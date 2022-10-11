Macallan fans, you are seen. We know you can’t get enough of that sweet sherry cask-matured single malt scotch whisky, so have no fear because there’s more than enough of it to go around. But there’s another distillery specializing in sherry cask whisky that you might not be as familiar with, The GlenDronach, and it’s about time for you to get to know it better. The Macallan is famous for releasing bottles approaching a century in age that shatter records at auctions around the world. The GlenDronach Grandeur Batch 11 is pricy as well, but with an SRP of $800 it’s...

DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO