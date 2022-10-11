ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Reason.com

Why Are Half of All U.S. Exonerations of Black Prisoners?

Black people represent less than 15 percent of the U.S. population, but they account for more than half of all exonerations, according to a new report released today. The National Registry of Exonerations releases an annual report each spring documenting trends in cases the previous year where people who have been convicted of crimes have subsequently been found guilty. Today's report delves into racial patterns of the 3,200 exonerations the registry has documented dating back to 1989.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Christopher Scarver, who killed Jeffrey Dahmer in prison, said in 2015 that he did it because Dahmer taunted inmates with food

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist Jim Stingl wrote this article in 2015 about Christopher Scarver, the inmate who killed Jeffrey Dahmer in prison in 1994. Scarver, 21 years after the killing, said he did it because Dahmer taunted inmates by shaping his food into body parts. After 21 years, we have stopped caring exactly...
The US Sun

Illinois ‘Purge’ law creating ‘criminals paradise’ mom of shooting victim says as murderers could be freed without bail

THE political lightning rod nicknamed the "Purge Law" on social media "creates a criminal's paradise" and "jeopardizes everyone," a shooting victim's mom said. The Illinois legislation, which is officially titled the SAFE-T Act (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today), is a sweeping, state-wide justice reform law that will end cash bail, among other changes.
Black Enterprise

Two Rappers’ Murder Convictions Overturned After Judge Rules Lyrics Used as Evidence May Have Caused Racial Bias

Two rappers in California had their murder conviction overturned after a judge cited the Racial Justice Act as the reason to vacate the charges. According to CNN, Gary Bryant Jr. and Diallo Jackson were given a reprieve by a judge in Northern California after stating that the prosecutors’ introduction of rap lyrics and racialized rhetoric violated the Racial Justice Act.
Black Enterprise

Mississippi Blocks 16% of Its Black Residents From Voting Due To Felony Convictions

It has been more than 130 years since white Southern Democrats in Mississippi enacted racist plans as part of the Jim Crow law to suppress the Black vote. As of 2020, Mississippi is carrying on the same model despite Blacks representing 36% of the state’s total voting-age population. Mississippi Today previously reported that 16%, including 130,000 of its Black residents, have been denied the right to vote because of felony convictions. This number brings the state to the third-highest percentage of disenfranchised Black residents of any state in the nation. That same year, more than 10% of the adult population was prohibited from casting a ballot.
Washington Examiner

Texas inmate who won religious rights case to die by lethal injection

A Texas inmate who won a religious rights case over pastoral touch during execution is set to die by lethal injection on Wednesday. John Henry Ramirez, 38, is set to be executed at 6 p.m. CST in Huntsville's death chamber, according to Reuters. During the execution, a pastor will lay his hands on Ramirez and audibly pray — an act he had to argue in the Supreme Court for the right to have.
WTOP

Attorney representing woman who gave birth alone in a Md. jail cell: ‘One of the most inhumane cases in my career’

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. A recent lawsuit filed in a Maryland federal court alleges that a woman who was detained in the Washington County Detention Center last year received no help from sheriffs deputies and nurses as she gave birth to her first child, alone on a cold jail floor.
The Independent

Prisoners in Alabama keep dying as inmates go on statewide labour strike

At least three people incarcerated in Alabama prisons have died since thousands of inmates began striking in September to protest poor conditions, the latest sign of deterioration in a state correctional system the Justice Department sued in 2020 for its excessive violence and poor safety record.On Sunday, officials at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, found a 60-year-old Black inmate “unresponsive,” in a communal dormitory, according to state records reported by the Marshall Project.Official said they found “no evidence found to suggest trauma or foul play” in the death of the man, whose name has been identified but...
Tennessee Lookout

Federal prisons ‘riddled with mismanagement’ probed by U.S. Senate panel

WASHINGTON — Members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in a Thursday hearing grilled the top leader of federal prisons on how the agency would address staffing shortages and reports of abuse of incarcerated people.  “The Bureau (of Prisons) has been riddled with mismanagement and, sadly, with scandal,” said the chair of the committee, Illinois […] The post Federal prisons ‘riddled with mismanagement’ probed by U.S. Senate panel appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
