Texas Shooting Spree Suspect Linked to Two More Dead Bodies, Cops Say

By Alec Karam
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
Ashley Cooper/Getty Images

Texas police officers believe the deaths of two people found in an oil field Sunday are related to another shooting spree. Ron Welch, 33, was killed by police last week after he shot four people in one night, two fatally, according to cops. The police didn’t say how they came to link the oil field deaths to Welch, and still haven’t revealed a motive in his killings. However, police said at least some of the victims are believed to be Welch’s trailer park neighbors in Baytown. The oil field where the bodies were found is about three miles from where Welch began his shootings Oct. 5.

rolling out

Texas man kills aspiring nurse, then kills himself

A Texas man and a woman died on Oct. 9 in an apparent murder-suicide. According to investigators, the 22-year-old man called his 23-year-old ex-girlfriend, Tamara Sawyer, and showed up at her house later that day unannounced but she let him inside. They went to her bedroom, and 10 minutes later, family members said they heard gunshots.
UPDATE -WILLIS SHOOTING

UPDATE -WILLIS SHOOTING

330PM UPDATE-MALE IS BELIEVED TO STILL BE IN THE RESIDENCE. MCSO UNITS ON SCENE PLEASE KEEP CLEAR OF THE AREA.
WILLIS, TX
KHOU

Mother, daughter found dead at Katy-area home, investigators say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two women found dead Monday at a house in west Harris County are believed to be mother and daughter, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted. Gonzalez said the women were found during a welfare check at a house on Gingham Check Court, which is in a neighborhood off North Fry Road just south of Kieth Harrow Boulevard.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Public Safety
Public Safety
Click2Houston.com

Execution date set for former Missouri City police officer convicted in wife’s 1994 murder-for-hire death

HOUSTON – An execution date has been set for a former Missouri City police officer who has been behind bars for more than 25 years after orchestrating his wife’s death. Robert Alan Fratta, 65, is scheduled to be executed at 6 p.m. on January 10, 2023. He shall remain in custody at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Correctional Institution in Huntsville until then, according to his execution order.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
UPDATE ON WILLIS SHOOTING

UPDATE ON WILLIS SHOOTING

430pm-At about 2 pm Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call in the 13000 block of Sorrento Bay Drive in the Willis area. They arrived they found a female victim at a neighbor’s home. She had not been shot but had been pistol-whipped. Deputies surrounded the home and evacuated surrounding homes. SWAT was called in. They entered the home and found a male with what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He is being transported to the hospital in critical condition.
WILLIS, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman shot to death by ex-boyfriend in apparent murder-suicide: Sheriff

HOUSTON - Authorities say a woman and her ex-boyfriend are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in central southwest Harris County. Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it happened in the 4100 block of Rain Willow Ct. That's where responding deputies were called to...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
