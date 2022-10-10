Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Court denied Michigan woman’s protection order against man who later held her hostage in bunker
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – A court denied a Michigan woman’s request for a protection order against a man who later shackled her inside a sound-proof bunker and held her hostage for 13 hours, according to UpNorthLive. A Blair Township woman filed for a personal protection order against Christopher...
Former Flint police chief scheduled for November trial in illegal gaming case
FLINT, MI – The criminal case against a former Flint police chief accused of operating an alleged illegal gaming operation has been scheduled for a November trial. Bradford Wade Barksdale is slated to stand trial in Genesee County Circuit Court on Nov. 29 before Judge David J. Newblatt. Barksdale,...
wsgw.com
City of Saginaw hits new national high
New data from the FBI shows Saginaw has become the number one city in Michigan for violent crime. The annual crime report for 2021 shows Saginaw surpassing Detroit to take the unfortunate top spot with more than 1,100 violent crime incidents over the past year. The report also shows Saginaw is in the number four spot in the country for violent crime. The data is based on per capita data.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan woman spends $1.1M of mother’s money after being named her guardian due to strokes, AG says
SAGINAW, Mich. – After her mother had multiple strokes and was unable to care for herself, a Michigan woman is accused of spending $1.1 million of her money without permission, including the purchase of a $660,000 condo in Florida that she later hoped to inherit. Officials said Valda Cork,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ex-Texas cop gets probation for pulling gun at Saginaw Township BLM rally in 2020
SAGINAW, MI — A former Texas police officer has received a probationary sentence for pulling a gun at a large-scale Black Lives Matter rally in Saginaw Township two summers ago. Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Monday, Oct. 10, sentenced 73-year-old Terry L. Lange to 18 months’...
Michigan Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency for Menominee County, Mich.
The declaration will make state resources available to help fight the fire at Resolute Forest Products.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Baseless and reckless’: Suspended Novi car dealership fires back at Michigan Secretary of State
NOVI, Mich. – A Novi car dealership that had its license suspended last week by the Michigan Secretary of State fired back at the allegations, calling them “baseless and reckless.”. Michigan officials said they suspended the license of the Carvana dealership on Adell Center Drive in Novi after...
Morning Sun
AG: Saginaw woman stole $1.1 million from mom
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel today announced charges against a Saginaw County woman for stealing from a vulnerable adult. Valda Cork, 59, of Saginaw was arraigned in the 70th District Court of Saginaw County before Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner. Cork is charged with the following:. • Two counts of Embezzlement...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County inspector found guilty of ‘pleasuring himself’ with Elmo doll in family’s nursery
OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oakland County home inspector has been found guilty of “pleasuring himself” with an Elmo doll in an Oxford Township family’s nursery. The incident happened March 12, 2021. Jaida Dodson and she and her husband were having the home inspected before putting it up for sale.
Is Michigan Getting Ready to Oust the Robin as the State Bird?
For nearly a century, the American Robin has been Michigan's state bird but that could soon change thanks to a group of Michigan legislators in Lansing. Although the Robin has been the official state bird of the Mitten State since 1931, legislators think it's time to honor the Kirtland's warbler, a bird that is found almost exclusively in Michigan. The Kirtland's warbler has recovered from almost certain extinction since being placed on the US Fish & Wildlife Service's Endangered Species list in 1967.
Saginaw woman charged with spending $1 million of disabled mother’s money
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw woman has been charged with four felonies for allegedly spending more than $1 million of her disabled mother’s money. With a warrant having been issued for her arrest on Sept. 1, 59-year-old Valda A. Cork on Sept. 15 appeared in Saginaw County District Court for arraignment on two counts each of embezzling more than $100,000 from a vulnerable adult and failing to pay taxes or filing a false tax return. The former charge is a 20-year felony, while the latter is punishable by up to five years in prison.
Michigan man freed from prison after judge throws out convictions
A man who spent nearly 25 years in prison walked out as a free man Wednesday after a judge overturned his murder convictions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Lansing firefighter wins case against city, will receive $1 million
A former Lansing firefighter who filed a lawsuit against the city for mistreatment has won his case in court and will receive $1 million.
Michigan woman charged for spending $1M of mom’s money when she had stroke
Nessel said in 2018, Cork was appointed as her mother's guardian and conservator after she suffered multiple strokes and wasn't able to take care of herself anymore.
recordpatriot.com
Midland County COVID-19 report — Oct. 11, 2022
Midland County added 87 COVID-19 cases from Oct. 5-11, according to the State of Michigan's website on Tuesday. Midland County added 87 cases from Oct. 5-11. Overall, Midland County has 20,331 cases, 1,930 probable cases, 216 deaths and 26 probable deaths. Bay County added 71 cases and two deaths. Overall,...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Michigan Gets Extra $183 Million From Feds For Weatherization Program
As the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer raise awareness during Weatherization Month, MDHHS is receiving a large increase in federal funding for home weatherization. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Joe Biden created a $3.5 billion stimulus for the Weatherization Assistance Program...
Saginaw County woman charged after stealing $1.1M from mother
(CBS DETROIT) - A woman from Saginaw County is facing charges after stealing from a vulnerable adult, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday. Valda Cork, 59 has been charged with two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000 and two counts of taxes-failure to file/false return/payment.Officials say that Cork was appointed as her mother's guardian and conservator in 2018 after her mother suffered multiple strokes and needed help caring for herself.Allegedly, over 12 months, Cork spent about $1.1 million of her mother's money.Nessel says this spending includes $228,917 that she did not report to probate court and $664,872 for the purchase of a condo in Pompano Beach, Florida, which she did not have court authorization to do.According to officials, Cork planned to inherit the condo from her mother's estate, without having to go through probate court.A probable cause conference for Cork was held on Sept. 26, and a probable cause conference has not been scheduled yet."A person who takes advantage of a vulnerable person is deplorable," said Nessel. "A person who commits these types of crimes will be prosecuted and held accountable."
Look Inside This Abandoned YMCA That Still Has Electricity
@detroitunseen Abandoned YMCA with Full Power and So Much Left Behind. Metro Detroit. Michigan. Built 1959. Closed 2020. #abandoned#abandonedplaces#abandonedamerica#michigan#bando#detroit#abandoneddetroit#urbex#realstory#sadbuttrue#waste#urbanexploring♬ original sound - DetroitUnseen. Look Inside This Now Derelict Detroit Area Mansion. Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home. Left to wither away in northern Michigan, take a look...
abc12.com
Owner of Thomas Appliance in court to face 17 larceny charges
Ken Thomas, who owns the now-closed Thomas Appliance in Grand Blanc Township, is accused of taking customers' money for orders he never delivered. Owner of Thomas Appliance in court to face 17 larceny charges. The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office charged Thomas with 17 counts of larceny by conversion -- 15...
Can You Buy Alcohol on Sunday Before Noon in Michigan?
What are the rules for buying alcohol on Sundays in Michigan? It may seem like an odd question especially if you didn't realize there were rules/laws in place that surround this topic in the first place. There was a time in Michigan when you'd run to the store on a...
1240 WJIM
Lansing, MI
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wjimam.com
Comments / 0