Ohio State’s Ryan Day speaks during bye week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day spoke to the media during the Buckeyes’ bye week.

OSU is 6-0 through the midway point of the regular season, with its next game Oct. 22 against Iowa . You can watch Day’s comments in the video player above.

The Buckeyes are coming off a 49-20 rout over Michigan State in which quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for six touchdowns . He’s the first Big Ten player to throw six touchdowns in three games and earned the Big Ten offensive player of the week award for a second time this season.

Despite being a Heisman favorite and putting up big numbers, Day said Stroud is not concerned about his stats. “He’s focused on one thing and that is winning and being a leader for his teammates,” said Day. “When you truly play like that and have an open heart, I think it carries over to your team.”

Half of Stroud’s touchdown went to Marvin Harrison Jr., who became the first OSU receiver to catch three touchdowns in three different games.

The bye week is a chance for Jaxon Smith-Njigba to get some more rest as he continues to deal with a lingering hamstring injury. Day said he expects to have the Buckeyes’ standout receiver back against Iowa after missing three-straight games.

Ohio State’s defense limited the Spartans to 7 yards rushing and rank 15th in the country in rushing yards allowed (93.2).

The Buckeyes’ three cornerbacks of Denzel Burke, Cam Brown and JK Johnson each gave up a play of 20 yards or more as they continue to struggle at time defending the deep ball. Despite those lapses, OSU ranks No. 7 in the country in yards allowed per game (253.5).

