Texas Shooting Spree Suspect Linked to Two More Dead Bodies, Cops Say

Ashley Cooper/Getty Images

Texas police officers believe the deaths of two people found in an oil field Sunday are related to another shooting spree. Ron Welch, 33, was killed by police last week after he shot four people in one night, two fatally, according to cops. The police didn’t say how they came to link the oil field deaths to Welch, and still haven’t revealed a motive in his killings. However, police said at least some of the victims are believed to be Welch’s trailer park neighbors in Baytown. The oil field where the bodies were found is about three miles from where Welch began his shootings Oct. 5.

