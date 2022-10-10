Read full article on original website
Related
More than 20 celebrities coming to Michigan who you can meet this weekend
NOVI, MI - More than two dozen celebrities will be spending time in Michigan this weekend and you can meet them. There are “Hocus Pocus” and “Doctor Who” reunions and even the “Mistress of the Dark,” herself, will be in town. They are among...
Jim Belushi is launching his ‘Blues Brothers’-themed cannabis brand in Michigan
Fans can meet the actor and comedian at the Cloud Cannabis Utica dispensary on Friday
28 Famous People You May See in Novi, Michigan This Week
Round two of Motor City Comic Con hits Novi, Michigan this weekend. Comic book fans, movie fans, and more will all be heading to Novi this weekend for the return of Motor City Comic Con. This will be the second MC3 in 2022 as fans were notified of this convention at the conclusion of the first in May.
Are These Michigan Places Still The Most Snobby?
People can be snobby, but did you know places can be snobby too?. Road Snacks is constantly ranking cities in Michigan from best to worst, richest to poorest, and yes, the snobbiest places in the Great Lakes State too. When I saw the headline for the snobbiest places, I was intrigued.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1051thebounce.com
Michigan is Getting a New Chicken Sandwich Restaurant
Michigan folks love their chicken, and that includes chicken sandwiches. It’s obvious that chicken sandwiches are a favorite across the Mitten, and that even gets amped up as Thanksgiving approaches. I mean, turkey and chicken are two different things, but people still go after the poultry this time of year.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you love eating steak, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare absolutely delicious food.
5 Michigan Foods That are Famous and Delicious
We all love to eat and we all love delicious foods that are famous and come from Michigan. I found this website, thumbwind.com, that actually lists 15 famous and delicious foods that come from Michigan. And when you think of delicious foods from Michigan, you think of Coney Dogs, Olive...
Can You Buy Alcohol on Sunday Before Noon in Michigan?
What are the rules for buying alcohol on Sundays in Michigan? It may seem like an odd question especially if you didn't realize there were rules/laws in place that surround this topic in the first place. There was a time in Michigan when you'd run to the store on a...
RELATED PEOPLE
6 of the Spookiest Destinations in Metro Detroit
A new approach to tourism in Detroit hopes to capitalize on the public’s hankering for a good ghost story The post 6 of the Spookiest Destinations in Metro Detroit appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
New Report Names This Popular Up North City Coolest Small Town in Michigan
I'll be the first to admit there’s nothing quite like the energy of the big city. The hustle, the sounds, and the action that happens 24/7, but the hectic life may not be everyone's cup of tea. That's when the charm of a small-town atmosphere is exactly what you need to take a step back and just enjoy the simple pace of life.
Michigan tried to limit 'barbaric' practice in 2016. Educators used it 94,000 times since.
Kai Atallah can’t forget the bright lights. The 9-year-old from west Michigan isn’t talking about the sun streaming through a classroom window. Not the shine of a bottle rocket zooming into the sky as he watches with his Cub Scout troop, or the spotlight spinning from the fedora worn by Inspector Gadget, one of his favorite television characters. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Christy McDonald: Why I decided to join WDIV
My 13-year-old daughter found me standing in front of my closet last night. “What are you going to wear tomorrow? It’s kind of like your first day of school!”. I laughed because she was so right. I didn’t have a new outfit or backpack – but I had that same feeling of starting something new, slightly unknown, and very exciting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
michiganchronicle.com
Evrod Cassimy Announces New Music and Farewell Concert
“Evrod Cassimy, Morning News Anchor for WDIV-TV Local 4, is leaving the station and the city of Detroit. He’s going out in a big way, giving back to the city he’s called home for the past nine years. With the release of his latest project, “The Life of...
Top 5 Dependable Tips For Predicting The Michigan Winter
As winter approaches, the last thing a savvy Michigander would do is depend on the meteorologist to predict the kind of winter that we will be having this year. Satellites, doppler radar, and spending the prime of their lives in an institution of higher learning, cannot compare to predicting the weather through the signs of nature. At least in my world.
Odd Things Mid Michiganders Collect That You’ll Want
I struggle with hobbies. I have a fun job and amazing family. I don't have a whole lot of free time for hobbies. Maybe I am just making an excuse? Most likely I am making an excuse so I can convince myself into not trying something new?. Collecting things is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcsx.com
Meet the Michigan Triangle, Our Version of the Bermuda Triangle
I’m sure you’ve heard of The Bermuda Triangle, but did you know that Michigan has its own mysterious triangle in water? The Michigan Triangle is a famous, triangular part of Lake Michigan that has gotten a reputation for its sinking ships, disappearing crews and lost aircrafts. According to...
Is Michigan Facing A Turkey Shortage Going Into The Holiday Season?
While it feels like 2022 just began a few weeks ago, next month we'll all start gathering together to celebrate the Thanksgiving and Holiday seasons. Times full of love, warmth, and tons of food in celebration of another hopeful year of happiness and health. And one thing that seems to...
Does Michigan Have Mountains?
Michigan is known for beautiful fall color tours, great golf courses, sledding hills and the Great Lakes. In fact, we have over 3,200+ miles of freshwater shoreline -- the largest in the world. And take away "freshwater" as a descriptor and we have the second-most shoreline in the United States -- only behind Alaska.
Michigan city 2nd worst in U.S. to drive in, study says
DETROIT – The Motor City isn’t the worst, but it’s close. A recent study found that Detroit, the birthplace of the automobile, is the second worst city in the United States to drive in. Financial site, WalletHub, understands that there’s a lot more that goes into driving...
1240 WJIM
Lansing, MI
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wjimam.com
Comments / 0