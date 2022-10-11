Jeff Rhoads, formerly of Oskaloosa, passed away unexpectedly from a heart related condition at his home on September 20, 2022. Jeff was born in Oskaloosa on August 15, 1961, to Carl “Bub” and Linda Rhoads in Oskaloosa. He graduated from Oskaloosa High School with the Class of 1979. Jeff and Linda were united in marriage on November 21, 1987, in Oskaloosa. Jeff and Linda enjoyed traveling and had the opportunity to visit many destinations throughout their life together. After raising their family, Jeff and Linda relocated to Las Vegas, NV where they finished out their work careers. Jeff retired in March of 2021. Jeff and Linda enjoyed everything that Las Vegas had to offer, while entertaining their children and grandchildren. Jeff had a love for classic cars and owned many throughout his life. In August of 2022, Jeff and Linda relocated to Ocala, FL.

OSKALOOSA, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO