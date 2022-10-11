Read full article on original website
Rapid Flashing Beacon added to busy Forsyth crosswalk
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia Department of Transportation is taking steps to address pedestrian safety concerns in Forsyth. The Georgia Department of Transportation's Quick Response team and contractors from Lumin8 have installed Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons at the intersection of Highway 42 and Adams Street. The Rapid Flashing Beacons,...
'The potholes are driving me crazy!': Potholes plague residents in Pierce Avenue subdivision
MACON, Ga. — Some folks living in a subdivision just west of Pierce Avenue in Macon say they see more potholes than road when driving to their house. 13WMAZ's Jessica Cha went out there to see how those road conditions are driving them crazy!. June Mack has lived on...
'We will not be silent, we are coming for you': Authorities react to Macon street racing
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- A peaceful park in Macon turned into a hotspot for illegal activity. "We will not be silent anymore. We are coming after you on this....it started off like you said, as car shows, then the drifting started and the donuts started... so know we are putting a stop to it," Captain Wilton Collins with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said.
'A better place to live': Macon-Bibb pledges $730K for Eisenhower Parkway sidewalk, traffic improvements
MACON, Ga. — Big changes are on the way for Macon's Eisenhower Parkway, all in the name of pedestrian safety. Macon-Bibb County is teaming up with the Georgia Department of Transportation to redo about a mile of the busy road. There's not much of a sidewalk on the north...
Macon-Bibb moves forward with road repair plan, but balks at weed spraying
MACON, Ga. (The Macon Newsroom) -- A minimum quorum for Tuesday’s Macon-Bibb County Commission committee meeting meant one vote halted plans to spend $145,000 to hire a contractor for weed spraying in rights-of-way. Commissioner Virgil Watkins advocated for hiring mowing crews instead of chemically curtailing roadside vegetation, but Macon-Bibb’s...
UPDATE: No serious injuries in crash that left car overturned
UPDATE: 3:07 P.M. -- Bibb County Deputies have given us an update on a crash that happened on I-16 just before 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday. According to a statement from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the driver of the car was headed west on I-16 when they lost control and swerved into the right lane.
North Macon woman arrested, charged with murder of husband
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A North Macon woman has turned herself in to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office for the October 2nd murder of her husband. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Lateesha Riddle was contacted by Bibb County Investigators in regards to turning herself in. The release says that she then turned herself over to jail staff just before 4:00 on Wednesday afternoon.
Sheriff: 32 people arrested, 60 cars towed in street racing bust operation at Carolyn Crayton Park
MACON, Ga. — 32 people are in custody and 60 cars have been towed after a street racing bust outside of downtown Macon Sunday night. The weekly street racing event known as "Sunday Fun-Day" was cut short when Bibb County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia State Patrol carried out Operation Street Defender at Carolyn Crayton Park.
BSO Animal Enforcement Officer wrangles another wayward reptile
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Animal Enforcement Officer Rebecca Galeazzo to the rescue, yet again!. This time, AEO Galeazzo responded to a hotel, where a serpentine squatter decided to take up residence in the pool. Galeazzo was able to safely remove the six-foot Eastern Ratsnake, which she named Rumplesnakeskin,...
Events in Macon: Oct. 13-19
MACON, Ga. (The Macon Newsroom) -- This week we have fair food, a symphony orchestra playing Broadway hits, Octoberfest, bike riding lessons and hot glass. There is no experience necessary to join this workshop where attendees will create their own glass roses and learn glass sculpting basics at this 90-minute craft session. Open to ages 16 and up.
'I'm always packing': Warner Robins residents express concerns over safety in the city
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA)-- "I'm always packing because you got crazy people out here, I've never had to pull it out... but it's in within reach," said former a resident in Warner Robins. Retired Military and law enforcement officer, Joseph Richard knows anywhere he goes to always bring the heat--...
BOLO: Monroe Co. Investigators asking for public's help in construction theft
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Monroe County Deputies are asking the community for tips in an investigation into a theft that happened between Sunday and Tuesday. According to a Facebook post, over $7000 worth of lumber and other building materials was stolen from a construction site in the Bolingbroke Manor Subdivision.
'It knocked me foolish': Vienna Mayor hailed as a hero after saving woman, 3 children in train crash
VIENNA, Ga. — The Vienna Mayor is being hailed as a hero after saving a mother and her three children before a train crashed into their vehicle Saturday morning. Vienna Police say the woman faces charges including driving under the influence and child endangerment. Mayor Eddie Daniels says he...
UPDATE: Macon man who died after being hit by vehicle identified
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man who died on Friday night after being hit by a vehicle has been identified. Original Story: Deputies: Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing Eisenhower Parkway Friday night. In a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it is stated that 56-year-old Rusty Boone Allen...
BCSO investigates fatal Bailey Avenue shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night just before 7 p.m. in the 1400 block of Bailey Avenue. Deputies responded to a domestic situation call and, on the way there, were told of another person being shot...
Deputies: Man in critical condition after firing shots at deputies, then shooting himself
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is in critical condition following a self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting at deputies. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies were investigating a separate case at a housing complex in East Macon when they noticed a man sitting on a porch who moved a handgun from his pocket to his waistband.
Bibb County Sheriff's Office to host annual Night to Unite to connect community
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office Annual Night to Unite will be kicking off on Tuesday at the Bibb County Sheriff's Restorative Justice Center. The Sheriff's Office is encouraging people to come out and unite against crime by spending the day with your neighbors, deputies, government officials and firefighters.
UPDATE: Macon man hit, killed attempting to cross Eisenhower Parkway
UPDATE 11:39 P.M.: A 56-year-old man was hit and killed attempting to cross the road on Friday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was crossing Eisenhower Parkway near Houston Avenue when he was hit by a Jeep. The Sheriff Office says the driver tried to...
'Central State Hospital is part of Georgia’s history': Some hospital buildings could be facing demolition
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A state agency says the fences they've been installing around several of the buildings on Central State Hospital's main campus are due to asbestos removal. This includes the Walker, Greene, and Jones buildings, the communications building, and the steam plant. However, folks say they're still concerned...
Pedestrian hit, killed on Eisenhower Parkway identified
MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 10:24 a.m.:. Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley has identified the man as Rusty Allen of Macon. The family has been notified at this time. Bibb deputies are investigating after a 55-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on Eisenhower Parkway Friday night. According to...
