WacoTrib.com
Waco man, 38, accused of indecency with girl, 13
Police arrested a Waco man Monday on an indecency with a child charge. Waco police arrested David Joseph Bowman, 38, of Waco, on the second-degree felony charge. Bowman had a 13-year-old girl touch him inappropriately, according to his arrest affidavit. Forensic interviews with the girl and another child related to...
fox44news.com
Man injured in Temple shooting
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – One person has been injured in a Tuesday night shooting in Temple. The Temple Police Department says the shooting occurred in the 300 block of E. French Avenue. Officers were dispatched to the scene at 9:27 p.m. Several people reported that they heard gunshots in the area. When officers arrived, they discovered one man had been shot.
KWTX
Temple police investigating shooting that left man wounded
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting from Tuesday night that left a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 300 block of E. French Avenue. Officers were dispatched that area at about 9:27 p.m. when several people reported hearing gunfire. When the officers arrived,...
Temple man found shot after police respond to multiple reports of gunfire
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is currently investigating an incident where a man was shot. The department has stated that they were dispatched to the 300 block of E. French Ave. at 9:27 p.m. on Oct. 11 after multiple people reported hearing gunshots in the area. According...
News Channel 25
Temple police investigating shooting that injured one
Temple police are investigating a shooting that injured one man following multiple reports of gunshots in the area. Police said at 9:27 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of East French Avenue. "Upon arrival, officers found one male had been shot," said police. "He has been transported to...
Man faces more than $150,000 in bills after shooting nearly took his life
A survivor of a shooting outside a Waco bar is looking for answers and asking for support as he continues his journey to recovery.
fox44news.com
Temple PD Investigates Aggravated Assault Shooting
TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) – Temple Police Department Officers were dispatched to the 9300 block of Oak Hills Dr. at 6:55 p.m. in response to a female with a gunshot wound. Initially, the incident was reported as an accident, and the injury was reported as self-inflicted. Upon arrival, the female victim reported that her significant other shot her.
dallasexpress.com
BREAKING: Judge Jenkins Arrested After ‘Blackface’ Break-Ins
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins allegedly wore blackface as a student at Baylor University while criminally trespassing in women’s bedrooms, according to recently released documents. In copies of the police report obtained by Current Revolt, several women accused Jenkins of breaking into their apartment along with two other men.
KWTX
Suspect jailed in armed robbery of West Waco man
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man was jailed over the weekend after police say he and two other men robbed a West Waco man at gunpoint and stole his wallet, several weapons and his GMC pickup truck in May. Jonathan Mayes, 19, remains in the McLennan County Jail under...
KWTX
Investigators looking into how long accused McGregor shooter had been in U.S.
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The man investigators say gunned down five people in McGregor on Sept. 29 was born in Mexico and is not a U.S. citizen, according to law enforcement sources. Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35, remains in the hospital and shows signs of paralysis from the shots McGregor officers fired...
KWTX
Texas man convicted, sentenced in fentanyl overdose death of Fort Hood soldier
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - A drug dealer and street gang member in the Killeen area, identified by authorities as Zytrell Horton, was convicted in the overdose death of a Fort Hood soldier and sentenced to 20 years in federal custody for distributing fentanyl, the U.S. Army announced. The investigation...
Have You Seen These Children Gone Missing From Texas In September And October?
Bell County also has their unfortunate share of missing persons, who you can see here. Texas Still Needs Your Help: More Wanted Criminals in The State. There are still criminals that remain in hiding from law enforcement. Have you seen these individuals?. Have You Seen These People? Bell County's Most...
fox7austin.com
14-year-old boy fatally shot in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas - The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a teenager was fatally shot early Sunday morning. KPD says officers responded to a call around 6:10 a.m. Oct. 9 in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.
fox7austin.com
Human remains found in Williamson County, multiple agencies investigating
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Multiple agencies are actively investigating after human remains were found in a field off State Highway 45 in Williamson County. Dozens of searchers have spent all day Wednesday combing through a large field near Round Rock after a person working in the field found skeletal remains around 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.
KWTX
Sources: Accused McGregor shooter is an undocumented immigrant from Mexico
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The man investigators say gunned down five people in McGregor on Sept. 29 is an undocumented immigrant from Mexico, two high-ranking law enforcement officials confirmed to KWTX. Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35, remains in the hospital and shows signs of paralysis from the shots McGregor officers fired to...
Human remains found in Williamson County near SH 45, MoPac
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found in the southern part of the county north of State Highway 45 and MoPac Tuesday evening.
KWTX
Trial scheduled to begin for Bellmead man accused of killing mother-in-law, father-in-law during family cookout
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Bellmead man who police say shot and killed his mother-in-law and father-in-law during a family cookout in May 2020 is set to stand trial Monday. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in Waco’s 54th State District Court in the capital murder trial of 39-year-old Johnny Alvin Wilson. Wilson, who was convicted of murder in 2003 in Union County, Arkansas, is charged in the shooting deaths of Rachel Strickland, 40, and Christopher Wilson, 42, outside a home in the 4700 block of Florida Street.
Woman found guilty of 2019 murder in Cedar Park, sentenced to life in prison
A woman was convicted Monday for her part in the murder of an active-duty airman that happened in Cedar Park in January 2019.
KWTX
‘He didn’t deserve that’: Family mourns loss of teen murdered in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The family of the 14-year-old teen shot and killed on Sunday in Killeen is Davarian Lawrence, his family confirmed to KWTX. The Killeen Police Department did not release the victim’s name due to his age. KWTX News 10 previously reported that officers found Lawrence with a gunshot wound on Evergreen drive. Officials later pronounced him dead at the scene about an hour later around 7:15 a.m.
KWTX
Update: Teen sought by police in Central Texas ‘no longer in Temple’
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple on Sunday said 15-year-old Abigail Kane, sought by police earlier in the day, is no longer in the city. “It has been determined that Abigail Kane is not in Temple,” police said in an updated social media post. Police did not clarify...
