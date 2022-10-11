MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A North Macon woman has turned herself in to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office for the October 2nd murder of her husband. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Lateesha Riddle was contacted by Bibb County Investigators in regards to turning herself in. The release says that she then turned herself over to jail staff just before 4:00 on Wednesday afternoon.

