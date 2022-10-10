ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Crews Battle Dallas Apartment Fire

Crews battled an apartment fire in far North Dallas Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the scene around 9:41 a.m. to an apartment complex located at 14100 Montfort Road. Crews observed smoke and flames coming from the first floor of a building where investigators said the fire started. According to...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Apartment Fire Ignites in North Dallas

A fire broke out at the River Park Apartments in North Dallas on Tuesday, but no injuries were reported in the incident. Jason Evans, public information officer for Dallas Fire-Rescue, told The Dallas Express that units were assigned to a 9-1-1 call for a structure fire at the apartment complex at 9:41 a.m.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas-Fire Rescue Truck Shortage at Breaking Point

Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) recently informed the City that the latter’s plan to rent badly-needed fire trucks has not fully addressed Dallas’ critical firetruck shortage as one of two truck rentals recently delivered to DFR has already broken down. The Dallas Express previously reported on DFR’s firetruck shortage and...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Arlington, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Arlington, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Arlington, TX
Accidents
CBS DFW

12 impacted by Arlington residential building fire, officials say

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Twelve people were impacted by a fire that engulfed an Arlington residential building Sunday.On Oct. 9, Arlington firefighters responded to a caller reporting smoke and flames coming from a 3-story residential building off E Road to Six Flags Street.Officials said the fire was extinguished using the resources of a 3-alarm response, and that Red Cross is currently providing aide to the 12 adults affected by the fire.No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire has not been determined at the time, officials said.
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Man Shot While Protecting Neighbor

A Plano man who was reportedly shot while protecting his neighbor and her young child during a domestic dispute recently shared his experience. Steve Bolton, 54, explained to NBC DFW that the incident started with a frantic call from his neighbor, who claimed a man was in her garage and refusing to leave. The man, who police later identified as Caleb Thomas Humphrey, reportedly had a history with the woman and is the father of her child.
PLANO, TX
fox4news.com

Bedford stabbing leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody

BEDFORD, Texas - The man who police believe fatally stabbed another man in Bedford is now behind bars. Bedford police said they got a call about a disturbance on Shady Lane just after midnight Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found 41-year-old Keith Enos with multiple stab wounds. He was rushed...
BEDFORD, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fire Department#Townhomes#Accident#Globe Life Field#Fox 4 News#The Dallas Express
CBS DFW

Arlington police investigating double shooting

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Two roommates got into a dispute that led to gunfire on Tuesday. At about 1:10 p.m. Oct. 12, police responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Hollandale Circle. Police discovered two men with gunshot wounds at the scene and were transported to a local hospital. One man is in critical condition and the other man is in serious condition.Neighbors told police that they heard the two men, who are roommates, argue with each other. A short time later, they said they heard multiple gunshots. Police said that based on investigation, they believe the two men shot at each other. They do not know what the men were arguing about. The incident doesn't pose any danger to the public. Criminal charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.
ARLINGTON, TX
KXII.com

Missing Plano woman found safe in Denison, police say

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A missing Plano woman was found safe Wednesday afternoon. On a social media post police said 63-year-old Diane Slackney was safely located in Denison, and she will soon be reunited with her family and friends. *Original web story below*. Police are searching for an endangered missing...
PLANO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Motorcyclist dies after hitting curb, thrown from bike in Arlington

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Investigators said they believe speed was a factor in the fatal crash of a motorcyclist near the intersection of NW Green Oaks Boulevard and W Randol Mill Road.It happened on September 8 at 4 p.m.Witnesses told officers the driver of a Suzuki motorcycle, a 43-year-old man, was traveling southbound along NW Green Oaks Boulevard when he hit a curb and was thrown from the bike. The motorcycle landed on top of him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police said he wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. No other vehicles were involved and no one else was injured. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased once next of kin have been notified
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy