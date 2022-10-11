ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State’s Ryan Day speaks during bye week

By Justin Holbrock
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ViD7m_0iUbcMhi00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day spoke to the media during the Buckeyes’ bye week.

OSU is 6-0 through the midway point of the regular season, with its next game Oct. 22 against Iowa . You can watch Day’s comments in the video player above.

2022 Trick-or-Treat dates in central Ohio

The Buckeyes are coming off a 49-20 rout over Michigan State in which quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for six touchdowns . He’s the first Big Ten player to throw six touchdowns in three games and earned the Big Ten offensive player of the week award for a second time this season.

Despite being a Heisman favorite and putting up big numbers, Day said Stroud is not concerned about his stats. “He’s focused on one thing and that is winning and being a leader for his teammates,” said Day. “When you truly play like that and have an open heart, I think it carries over to your team.”

Half of Stroud’s touchdown went to Marvin Harrison Jr., who became the first OSU receiver to catch three touchdowns in three different games.

The bye week is a chance for Jaxon Smith-Njigba to get some more rest as he continues to deal with a lingering hamstring injury. Day said he expects to have the Buckeyes’ standout receiver back against Iowa after missing three-straight games.

Ohio State’s defense limited the Spartans to 7 yards rushing and rank 15th in the country in rushing yards allowed (93.2).

The Buckeyes’ three cornerbacks of Denzel Burke, Cam Brown and JK Johnson each gave up a play of 20 yards or more as they continue to struggle at time defending the deep ball. Despite those lapses, OSU ranks No. 7 in the country in yards allowed per game (253.5).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Top Ohio school board tables resolution blocking LGBTQ+ protections

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Board of Education has voted to send a resolution that would have rejected proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students to executive committee. Ohio’s top school board voted 12-7 to send a resolution to executive committee on Wednesday that opponents said would have harmed LGBTQ+ youth in the state. Board […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
WDTN

Ohio offers $156M in incentives for Honda battery plant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio plans to offer approximately $156.3 million in tax incentives and infrastructure improvements for a massive battery plant project that Honda says is key to turning the state into its North American electric vehicle hub. Officials say the battery plant, to be built jointly with LG Energy Solution of South Korea, will be located […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Police: Boy, 13, dead in Ohio shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage boy is dead following a shooting on the west side of Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police said officers responded to a call for a shooting at approximately 5:46 p.m. Wednesday on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. The victim, identified by police at the scene as a 13-year-old […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Massive Ohio home features monochrome retreat

POWELL, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated less than an hour and a half from Dayton, this Delaware County home takes stately monochrome vibes to a new level with 14,500 square feet of modern luxury. According to the real estate listing, this home at 1080 Retreat Lane in Powell, Ohio, is worth nearly $5,000,000, taking the price […]
POWELL, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvin Harrison#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Ohio State#Osu#Heisman#Spartans
WDTN

Intel reportedly laying off thousands of workers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (WCMH) — Intel plans to lay off employees across a number of divisions, potentially around the time it reports its quarterly earnings in October, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday. The computer chip-making company — which is in the early construction stages of a $20 billion semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany — has […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
WDTN

13 accused gang members arrested in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thirteen alleged members of a street gang operating in Columbus have been arrested as part of a week-long operation. The Columbus Division of Police, in conjunction with the ATF Task Force and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, started Operation Mind Your Manors on Oct. 4 and wrapped up the operation on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Celebrating Spooky Season with the Fairborn Halloween Festival

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Boo! Paul Newman with the Fairborn Halloween Festival joined us to share information about the upcoming annual Fairborn Halloween Festival!. The festival started 11 years ago and it has grown more and more every year. The first year of the event saw 40 vendors and now there are over 100!
FAIRBORN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

Ohio court to hear birth certificate gender correction case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case in which a probate judge rejected a transgender woman’s request to correct her birth certificate, leading to a split in court rulings and guidance on the issue. Attorneys for the Clark County woman argue the judge’s ruling, upheld by the 2nd […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

30K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy