season in Fort Worth with a perfect 5-0 record so far, including a pair of wins in conference play against Oklahoma and at Kansas last week. Now, TCU gets rewarded with another matchup against a nationally ranked opponent in Oklahoma State, which is the only other remaining unbeaten team in the Big 12.
How to Watch: Longhorns vs. Iowa State
The Longhorns will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the Iowa State Cyclones. Here is how to watch and listen.
College football strength of schedule rankings for 2022 season
Playing a quality schedule is more important now than ever before as the College Football Playoff places a heavy premium on playing good opponents. It's not exactly a science to determine which college football teams have the hardest or easiest schedule for the simple reason that we don't know how ...
WFAA
Here are WFAA's top high school football games this week
DALLAS — Seven weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
Aggies Slide Up SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings
The Texas A&M Aggies are off this week, but their loss to Alabama actually helped them move up a bit in the rankings.
Greg McElroy shares interesting info on Matt Rhule
Matt Rhule was fired as coach of the Carolina Panthers on Monday, leading to a lot of speculation regarding his next move. Most believe Rhule will make his way back to the college game, but that may not happen quickly. ESPN’s Greg McElroy said he had heard that Rhule would...
247Sports
Fired Up: Tulane, Oklahoma games helped form Kansas State into Big 12 leader
Editor’s Note: Fired Up takes an answer from an episode of the Powercat Podcast or other media appearance and turns what was spoken by a GoPowercat.com staff member into text. The question: During the October 9, 2022, edition of the Powercat Postgame Review Podcast, GoPowercat's Cole Carmody spoke of...
dallasexpress.com
Study: Texas is No.1 State At Producing NFL Players
Texas leads all other states in the number of active NFL players raised in the state, with nearly 300 Lone Star State natives taking the field this year, according to a study by BeenVerified.com. Texas tops the list with 298 active NFL players, followed by California (288), Florida (271), and...
NFL・
BYU Basketball Unveils New Navy Uniform
BYU unveiled a second new uniform combination on Thursday night
Views from the anchor desk: the tweet we were all thinking during Thursday Night Football
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Thursday Night Football has been almost exclusively bad for years, but it provided some entertainment this week. Let me first provide some context. I attended last week’s game in Denver on Thursday night. The Indianapolis Colts and Broncos played the worst game I have ever seen at Mile High Stadium […]
texaslifestylemag.com
Five Minutes with Jonathan Evans, former NFL player, Baylor alum, son of Dr. Tony Evans, and chaplain for the Dallas Cowboys
Author, speaker, pastor, former NFL player, and professional sports chaplain Jonathan Evans recently released his book “Fighting Your Battles” with an eye toward helping readers navigate the landmines of life. Whether it’s communal battles like the pandemic, economic uncertainty, or more personal battles like illness, death in the family, job loss, miscarriage, mental health, or other life challenges, Evans says his new release is a playbook for getting through the many challenges these days.
NFL・
