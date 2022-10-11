The National Park Service (NPS) is seeking public input as improvements begin on a 1.25-acre park known as Parkland in Congress Heights. On Oct. 20, NPS will host a virtual public meeting to share design ideas for Parkland, and to hear from residents on how they would like to use the park. At the conclusion of the virtual meeting, residents are encouraged to participate in the public comment period by submitting suggestions to the NPS until Nov. 20, 2022.

