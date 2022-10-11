ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Carbon monoxide leak at Pennsylvania day care center sends dozens to hospital: ‘Dangerously high levels’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Bartiromo
WDTN
WDTN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gcMPy_0iUbcGPM00

(NEXSTAR) – Dozens of people have been taken to the hospital after a carbon monoxide leak at a daycare center in Pennsylvania, according to local authorities.

First responders were alerted to the incident on Tuesday morning following reports of an unconscious child at the Happy Learning Smiles Center in Allentown, a spokesperson for the City of Allentown told Nexstar.

Upon arrival, one of the firefighter’s carbon monoxide (CO) monitors alerted the crew to a possible issue. The firefighter located a carbon monoxide/gas meter in the building, which indicated “dangerously high levels” of CO, the spokesperson said.

Fire officials told WPHL there were 25 children and 8 workers inside at the time of the incident. Of those, 28 were transported to local hospitals in the area, the Allentown Fire Department wrote in an update posted to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

A triage center was also set up in the center’s parking lot, according to the city.

Investigators ultimately discovered the leak was caused by a malfunctioning heating unit and a blocked venting system. They noted the building did not have carbon monoxide detectors, which will be required for child care facilities under a new state law that has not fully taken effect yet.

The school will be closed while the updates are performed, the owner said.

Capt. John Christopher of the Allentown Fire Department had earlier told local outlet WFMZ that every ambulance in the city had responded to the day care center Tuesday morning. The station added that officials were calling the incident a “level 1 mass casualty” incident, meaning hospitals in the area should prepare to be overwhelmed.

All of the sickened individuals were said to be in stable condition, according to a city spokesperson.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Michigan man accused of setting trucks on fire in 8 states

(KRQE) – A Michigan man has been accused of a cross-country arson spree that included more than two dozen semi-truck fires in at least eight states, the Department of Justice announced. Viorel Pricop, 64, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of arson of property in interstate commerce. Federal investigators believe that Pricop, […]
ALLEN PARK, MI
WDTN

Pumpkin chuck held Saturday at WPAFB

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The 17th annual free pumpkin chuck event was held Saturday. According to a release, Wright Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) held their annual free pumpkin chuck event from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 5901 Airway Road in Riverside. The event was open to the public and the public were encouraged […]
FAIRBORN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Allentown, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Allentown, PA
Health
Allentown, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Monoxide#Day Care Center#Daycare Center#The Leak#Foodsafety#Diseases#General Health#Nexstar#Wphl
WDTN

Ohio man involved in catfishing scam ring gets prison time

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Canal Winchester man who netted $1.3 million through catfishing scams will face time in prison, and also owes restitution payments to money laundering victims. Seth Nyamekye, 40, was sentenced to 60 months in prison Thursday, according to Southern District of Ohio U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker. A federal grand jury found […]
CANAL WINCHESTER, OH
WDTN

Hilton opens the largest hotel in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– While being part of one of the most recognizable brands in the world, the new Hilton Columbus Downtown says they’re committed to central Ohio locality. Members of the media were given a look inside what is now the largest hotel in the state to hear about that commitment and the amenities it […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
WDTN

Ohio Dems press party to invest in high stakes Senate seat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democrats across Ohio are pleading for help in the state’s Senate contest, afraid they may lose a winnable election unless national party leaders make major investments in the coming days. So far, the most powerful groups in Democratic politics have prioritized Senate pickup opportunities in North Carolina, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania over Ohio, once […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Ohio congressional map appealed to U.S. Supreme Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four Ohio lawmakers are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review a set of state legislative maps that have already been rejected by the Ohio Supreme Court. Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp, Senate President Matt Huffman, Rep. Jeff LaRe and Sen. Rob McColley filed an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

30K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy