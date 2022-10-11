ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're on the westside, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Customer favorites include the delectable chicken and waffles (crispy panko-breaded chicken with a cornbread waffle topped with honey butter and syrup), shrimp and grits (sauteed shrimp with bacon, peppers, and onions in a cream sauce served on a bed of cheddar cheese grits), huevos rancheros (a crispy corn tortilla topped with refried beans, fried eggs, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and ranchero sauce), and hot mess (a big pile of Yukon gold home fries that are topped with scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, and a lot of sausage gravy). If you come here on Saturday or Sunday, check out the kielbasa hash, which has kielbasa, onions, potatoes, and poached eggs with Hollandaise sauce.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Trick-or-treat times in Greater Cleveland for Halloween 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Costumed beggars will soon be on their annual Halloween hunt for candy in the cities, towns and neighborhoods of Northeast Ohio. The official Halloween holiday is Monday, Oct. 31, and that’s when most Greater Cleveland communities are holding trick-or-treat. We canvassed communities in the seven-county region...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Jayland Walker family rallies after Akron officers return to work

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of Jayland Walker took to the streets Wednesday after eight Akron police officers involved in his death returned to work at the department. This follows a “unity march” by members of The Freedom BLOC, Akron Urban League, Akron NAACP and St. Ashworth Temple on Monday afternoon to encourage citizens to vote for Issue 10 this November.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Merwin’s Wharf shares fall hours

Merwin’s Wharf, the Cleveland Metroparks’ restaurant on the Cuyahoga River, announced its fall hours. At 1785 Merwin Ave. in Cleveland at the Lakefront Reservation, hours for the restaurant are noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. It is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. The restaurant serves fresh and locally sourced cuisine.
CLEVELAND, OH
Jake Wells

Where to get the best pizza in Cleveland

pizza, drink and dipPhoto by Mahar Motebassam (Creative Commons) There are so many choices for pizza in Cleveland. Where do you go? Well, I've got you covered. The following restaurants are the best places to get pizza whenever you're in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland expected to approve controversial ShotSpotter contract: Stimulus Watch

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After receiving approval from two, key committees, the City of Cleveland is set to approve a controversial $2.8 million contract for ShotSpotter. The contract to ShotSpotter would expand the gunshot-detection technology to an area four times the size of its current use in the city’s Fourth District. The money, if approved, would come from Cleveland’s $512 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

COVID-19 booster approved for kids 5 and up

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Updated COVID-19 booster shots for children as young as five have been approved by the FDA, paving the way for more of the population to get access to additional protection against the coronavirus. Additional booster shots have been released over the last few months, with newer...
CLEVELAND, OH

