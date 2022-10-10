ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Odds released for Matt Rhule’s next college job

Matt Rhule is widely expected to return to the collegiate level after he was fired as head coach of the Carolina Panthers, and oddsmakers are already trying to predict where he will end up. According to the latest odds from SportsBetting.ag, Nebraska is the most likely landing spot for Rhule....
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

4-star FSU commit Keldric Faulk changes weekend visit plans

Four-star Highland Home (Ala.) EDGE and Florida State commit Keldric Faulk was expected to take an official visit to Tennessee this weekend, but he tells On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons that visit will not happen. Instead, Faulk will head to Florida State to see the Seminoles host Clemson. “I’m...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
247Sports

What TCU coach Sonny Dykes said about matchup vs. Oklahoma State

For the second week in a row, Oklahoma State will face one of the new first-year head coaches in the Big 12 as it prepares for TCU and its leader in Sonny Dykes. The Horned Frogs are off to an unexpected, yet impressive start in Dykes' first season in Fort Worth with a perfect 5-0 record so far, including a pair of wins in conference play against Oklahoma and at Kansas last week. Now, TCU gets rewarded with another matchup against a nationally ranked opponent in Oklahoma State, which is the only other remaining unbeaten team in the Big 12.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Here are WFAA's top high school football games this week

DALLAS — Seven weeks of Texas high school football are in the books, and top-tier matchups continue to grace the schedule this weekend. Throughout the season, WFAA will stream broadcasts of local high school football games on Friday Night Football. WFAA sports anchor Mike Leslie will once again serve as the play-by play announcer all season. Former Lincoln High School and Kansas State linebacker Hek'ma Harrison will serve as color commentator.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcu#Ap Top 25#Oklahoma State#College Football#American Football#Texas A M#Ohio State#Clemson#Usc#Sec#The Horned Frogs#Iowa State#Texas Tech
dallasexpress.com

Study: Texas is No.1 State At Producing NFL Players

Texas leads all other states in the number of active NFL players raised in the state, with nearly 300 Lone Star State natives taking the field this year, according to a study by BeenVerified.com. Texas tops the list with 298 active NFL players, followed by California (288), Florida (271), and...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Texas Tech University
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
College
Tulane University
texaslifestylemag.com

Five Minutes with Jonathan Evans, former NFL player, Baylor alum, son of Dr. Tony Evans, and chaplain for the Dallas Cowboys

Author, speaker, pastor, former NFL player, and professional sports chaplain Jonathan Evans recently released his book “Fighting Your Battles” with an eye toward helping readers navigate the landmines of life. Whether it’s communal battles like the pandemic, economic uncertainty, or more personal battles like illness, death in the family, job loss, miscarriage, mental health, or other life challenges, Evans says his new release is a playbook for getting through the many challenges these days.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy