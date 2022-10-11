ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander City, AL

Department of Labor hits Alabama Hyundai parts plant with fines following reports of child labor

By Drew Taylor
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jF08q_0iUbduNh00

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — Following reports of alleged child labor used at a Hyundai parts supplier in Alabama, the U.S. Department of Labor has filed a court order to keep the plant from using underage workers, as well as imposing fines on them.

In a news release sent Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Labor stated that the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama has ordered that SL Alabama LLC, a manufacturer of Hyundai and Kia auto parts located in Alexander City, from illegally employing 13-, 14- and 15-year-old workers, as well as prevent the company from shipping or delivering any goods produced in violation of federal child labor laws.

Murder trial against Casey White won’t happen this year: Judge

Established in 2003, SL Alabama LLC employs approximately 650 workers and is responsible for making headlights, rear combination lights and side mirrors for Hyundai and Kia.

“Our investigation found SL Alabama engaged in oppressive child labor by employing young workers under the minimum age of 14, and by employing minors under 16 in a manufacturing occupation,” Wage and Hour Division District Director Kenneth Stripling said in the release. “Employers are responsible for knowing who is working in their facilities, ensuring that those individuals are of legal working age, and that their employment complies with all federal, state and local labor laws.”

In addition to being forced to pay a $30,076 penalty for employing minors, the court order also requires SL Alabama to provide training materials to employees and subcontractors to ensure child labor standards are met, as well as hire a third-party company to provide quarterly child labor training for three years. The company must also suspend or fire any employees found breaking those rules.

“The U.S. Department of Labor acted swiftly to protect workers as young 13, 14 and 15 years old from harm and prevent SL Alabama from employing these minors in hazardous occupations,” said Regional Solicitor of Labor Tremelle I. Howard in Atlanta. “We will continue to take action and use all tools at our disposal to ensure young workers’ safety and well-being is not jeopardized by employers who fail to comply with the law.”

📲 Get personalized weather alerts directly to your smartphone. Download Live Alert 19!

The actions come after Reuters published an explosive report alleging child labor that was used at the SMART Alabama plant in Luverne. Soon afterward, the DOL began investigating similar allegations at the Alexander City plant.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Alabama Now

Alabama Hyundai, Kia parts maker told no more child laborers, feds say

Federal officials say a federal court has ordered an Alabama car parts supplier of Hyundai and Kia to stop using illegal child laborers. The U.S. Department of Labor obtained the federal court order to stop an Alexander City manufacturer of Hyundai and Kia auto parts from employing 13-, 14- and 15-year-old workers illegally, and to prevent the company from shipping or delivering any goods produced in violation of federal child labor laws.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
WSFA

Alexander City, Opelika businesses fined for child labor violations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Labor has levied fines against two central Alabama companies accused of illegally employing teenagers. Labor Department Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said SL Alabama LLC, based in Alexander City, and the JK USA branch in Opelika were each fined $17,800 for multiple violations of Alabama’s child labor law.
OPELIKA, AL
AL.com

Medical marijuana, child labor, carpool gunshot: Down in Alabama

Huntsville has joined the cities in Alabama who are taking steps toward having medical-marijuana dispensaries. A federal court and the Alabama Department of Labor have levied fines against a Hyundai parts supplier and a temporary employment agency over the hiring of underage workers. A father in a school carpool line...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Alexander City, AL
Government
City
Luverne, AL
Local
Alabama Society
City
Alexander City, AL
FOX54 News

Two Alabama companies fined for violating child labor laws

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Two Alabama companies have been fined for violating child labor laws, according to the Alabama Department of Labor. Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced that ADOL has issued and collected more than $35,000 in civil monetary penalties for violations of Alabama’s Child Labor Law. Two businesses, SL...
ALABAMA STATE
NBC News

North Carolina restaurant that kept staff’s tips ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages

An investigation by government officials has found that the owners of an eatery in North Carolina have to pay up. On Oct. 11, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced the results of an investigation of a Goldsboro-based restaurant’s wage practices. Investigators found that Mugen Inc. — operating as Jay’s Kitchen — kept workers from receiving the full wages they were owed. By keeping portions of their earned tips, owners were ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages for 65 workers who were affected by the illegal labor practices.
GOLDSBORO, NC
altoday.com

Alabama Medical Cannabis Association launches, names Patrick Lindsey as executive director

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Association has formally launched and named Patrick Lindsey as executive director, effective immediately. Lindsey is a native of Butler, Alabama, and has lived in Montgomery for over 25 years. He worked in governmental affairs for 17 years, running and managing successful political campaigns for various candidates and lobbying the state legislature on diverse issues.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Labor#U S Department Of Labor#Alabama Hyundai#The U S District Court#Kia#Sl Alabama Llc
CBS 42

Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission receives 380+ dispensary application requests ahead of Oct. 17 deadline

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Oct. 17 deadline for businesses to request an application for a dispensary is quickly approaching and the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission has already seen a lot of interest. Commission Director John McMillan says they’ve received just over 380 applications, mostly from Jefferson and Madison Counties. “It’s about what we were […]
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Retired Alabama teachers seek better retirement benefits

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Some retired teachers in Central Alabama are having a hard time making ends meet with the retirement benefits they receive. Learn more in the video above about a push to make life more manageable for teachers once they retire.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
105.1 The Block

LOOK: Crazy Amount of Hail Strikes Alabama During Severe Weather Threat

Yesterday’s severe weather threat that impacted various portions of Alabama brought much-needed rain to our area. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said during his morning weather briefing video “that we received some very beneficial rain for Alabama over the past 24 hours many spots going over one inch. Some spots going over 2 to 3 inches.”
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

This is the best city for driving in Alabama. No, really.

The best place to drive in the U.S. – factoring in such things as cost of ownership, traffic, infrastructure, and safety – is Raleigh, North Carolina. That’s according to a recent analysis by Wallethub that compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 30 key indicators. You can see the complete methodology here.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

ADPH: Some Alabama counties reporting significant flu activity

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Flu cases nationwide are 13 times higher than around this time last year, according to the use Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC previously warned the U.S. may see a harsh flu season after few cases were reported over the last two years. This...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

42K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy