Crews Battle Dallas Apartment Fire
Crews battled an apartment fire in far North Dallas Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the scene around 9:41 a.m. to an apartment complex located at 14100 Montfort Road. Crews observed smoke and flames coming from the first floor of a building where investigators said the fire started. According to...
South Dallas duplex fire sends man to the hospital with smoke inhalation
Dallas firefighters got to the scene of a duplex fire and found a man suffering from smoke inhalation because he ran back inside to try to douse the flames himself.
Apartment Fire Ignites in North Dallas
A fire broke out at the River Park Apartments in North Dallas on Tuesday, but no injuries were reported in the incident. Jason Evans, public information officer for Dallas Fire-Rescue, told The Dallas Express that units were assigned to a 9-1-1 call for a structure fire at the apartment complex at 9:41 a.m.
Dallas-Fire Rescue Truck Shortage at Breaking Point
Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) recently informed the City that the latter’s plan to rent badly-needed fire trucks has not fully addressed Dallas’ critical firetruck shortage as one of two truck rentals recently delivered to DFR has already broken down. The Dallas Express previously reported on DFR’s firetruck shortage and...
12 impacted by Arlington residential building fire, officials say
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Twelve people were impacted by a fire that engulfed an Arlington residential building Sunday.On Oct. 9, Arlington firefighters responded to a caller reporting smoke and flames coming from a 3-story residential building off E Road to Six Flags Street.Officials said the fire was extinguished using the resources of a 3-alarm response, and that Red Cross is currently providing aide to the 12 adults affected by the fire.No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire has not been determined at the time, officials said.
Man wounded by gunfire in west Fort Worth
A man is in the hospital after getting shot in Fort Worth Tuesday. Police found spent shell casings on the ground – but no signs of the suspect.
Local Man Shot While Protecting Neighbor
A Plano man who was reportedly shot while protecting his neighbor and her young child during a domestic dispute recently shared his experience. Steve Bolton, 54, explained to NBC DFW that the incident started with a frantic call from his neighbor, who claimed a man was in her garage and refusing to leave. The man, who police later identified as Caleb Thomas Humphrey, reportedly had a history with the woman and is the father of her child.
Bedford stabbing leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody
BEDFORD, Texas - The man who police believe fatally stabbed another man in Bedford is now behind bars. Bedford police said they got a call about a disturbance on Shady Lane just after midnight Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found 41-year-old Keith Enos with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed...
25-Year-Old Jacob Arellano Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
According to Chief Eddie Garcia, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Dallas on Tuesday. The crash happened on Spur 408 near Kiest Boulevard at [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Arlington police investigating double shooting
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two roommates got into a dispute that led to gunfire on Tuesday. At about 1:10 p.m. Oct. 12, police responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Hollandale Circle. Police discovered two men with gunshot wounds at the scene and were transported to a local hospital. One man is in critical condition and the other man is in serious condition.Neighbors told police that they heard the two men, who are roommates, argue with each other. A short time later, they said they heard multiple gunshots. Police said that based on investigation, they believe the two men shot at each other. They do not know what the men were arguing about. The incident doesn't pose any danger to the public. Criminal charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.
Dozens of hand sanitizer bottles found floating in Trinity River after fire at Fort Worth warehouse, officials say
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Hand sanitizer bottles floating in the Trinity River are the result of an Oct. 6 fire at a warehouse storing the product, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, or TCEQ, said Thursday. About 20 fire trucks and 85 firefighters responded to the fire at the...
Missing Plano woman found safe in Denison, police say
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A missing Plano woman was found safe Wednesday afternoon. On a social media post police said 63-year-old Diane Slackney was safely located in Denison, and she will soon be reunited with her family and friends. *Original web story below*. Police are searching for an endangered missing...
Arlington roommates shoot each other in gunbattle
Two men said to be roommates are in an Arlington hospital following a gun-battle in their shared unit at the Stratton Apartments, a complex near Abram and Highway 360.
Motorcyclist dies after hitting curb, thrown from bike in Arlington
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Investigators said they believe speed was a factor in the fatal crash of a motorcyclist near the intersection of NW Green Oaks Boulevard and W Randol Mill Road.It happened on September 8 at 4 p.m.Witnesses told officers the driver of a Suzuki motorcycle, a 43-year-old man, was traveling southbound along NW Green Oaks Boulevard when he hit a curb and was thrown from the bike. The motorcycle landed on top of him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said he wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. No other vehicles were involved and no one else was injured. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified
Man stabbed to death at Bedford apartment complex; accused attacker is under arrest
A man is dead from a Bedford stabbing and the man accused of stabbing him is behind bars. It happened at an apartment complex on Shady Lane near Forest Ridge and Bedford Road.
Dallas police officers, civilian injured after crash during police chase
DALLAS - A Dallas police officer was injured after crashing his car during a police chase on Tuesday. Police say around 10:45 a.m. officers were chasing a stolen vehicle involved in a robbery. Two officers were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle after a robbery when the officers crashed into...
Dallas police identify officer who died in crash with wrong-way driver
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — A Dallas police officer has died after a crash with a wrong-way driver in southern Dallas late Tuesday night, Chief Eddie Garcia confirmed. Garcia identified the officer as Jacob Arellano. Garcia said Arellano, 25, who had a young son and a girlfriend, died "after a...
Insurance company sues owner of Balch Springs lot where $6M grassfire started
Months after a grassfire damaged or destroyed more than two dozen homes, an insurance company is suing the owner of the vacant lot where the fire started.
Gun 'Accidentally' Goes Off Inside Texas Elementary School
A child reportedly brought a gun to school.
Gun accidentally discharges inside Dallas elementary school cafeteria
A gun accidentally discharged inside a Dallas ISD cafeteria early Thursday morning, the district says. The incident happened before school started.
