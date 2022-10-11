ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

247Sports

Teammates Discuss Notre Dame RB Commit Dylan Edwards

He’s been one of the most dynamic performers in the current season among athletes committed to Notre Dame. It’s business as usual according to three members of the Derby offense who have competed with Edwards dating back through youth football – quarterback Brock Zerger, receiver Nathan Keener, and running back Derek Hubbard.
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Notre Dame vs. Stanford: Recruit Visitor Preview

Notre Dame takes on Stanford Saturday night under the lights at 7:30 pm ET in South Bend. When the Fighting Irish hit the field, there will be plenty of recruits and prospects on campus. Here is a preview of the names heading to campus. St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers College...
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Quick Q&A with Notre Dame Commit Cam Williams

Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South four-star receiver and Notre Dame commit Cam Williams made his way to Las Vegas for the Shamrock Series matchup between the Fighting Irish and BYU. Irish Illustrated and 247Sports caught up with the 6-2, 185-pounder, who is ranked No. 79 overall per the 247Sports Rankings in the class of 2024, to get his thoughts on the game, the atmosphere, and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
247Sports

Watch: Marcus Freeman Talks About The Season Ending Injury To Bo Bauer

Marcus Freeman met with the media on Thursday before the Stanford game and talked about the impact of the season-ending injury to captain Bo Bauer. Freeman addressed the players who will get more playing time due to Bauer's injury. He also discussed how the coaching staff prepares the depth chart for the "sudden change" a player's injury can have on game preparation.
SOUTH BEND, IN
247Sports

Notre Dame Captain Bo Bauer Out For Season

Irish Illustrated and 247Sports have learned that Notre Dame linebacker Bo Bauer will be lost for the season due to a knee injury. Head coach Marcus Freeman confirmed the news on Thursday during his weekly press conference. The 'Super Senior' and 2018 early enrollee was seven games from breaking Kurt Hinish's program record for games played (61).
SOUTH BEND, IN
