KCCI.com
DSM doctor clarifies confusion over colonoscopy effectiveness
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some central Iowa doctors are expressing concerns over alandmark study that questions the effectiveness of colonoscopies. The study — the largest of its kind — was recently published in The New England Journal of Medicine and looked at 84,000 European patients. Only 18% of people invited to get the procedure had a lower risk of getting colorectal cancer, according to the findings. But it’s important to note: Less than half of the people invited to get a colonoscopy in the study actually got one.
who13.com
Iowa woman gets life back after debilitating cancer treatment side effects
DES MOINES, Iowa — Arlyn Morris was diagnosed with breast cancer and started treatment for it back in August 2021. The treatment was difficult, including chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation treatments, which left Morris with mobility issues and neuropathy all over her body. However, thanks to physical therapy Morris, of...
ottumwaradio.com
Ottumwa Schools Report Increase in Enrollment
The Ottumwa Community School District is reporting an increase in enrollment for the current school year and the most students in the district since 1998. Preliminary figures show that the district has gained 200 students this year, increasing total enrollment to over 5,000 students. The district says the increase continues...
KCCI.com
Family of 12 loses home to fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — A family of 12 is desperate to find a new place to live after a fire forced them out of their previous home on Des Moines' South Side. The blended family of 10 children and two adults has been staying in different places since the fire Saturday.
KCCI.com
City of Des Moines hauls away downtown homeless encampment
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines city crews drove in a garbage truck and front-end loaders to tear down makeshift tents and clear the sidewalk outside of Central Iowa Shelter and Services on Monday morning. The city says it took action after people who live and work in the...
ottumwaradio.com
Jeff Rhoads
Jeff Rhoads, formerly of Oskaloosa, passed away unexpectedly from a heart related condition at his home on September 20, 2022. Jeff was born in Oskaloosa on August 15, 1961, to Carl “Bub” and Linda Rhoads in Oskaloosa. He graduated from Oskaloosa High School with the Class of 1979. Jeff and Linda were united in marriage on November 21, 1987, in Oskaloosa. Jeff and Linda enjoyed traveling and had the opportunity to visit many destinations throughout their life together. After raising their family, Jeff and Linda relocated to Las Vegas, NV where they finished out their work careers. Jeff retired in March of 2021. Jeff and Linda enjoyed everything that Las Vegas had to offer, while entertaining their children and grandchildren. Jeff had a love for classic cars and owned many throughout his life. In August of 2022, Jeff and Linda relocated to Ocala, FL.
kyoutv.com
Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa
NEW VIRGINIA, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement have confirmed mountain lion sightings in central Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed sightings were in New Virginia and St. Charles and St. Mary’s area. That’s south of Des Moines.
KCCI.com
New Texas Roadhouse location to open in Altoona
ALTOONA, Iowa — The metro's newest Texas Roadhouse location is taking shape. On Wednesday, it was announced that a staff of 200 will be hired for the Altoona location under construction. It will be located on Adventureland Drive, west of the Cinemark Movie Theater. The more than 7,000-square-foot restaurant...
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
How a passport dispute led to discovery of labor trafficking in Ottumwa
Two U.S. residents, originally from Micronesia, pled guilty in Federal Court to two counts of unlawful conduct with respect to documents in furtherance of labor trafficking, or forced labor.
who13.com
Watch party for “The Voice” contestant
You’ve seen her perform on stage in Des Moines, and now you can see her on television tonight. “The Voice” Contestant Morgan Myles shares what to expect!. “The Voice” Watch Party is Tuesday at Kinship Brewing Company in Waukee. The show starts at 7 PM on NBC.
Central Iowa rivers reduced to puddles by drought
The lack of rain has left rivers and streams in parts of Iowa in an constant state of recession since Spring.
ottumwaradio.com
Mahaska County Residents Warned of Scam
The Mahaska County Sheriff’s office is altering residents of a scam involving calls from a person impersonating law enforcement officers. The sheriff’s office says several citizens living in Oskaloosa and Mahaska County have received phone calls from an individual claiming to be a deputy. During these phone calls and messages left on voicemail, the individual claims to be investigating why the citizen failed to report for Federal Jury Duty. In one instance, a resident engaged in a conversation with the impersonating individual who eventually asked for the resident to send money as a fine for missing jury duty.
Low river levels shut down Iowa hydroelectric dam
With the ongoing drought, river levels across the state of Iowa have receded again with many now showing more rocks and sand bars than they do water.
KBUR
Jury awards $1 million to fired state worker who’s GOP nominee for state auditor
Des Moines, IA- A jury has awarded the Republican candidate for State Auditor $1 million in a wrongful termination lawsuit against the State of Iowa. Radio Iowa reports that Todd Halbur was hired to be the comptroller of the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division in 2015 and fired in mid-2018. Under Iowa’s liquor control system, the state acts as the wholesaler for Iowa businesses that buy liquor to sell to customers. Halbur says he was demoted, then fired for being a whistleblower about prices on some products that were higher than allowed by law.
kiwaradio.com
Iowa GOP Chair Blasts Potential GOP Presidential Candidate Liz Cheney
Polk County, Iowa — Comments from key Iowa Republicans make it clear a prominent GOP critic of former President Donald Trump faces a tough campaign in Iowa’s 2024 Caucuses if she runs for president. Harriet Hageman, the Republican who defeated Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney in an August Primary,...
Spotty Severe Thunderstorms forecast for Portions of Iowa
(Des Moines) A cold front moving through the state tonight and tomorrow morning could potentially bring some isolated severe thunderstorms. Jim Lee with the National Weather Service in Des Moines is looking for thunderstorms to pop up along that front. Lee says some areas will get storms, and some areas...
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 10/9/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 17 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: THREE FRAUD CALLS, TWO CAT CALLS, TWO DOG CALLS, TWO PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, ONE LIVESTOCK IN THE ROAD WAY, ONE JUVENILE, ONE ACCIDENT, ONE ALARM, ONE PHONECALL RETURNED, ONE HARASSMENT CALL, ONE FIGHT CALL, ONE SUSPICIOUS PERSON AND ONE SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE.
who13.com
One person died in Des Moines crash that shut down I-235
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person died in an accident on I-235 Sunday night. The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a crash with serious injuries around 6:54 p.m. at the 6.2 mile marker of I-235 eastbound. According to the DMPD,...
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man killed in crash involving 2 pickup trucks
MONROE COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed in a Friday afternoon crash. It happened around 2:45 p.m. on 655th north of 135th Street in Monroe County. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, Cody Christopher Kosman, 22, of Albia, was southbound in a pickup truck when it collided with an oncoming truck.
