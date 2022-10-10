ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wsgw.com

City of Saginaw hits new national high

New data from the FBI shows Saginaw has become the number one city in Michigan for violent crime. The annual crime report for 2021 shows Saginaw surpassing Detroit to take the unfortunate top spot with more than 1,100 violent crime incidents over the past year. The report also shows Saginaw is in the number four spot in the country for violent crime. The data is based on per capita data.
SAGINAW, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
State
Florida State
Saginaw, MI
Government
City
Saginaw, MI
Morning Sun

AG: Saginaw woman stole $1.1 million from mom

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel today announced charges against a Saginaw County woman for stealing from a vulnerable adult. Valda Cork, 59, of Saginaw was arraigned in the 70th District Court of Saginaw County before Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner. Cork is charged with the following:. • Two counts of Embezzlement...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embezzlement#Detroit Zoo#Private Property#Belle Isle#Saginaw Woman Spends#Ag
1240 WJIM

Is Michigan Getting Ready to Oust the Robin as the State Bird?

For nearly a century, the American Robin has been Michigan's state bird but that could soon change thanks to a group of Michigan legislators in Lansing. Although the Robin has been the official state bird of the Mitten State since 1931, legislators think it's time to honor the Kirtland's warbler, a bird that is found almost exclusively in Michigan. The Kirtland's warbler has recovered from almost certain extinction since being placed on the US Fish & Wildlife Service's Endangered Species list in 1967.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Saginaw woman charged with spending $1 million of disabled mother’s money

SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw woman has been charged with four felonies for allegedly spending more than $1 million of her disabled mother’s money. With a warrant having been issued for her arrest on Sept. 1, 59-year-old Valda A. Cork on Sept. 15 appeared in Saginaw County District Court for arraignment on two counts each of embezzling more than $100,000 from a vulnerable adult and failing to pay taxes or filing a false tax return. The former charge is a 20-year felony, while the latter is punishable by up to five years in prison.
SAGINAW, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
recordpatriot.com

Midland County COVID-19 report — Oct. 11, 2022

Midland County added 87 COVID-19 cases from Oct. 5-11, according to the State of Michigan's website on Tuesday. Midland County added 87 cases from Oct. 5-11. Overall, Midland County has 20,331 cases, 1,930 probable cases, 216 deaths and 26 probable deaths. Bay County added 71 cases and two deaths. Overall,...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Michigan Gets Extra $183 Million From Feds For Weatherization Program

As the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer raise awareness during Weatherization Month, MDHHS is receiving a large increase in federal funding for home weatherization. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Joe Biden created a $3.5 billion stimulus for the Weatherization Assistance Program...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Saginaw County woman charged after stealing $1.1M from mother

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman from Saginaw County is facing charges after stealing from a vulnerable adult, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday. Valda Cork, 59 has been charged with two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000 and two counts of taxes-failure to file/false return/payment.Officials say that Cork was appointed as her mother's guardian and conservator in 2018 after her mother suffered multiple strokes and needed help caring for herself.Allegedly, over 12 months, Cork spent about $1.1 million of her mother's money.Nessel says this spending includes $228,917 that she did not report to probate court and $664,872 for the purchase of a condo in Pompano Beach, Florida, which she did not have court authorization to do.According to officials, Cork planned to inherit the condo from her mother's estate, without having to go through probate court.A probable cause conference for Cork was held on Sept. 26, and a probable cause conference has not been scheduled yet."A person who takes advantage of a vulnerable person is deplorable," said Nessel. "A person who commits these types of crimes will be prosecuted and held accountable."    
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
1240 WJIM

Look Inside This Abandoned YMCA That Still Has Electricity

@detroitunseen Abandoned YMCA with Full Power and So Much Left Behind. Metro Detroit. Michigan. Built 1959. Closed 2020. #abandoned#abandonedplaces#abandonedamerica#michigan#bando#detroit#abandoneddetroit#urbex#realstory#sadbuttrue#waste#urbanexploring♬ original sound - DetroitUnseen. Look Inside This Now Derelict Detroit Area Mansion. Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home. Left to wither away in northern Michigan, take a look...
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Owner of Thomas Appliance in court to face 17 larceny charges

Ken Thomas, who owns the now-closed Thomas Appliance in Grand Blanc Township, is accused of taking customers' money for orders he never delivered. Owner of Thomas Appliance in court to face 17 larceny charges. The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office charged Thomas with 17 counts of larceny by conversion -- 15...
GRAND BLANC, MI
1240 WJIM

1240 WJIM

Lansing, MI
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wjimam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy