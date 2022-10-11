ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

wgxa.tv

Rapid Flashing Beacon added to busy Forsyth crosswalk

FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Georgia Department of Transportation is taking steps to address pedestrian safety concerns in Forsyth. The Georgia Department of Transportation's Quick Response team and contractors from Lumin8 have installed Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons at the intersection of Highway 42 and Adams Street. The Rapid Flashing Beacons,...
FORSYTH, GA
wgxa.tv

'We will not be silent, we are coming for you': Authorities react to Macon street racing

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- A peaceful park in Macon turned into a hotspot for illegal activity. "We will not be silent anymore. We are coming after you on this....it started off like you said, as car shows, then the drifting started and the donuts started... so know we are putting a stop to it," Captain Wilton Collins with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb moves forward with road repair plan, but balks at weed spraying

MACON, Ga. (The Macon Newsroom) -- A minimum quorum for Tuesday’s Macon-Bibb County Commission committee meeting meant one vote halted plans to spend $145,000 to hire a contractor for weed spraying in rights-of-way. Commissioner Virgil Watkins advocated for hiring mowing crews instead of chemically curtailing roadside vegetation, but Macon-Bibb’s...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

UPDATE: No serious injuries in crash that left car overturned

UPDATE: 3:07 P.M. -- Bibb County Deputies have given us an update on a crash that happened on I-16 just before 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday. According to a statement from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the driver of the car was headed west on I-16 when they lost control and swerved into the right lane.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

North Macon woman arrested, charged with murder of husband

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A North Macon woman has turned herself in to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office for the October 2nd murder of her husband. According to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Lateesha Riddle was contacted by Bibb County Investigators in regards to turning herself in. The release says that she then turned herself over to jail staff just before 4:00 on Wednesday afternoon.
MACON, GA
Martin Luther King
wgxa.tv

BSO Animal Enforcement Officer wrangles another wayward reptile

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Animal Enforcement Officer Rebecca Galeazzo to the rescue, yet again!. This time, AEO Galeazzo responded to a hotel, where a serpentine squatter decided to take up residence in the pool. Galeazzo was able to safely remove the six-foot Eastern Ratsnake, which she named Rumplesnakeskin,...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Events in Macon: Oct. 13-19

MACON, Ga. (The Macon Newsroom) -- This week we have fair food, a symphony orchestra playing Broadway hits, Octoberfest, bike riding lessons and hot glass. There is no experience necessary to join this workshop where attendees will create their own glass roses and learn glass sculpting basics at this 90-minute craft session. Open to ages 16 and up.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

UPDATE: Macon man who died after being hit by vehicle identified

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man who died on Friday night after being hit by a vehicle has been identified. Original Story: Deputies: Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing Eisenhower Parkway Friday night. In a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it is stated that 56-year-old Rusty Boone Allen...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

BCSO investigates fatal Bailey Avenue shooting

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place Saturday night just before 7 p.m. in the 1400 block of Bailey Avenue. Deputies responded to a domestic situation call and, on the way there, were told of another person being shot...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Macon man hit, killed attempting to cross Eisenhower Parkway

UPDATE 11:39 P.M.: A 56-year-old man was hit and killed attempting to cross the road on Friday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was crossing Eisenhower Parkway near Houston Avenue when he was hit by a Jeep. The Sheriff Office says the driver tried to...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Pedestrian hit, killed on Eisenhower Parkway identified

MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 10:24 a.m.:. Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley has identified the man as Rusty Allen of Macon. The family has been notified at this time. Bibb deputies are investigating after a 55-year-old pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on Eisenhower Parkway Friday night. According to...
MACON, GA

