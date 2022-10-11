Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're on the westside, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Customer favorites include the delectable chicken and waffles (crispy panko-breaded chicken with a cornbread waffle topped with honey butter and syrup), shrimp and grits (sauteed shrimp with bacon, peppers, and onions in a cream sauce served on a bed of cheddar cheese grits), huevos rancheros (a crispy corn tortilla topped with refried beans, fried eggs, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and ranchero sauce), and hot mess (a big pile of Yukon gold home fries that are topped with scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, and a lot of sausage gravy). If you come here on Saturday or Sunday, check out the kielbasa hash, which has kielbasa, onions, potatoes, and poached eggs with Hollandaise sauce.
Trick-or-treat times in Greater Cleveland for Halloween 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Costumed beggars will soon be on their annual Halloween hunt for candy in the cities, towns and neighborhoods of Northeast Ohio. The official Halloween holiday is Monday, Oct. 31, and that’s when most Greater Cleveland communities are holding trick-or-treat. We canvassed communities in the seven-county region...
JACK Thistledown Racino to host its first-ever “Dirty Mud Run” on Oct. 30
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- JACK Thistledown Racino wants runners to saddle up to the track for its first-ever Thistledown and Dirty Mud Run on its historic racetrack. The event is in partnership with Hermes Sports & Events, a local race event company, and will take place Sunday, Oct.30, at the historic Ohio Derby.
Concerns rise over panhandling in downtown Cleveland as Guardians prepare to host American League Division Series
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians' unexpected and exciting playoff run brought tens of thousands to downtown Cleveland to be a part of the ride when the Tampa Bay Rays were in town last weekend. More of the same is expected when the Guardians welcome in the New York Yankees...
Disney on Ice skates its way to Cleveland this winter
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse announced that Disney on Ice will be skating its way to Cleveland this winter.
Jayland Walker family rallies after Akron officers return to work
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of Jayland Walker took to the streets Wednesday after eight Akron police officers involved in his death returned to work at the department. This follows a “unity march” by members of The Freedom BLOC, Akron Urban League, Akron NAACP and St. Ashworth Temple on Monday afternoon to encourage citizens to vote for Issue 10 this November.
‘Bittersweet’: Zagara’s Marketplace in Cleveland Heights sold
A grocery store that's been a fixture in Greater Cleveland for more than 80 years will soon be under new ownership. Zagara's Marketplace at 1940 Lee Road has been acquired by Cleveland-based Dave's Market & Eatery, according to its website. The store is set to close on Friday, Oct. 21, and reopen on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Councilman expresses disappointment in Cleveland's surveillance camera rollout
There is disappointment from a Cleveland city councilman on the progress of putting up additional surveillance cameras in the city.
Cleveland Jewish News
Merwin’s Wharf shares fall hours
Merwin’s Wharf, the Cleveland Metroparks’ restaurant on the Cuyahoga River, announced its fall hours. At 1785 Merwin Ave. in Cleveland at the Lakefront Reservation, hours for the restaurant are noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. It is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. The restaurant serves fresh and locally sourced cuisine.
Buchards Jewelers in Berea to close by end of year: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- After 34 years as a fixture at the Parkway Shops, Buchards Jewelers will close up shop after the Christmas holiday. Owner Jim Butchart said the business was started by his late wife, Catherine, in 1988. She had bought it from Smith Jewelers. At first, the store was...
City of Cleveland cleans up dumping ground after 19 Troubleshooter report
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ricky Polk is not afraid to call the 19 News Troubleshooter team for help. In fact, the first time he called the troubleshooter line was in April when he needed help with his Lifeline button. Now, months later Polk has reached out again, this time about...
Cleveland neighbors hope burned, abandoned camper can be removed
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the past several months, residents on the city’s West side have been forced to look at an abandoned camper destroyed by fire. The debris has been sitting at the corner of Barberton Road and W. 67th Street. “They need to get it up out...
The best natural gas prices to heat your home ahead of another Cleveland winter
CLEVELAND, Ohio - As Cleveland begins its steady march toward the winter months, special deals are available to switch natural gas suppliers to heat your home. But which deal is the best, and should you be looking for hidden fees and cancellation policies?. In Northeast Ohio, there are two service...
Cleveland Clinic offering free cancer screenings
Cleveland Clinic is offering free cancer screenings this month.
Where to get the best pizza in Cleveland
pizza, drink and dipPhoto by Mahar Motebassam (Creative Commons) There are so many choices for pizza in Cleveland. Where do you go? Well, I've got you covered. The following restaurants are the best places to get pizza whenever you're in Cleveland.
Cleveland expected to approve controversial ShotSpotter contract: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After receiving approval from two, key committees, the City of Cleveland is set to approve a controversial $2.8 million contract for ShotSpotter. The contract to ShotSpotter would expand the gunshot-detection technology to an area four times the size of its current use in the city’s Fourth District. The money, if approved, would come from Cleveland’s $512 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
COVID-19 booster approved for kids 5 and up
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Updated COVID-19 booster shots for children as young as five have been approved by the FDA, paving the way for more of the population to get access to additional protection against the coronavirus. Additional booster shots have been released over the last few months, with newer...
Cleveland Police to remain under consent decree for 2 more years
Cleveland Police will be assessed and reported on by a federal monitor for at least two more years after a judge ruled to extend the consent decree that the city has been under since 2015.
Construction, new pie shop among activity on Lakewood’s West End: A Place in the Sun
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – The West End of Lakewood is bustling these days with renovations and improvements continuing at Beck Center for the Arts. And those who walk or drive along Detroit Avenue near West Clifton Boulevard may have noticed the sign in the storefront at 18103 Detroit announcing a new location for Gray House Pies.
2 fishermen indicted for cheating during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Tournament
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men who allegedly used lead weights to win the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Tournament were indicted on several charges by a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury Wednesday. Jacob Runyan, 42, and Chase Cominsky, 35, were each indicted on:. One count of cheating. One count of attempted...
