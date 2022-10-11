Read full article on original website
MLB World Reacts To John Smoltz's Performance Today
John Smoltz is on the call for FOX for the Braves-Phillies NLDS Game 1 this afternoon, serving as game analyst. Smoltz isn't exactly a fan favorite during games, and today is no different. There have been a variety of complaints about the Hall of Fame pitcher, ranging from a supposed...
CBS Sports
Braves vs. Phillies: TV channel, time, prediction, live stream odds, pitching matchup for NLDS Game 1
The division-rival Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are set to meet Tuesday in Game 1 of the best-of-five National League Division Series at Truist Park, home of the Braves. The Braves won the NL East and finished as one of the top two division winners in the senior circuit (along with the Dodgers) and as such earned a first-round bye. They come into this series with their rotation lined up as they choose and on five days of rest. The Phillies earned a wild-card berth and advanced to the second round with a two-game sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card Series. They come in with two days of rest.
Two Prominent Members Of 2018 Red Sox Team Left Off Of Dodgers NLDS Roster
Two key members of the 2018 World Series champion Boston Red Sox roster were left off of the Los Angeles Dodgers NLDS roster.
FOX Sports
MLB Division Series top plays: Padres edge Dodgers; Braves top Phillies
While the American League took a day off after Game 1, the senior circuit moved forward with a pair of NLDS Game 2s on Wednesday. The Atlanta Braves evened up their series with the Philadelphia Phillies after a three-hour rain delay altered the start time. Out West, the San Diego Padres tied things up with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Phillies Reliever Alvarado Beefs with Braves During NLDS Game 1
Philadelphia Phillies reliever José Alvarado and Atlanta Braves outfielder Guillermo Heredia chirped back and forth during the eighth inning of NLDS Game 1.
MLB home run records in postseason, World Series history
Defense may win championships, but home runs can win a World Series. Following a regular season in which Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols made home run history, more players have a chance to etch their names into baseball lore with homers in the 2022 MLB playoffs. Whether it was a...
Justin Verlander, Bryce Harper and More All-Star Dads to Watch for During the MLB Playoffs
Watch: Celebrity Couples Who Pack on the PDA at Sporting Events. A baseball player who can win over the hearts of his team and kids? Now that's a great catch!. On Oct. 11, Major League Baseball will officially kick off their postseason with four games spread throughout the country. Whether...
FOX Sports
MLB playoff odds: Best Game 1 bets for the division round
We're on to the MLB division series round as we're down to the final eight teams and from a betting perspective, I have you covered. I will guide you through these playoffs by giving you daily study materials. That homework consists of previewing each game with some bets I like for the daily slate.
MLB Playoffs Game 1: Phillies hang on to defeat Braves, take 1-0 lead in NLDS series
The Phillies have won three straight games to begin these playoffs, hardly looking like a team making its first postseason appearance since 2011.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: Bracket, scores, matchups, schedule as Braves-Phillies, Dodgers-Padres continue Wednesday
The ALDS and NLDS are underway in MLB's 2022 postseason. The round kicked off Tuesday with a four-game slate that saw the Phillies, Astros, Yankees and Dodgers take 1-0 series leads. The 2022 MLB playoffs are down to eight teams, and it's Braves-Phillies and Dodgers-Padres in the National League, and Yankees-Guardians and Astros-Mariners in the American League. Postseason play continues Wednesday with two NLDS games.
Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies Announce NLDS Game 1 Starting Lineups
Here's a look at how the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves will line up for game one of the National League Division Series Tuesday afternoon at Truist Park in Atlanta. Ranger Suarez and Max Fried will take the mound in hopes of giving their teams a 1-0 series lead in the best-of-five series.
SB Nation
MLB playoffs 2022: Division series schedule, TV information, and predictions
And then there were eight. The MLB playoffs have progressed to the Division Series, with the Cleveland Guardians, the Seattle Mariners, the Philadelphia Phillies, and the San Diego Padres having advanced out of the Wild Card Series:. Now, the New York Yankees, the Houston Astros, the Atlanta Braves and the...
