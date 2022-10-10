ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
1470 WFNT

28 Famous People You May See in Novi, Michigan This Week

Round two of Motor City Comic Con hits Novi, Michigan this weekend. Comic book fans, movie fans, and more will all be heading to Novi this weekend for the return of Motor City Comic Con. This will be the second MC3 in 2022 as fans were notified of this convention at the conclusion of the first in May.
NOVI, MI
1240 WJIM

Are These Michigan Places Still The Most Snobby?

People can be snobby, but did you know places can be snobby too?. Road Snacks is constantly ranking cities in Michigan from best to worst, richest to poorest, and yes, the snobbiest places in the Great Lakes State too. When I saw the headline for the snobbiest places, I was intrigued.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
State
California State
City
Detroit, MI
City
Escanaba, MI
City
Ludington, MI
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Birmingham, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan is Getting a New Chicken Sandwich Restaurant

Michigan folks love their chicken, and that includes chicken sandwiches. It’s obvious that chicken sandwiches are a favorite across the Mitten, and that even gets amped up as Thanksgiving approaches. I mean, turkey and chicken are two different things, but people still go after the poultry this time of year.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love eating steak, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare absolutely delicious food.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

5 Michigan Foods That are Famous and Delicious

We all love to eat and we all love delicious foods that are famous and come from Michigan. I found this website, thumbwind.com, that actually lists 15 famous and delicious foods that come from Michigan. And when you think of delicious foods from Michigan, you think of Coney Dogs, Olive...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackee Harry
Person
Tim Allen
Person
Lizzy Caplan
Person
Tia
Person
Mekhi Phifer
Person
Kaley Cuoco
Person
Maura Tierney
Person
Nick Swardson
Person
Kim Basinger
Person
Aziz Ansari
Person
Jesse Eisenberg
Person
Jeff Daniels
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan tried to limit 'barbaric' practice in 2016. Educators used it 94,000 times since.

Kai Atallah can’t forget the bright lights. The 9-year-old from west Michigan isn’t talking about the sun streaming through a classroom window. Not the shine of a bottle rocket zooming into the sky as he watches with his Cub Scout troop, or the spotlight spinning from the fedora worn by Inspector Gadget, one of his favorite television characters. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Christy McDonald: Why I decided to join WDIV

My 13-year-old daughter found me standing in front of my closet last night. “What are you going to wear tomorrow? It’s kind of like your first day of school!”. I laughed because she was so right. I didn’t have a new outfit or backpack – but I had that same feeling of starting something new, slightly unknown, and very exciting.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Great Falls#Deer Hunting#American Reunion
michiganchronicle.com

Evrod Cassimy Announces New Music and Farewell Concert

“Evrod Cassimy, Morning News Anchor for WDIV-TV Local 4, is leaving the station and the city of Detroit. He’s going out in a big way, giving back to the city he’s called home for the past nine years. With the release of his latest project, “The Life of...
DETROIT, MI
1240 WJIM

Top 5 Dependable Tips For Predicting The Michigan Winter

As winter approaches, the last thing a savvy Michigander would do is depend on the meteorologist to predict the kind of winter that we will be having this year. Satellites, doppler radar, and spending the prime of their lives in an institution of higher learning, cannot compare to predicting the weather through the signs of nature. At least in my world.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
wcsx.com

Meet the Michigan Triangle, Our Version of the Bermuda Triangle

I’m sure you’ve heard of The Bermuda Triangle, but did you know that Michigan has its own mysterious triangle in water? The Michigan Triangle is a famous, triangular part of Lake Michigan that has gotten a reputation for its sinking ships, disappearing crews and lost aircrafts. According to...
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Does Michigan Have Mountains?

Michigan is known for beautiful fall color tours, great golf courses, sledding hills and the Great Lakes. In fact, we have over 3,200+ miles of freshwater shoreline -- the largest in the world. And take away "freshwater" as a descriptor and we have the second-most shoreline in the United States -- only behind Alaska.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

1240 WJIM

Lansing, MI
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wjimam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy