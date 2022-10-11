14-year-old boy shot, killed in Boston; 2nd juvenile hurt

BOSTON (AP) — A 14-year boy was killed and a second juvenile was injured in a midday shooting in Boston that Mayor Michelle Wu called “unacceptable.”

Officers responding to reports of gunfire in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood just after noon on Monday found a male juvenile suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a statement from police.

A second male juvenile was found in the area with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said. That victim’s age was not disclosed. No names were released.

Wu said “any incident of violence in Boston is unacceptable.”

“We are working relentlessly alongside our public safety officials and community partners to support youth development, safe streets and violence intervention,” Wu said in a statement.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said there appears to be more daytime shootings occurring.

“I don’t remember responding to this many daytime shootings,” he said. “There seem to be more and more of them, and we are concerned with what appears to be an increase in reckless conduct with firearms during the day, when people are out in the community.”

No arrests were announced.

