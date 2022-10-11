Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Related
Why Are Half of All U.S. Exonerations of Black Prisoners?
Black people represent less than 15 percent of the U.S. population, but they account for more than half of all exonerations, according to a new report released today. The National Registry of Exonerations releases an annual report each spring documenting trends in cases the previous year where people who have been convicted of crimes have subsequently been found guilty. Today's report delves into racial patterns of the 3,200 exonerations the registry has documented dating back to 1989.
‘Slavery by any name is wrong’: the push to end forced labor in prisons
A nationwide movement hopes to close the ‘slavery loophole’ that enables the exploitation of 800,000 prisoners in the US
Christopher Scarver, who killed Jeffrey Dahmer in prison, said in 2015 that he did it because Dahmer taunted inmates with food
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist Jim Stingl wrote this article in 2015 about Christopher Scarver, the inmate who killed Jeffrey Dahmer in prison in 1994. Scarver, 21 years after the killing, said he did it because Dahmer taunted inmates by shaping his food into body parts. After 21 years, we have stopped caring exactly...
Rioter who wore 'Camp Auschwitz' sweatshirt gets prison term
A Virginia man who stormed the U.S. Capitol while wearing a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt over a Nazi-themed shirt is to serve 75 days in prison.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Illinois ‘Purge’ law creating ‘criminals paradise’ mom of shooting victim says as murderers could be freed without bail
THE political lightning rod nicknamed the "Purge Law" on social media "creates a criminal's paradise" and "jeopardizes everyone," a shooting victim's mom said. The Illinois legislation, which is officially titled the SAFE-T Act (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today), is a sweeping, state-wide justice reform law that will end cash bail, among other changes.
Woman gave birth alone on Maryland jail floor, lawsuit says
Because of the unsanitary conditions in the cell, the baby developed a type of staph bacteria infection that is resistant to many antibiotics, the lawsuit said.
Two Rappers’ Murder Convictions Overturned After Judge Rules Lyrics Used as Evidence May Have Caused Racial Bias
Two rappers in California had their murder conviction overturned after a judge cited the Racial Justice Act as the reason to vacate the charges. According to CNN, Gary Bryant Jr. and Diallo Jackson were given a reprieve by a judge in Northern California after stating that the prosecutors’ introduction of rap lyrics and racialized rhetoric violated the Racial Justice Act.
Tuberville’s reparations remark ignores fact white people commit most crimes
Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville asserted that Democrats support reparations for the descendants of enslaved people because “they think the people that do the crime are owed that.”. Tuberville spoke at a Saturday evening rally in Nevada featuring former President Donald Trump, a political ally. His comments were part of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mississippi Blocks 16% of Its Black Residents From Voting Due To Felony Convictions
It has been more than 130 years since white Southern Democrats in Mississippi enacted racist plans as part of the Jim Crow law to suppress the Black vote. As of 2020, Mississippi is carrying on the same model despite Blacks representing 36% of the state’s total voting-age population. Mississippi Today previously reported that 16%, including 130,000 of its Black residents, have been denied the right to vote because of felony convictions. This number brings the state to the third-highest percentage of disenfranchised Black residents of any state in the nation. That same year, more than 10% of the adult population was prohibited from casting a ballot.
4 years ago California ‘integrated’ prison yards. A judge paused the policy, citing violence
The judge’s order won’t slow down the closure of California Correctional Center.
thecentersquare.com
Federal judge denies request to halt transfer of violent youth to infamous Louisiana prison
(The Center Square) — A federal judge denied a request to halt plans to transfer violent, troubled youth to Louisiana’s Angola penitentiary, arguing "the untenable must yield to the intolerable." U.S. District Court Judge Shelly Dick ruled against an adolescent inmate and youth justice advocates who sued to...
Inmate in Georgia’s maximum security prison accused of impersonating billionaires to steal millions
Feds believe that Arthur Cofield, while an inmate at Georgia Department of Corrections’ Special Management Unit, committed one of the biggest heists ever pulled off from inside an American prison. Cofield is accused of stealing $11 million from Sidney Kimmel — a billionaire, philanthropist and movie mogul.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inmates across Alabama's notoriously macabre prisons are on strike: 'I'm just a slave'
Thousands of Alabama inmates are participating in a labor strike to draw attention to the cruel conditions behind bars in the state.
California convicted rapist arrested for murder just weeks after early release from life sentence: 'senseless'
A California convicted rapist was arrested for the murder of a 60-year-old Sacramento worker just 76 days after his release under Dem-backed legislation for rehabilitating juveniles.
Washington Examiner
Texas inmate who won religious rights case to die by lethal injection
A Texas inmate who won a religious rights case over pastoral touch during execution is set to die by lethal injection on Wednesday. John Henry Ramirez, 38, is set to be executed at 6 p.m. CST in Huntsville's death chamber, according to Reuters. During the execution, a pastor will lay his hands on Ramirez and audibly pray — an act he had to argue in the Supreme Court for the right to have.
WTOP
Attorney representing woman who gave birth alone in a Md. jail cell: ‘One of the most inhumane cases in my career’
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A recent lawsuit filed in a Maryland federal court alleges that a woman who was detained in the Washington County Detention Center last year received no help from sheriffs deputies and nurses as she gave birth to her first child, alone on a cold jail floor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Prisoners in Alabama keep dying as inmates go on statewide labour strike
At least three people incarcerated in Alabama prisons have died since thousands of inmates began striking in September to protest poor conditions, the latest sign of deterioration in a state correctional system the Justice Department sued in 2020 for its excessive violence and poor safety record.On Sunday, officials at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, found a 60-year-old Black inmate “unresponsive,” in a communal dormitory, according to state records reported by the Marshall Project.Official said they found “no evidence found to suggest trauma or foul play” in the death of the man, whose name has been identified but...
After Killings, Violence, Bureau Of Prisons Will Move D.C. Men From Louisiana Prison
After two men from D.C. were killed within the span of three weeks at a federal prison in Louisiana, the Bureau of Prisons is moving some people from D.C. out of the facility. The deaths and resulting transfers highlight long-standing concerns about the safety of men from D.C. in the federal prison system.
Federal prisons ‘riddled with mismanagement’ probed by U.S. Senate panel
WASHINGTON — Members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in a Thursday hearing grilled the top leader of federal prisons on how the agency would address staffing shortages and reports of abuse of incarcerated people. “The Bureau (of Prisons) has been riddled with mismanagement and, sadly, with scandal,” said the chair of the committee, Illinois […] The post Federal prisons ‘riddled with mismanagement’ probed by U.S. Senate panel appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Prisoner work strike goes on as prisons cut meals, nix weekend visitation
Thousands of inmates in Alabama’s overcrowded prison system are receiving only two meals a day during a prisoner work stoppage that was in its fourth day Thursday, and the agency said weekend visitation also was being canceled. While inmates and activists have accused the Department of Corrections of using...
Comments / 0