Temple, TX

WacoTrib.com

Waco man, 38, accused of indecency with girl, 13

Police arrested a Waco man Monday on an indecency with a child charge. Waco police arrested David Joseph Bowman, 38, of Waco, on the second-degree felony charge. Bowman had a 13-year-old girl touch him inappropriately, according to his arrest affidavit. Forensic interviews with the girl and another child related to...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Man injured in Temple shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person has been injured in a Tuesday night shooting in Temple. The Temple Police Department says the shooting occurred in the 300 block of E. French Avenue. Officers were dispatched to the scene at 9:27 p.m. Several people reported that they heard gunshots in the area. When officers arrived, they discovered one man had been shot.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Temple police investigating shooting that left man wounded

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting from Tuesday night that left a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 300 block of E. French Avenue. Officers were dispatched that area at about 9:27 p.m. when several people reported hearing gunfire. When the officers arrived,...
TEMPLE, TX
News Channel 25

Temple police investigating shooting that injured one

Temple police are investigating a shooting that injured one man following multiple reports of gunshots in the area. Police said at 9:27 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of East French Avenue. "Upon arrival, officers found one male had been shot," said police. "He has been transported to...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Temple PD Investigates Aggravated Assault Shooting

TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) – Temple Police Department Officers were dispatched to the 9300 block of Oak Hills Dr. at 6:55 p.m. in response to a female with a gunshot wound. Initially, the incident was reported as an accident, and the injury was reported as self-inflicted. Upon arrival, the female victim reported that her significant other shot her.
TEMPLE, TX
dallasexpress.com

BREAKING: Judge Jenkins Arrested After ‘Blackface’ Break-Ins

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins allegedly wore blackface as a student at Baylor University while criminally trespassing in women’s bedrooms, according to recently released documents. In copies of the police report obtained by Current Revolt, several women accused Jenkins of breaking into their apartment along with two other men.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Suspect jailed in armed robbery of West Waco man

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man was jailed over the weekend after police say he and two other men robbed a West Waco man at gunpoint and stole his wallet, several weapons and his GMC pickup truck in May. Jonathan Mayes, 19, remains in the McLennan County Jail under...
WACO, TX
fox7austin.com

14-year-old boy fatally shot in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas - The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a teenager was fatally shot early Sunday morning. KPD says officers responded to a call around 6:10 a.m. Oct. 9 in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Human remains found in Williamson County, multiple agencies investigating

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Multiple agencies are actively investigating after human remains were found in a field off State Highway 45 in Williamson County. Dozens of searchers have spent all day Wednesday combing through a large field near Round Rock after a person working in the field found skeletal remains around 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Sources: Accused McGregor shooter is an undocumented immigrant from Mexico

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The man investigators say gunned down five people in McGregor on Sept. 29 is an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, two high-ranking law enforcement officials confirmed to KWTX. Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35, remains in the hospital and shows signs of paralysis from the shots McGregor officers fired to...
MCGREGOR, TX
KWTX

Trial scheduled to begin for Bellmead man accused of killing mother-in-law, father-in-law during family cookout

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Bellmead man who police say shot and killed his mother-in-law and father-in-law during a family cookout in May 2020 is set to stand trial Monday. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in Waco’s 54th State District Court in the capital murder trial of 39-year-old Johnny Alvin Wilson. Wilson, who was convicted of murder in 2003 in Union County, Arkansas, is charged in the shooting deaths of Rachel Strickland, 40, and Christopher Wilson, 42, outside a home in the 4700 block of Florida Street.
BELLMEAD, TX
KWTX

‘He didn’t deserve that’: Family mourns loss of teen murdered in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The family of the 14-year-old teen shot and killed on Sunday in Killeen is Davarian Lawrence, his family confirmed to KWTX. The Killeen Police Department did not release the victim’s name due to his age. KWTX News 10 previously reported that officers found Lawrence with a gunshot wound on Evergreen drive. Officials later pronounced him dead at the scene about an hour later around 7:15 a.m.
KILLEEN, TX

