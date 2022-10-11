Read full article on original website
YHS junior wears Czech crown with confidence, grace
With confidence and grace, Hannah Thomason is continuing the legacy of her Czech ancestors. A 17-year-old junior at Yukon High School, Hannah is now part of Oklahoma Oklahoma royalty. Hannah was crowned the 2022-23 Oklahoma Czech-Slovak junior queen during the 56th Annual Oklahoma Czech Festival on Oct. 1 in Yukon.
Players needed for Friday fun in Yukon
A Yukon non-profit helping ministry is looking for supporters to “play their best cards” – and other table games – at an upcoming biannual benefit. Compassionate Hands will present its Fall Card Party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 at Town & Country Christian Church, 2200 S Cornwell.
Development planned on Yukon ballfield property
Plans call for property that now houses a youth ballfield to be developed into four office/warehouse buildings. The Yukon Planning Commission, at its Oct. 10th meeting, recommended approval of a planned unit development (PUD) and preliminary plat at 301 S Yukon Parkway. Applicant Shane Swearingen, of Yukon, is seeking City...
