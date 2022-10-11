Twice-convicted DUI driver had alcohol level nearly 4x the legal limit when he hit a bicyclist outside Chicago police station, prosecutors say

Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Chicago victim who resisted armed robbery shot multiple times: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning the public about recent armed robberies, one of which resulted in the victim being shot multiple times. According to police, on Oct. 8, five offenders used a stolen silver 2022 Kia Sportage to commit two armed robberies on the city's West Side, specially in the Austin neighborhood.
Man hit by off-duty Chicago police officer on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Lakeview: source
A man is in the hospital after being hit on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Wednesday night. The driver of the vehicle was an off-duty CPD officer, according to a source.
fox32chicago.com
New details released after Chicago woman charged with dismembering her landlord
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was charged Wednesday with murdering her landlord, apparently using "large butcher knives" to dismember her body before putting the body parts in a freezer, police said Wednesday night. Around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, tenants in a home in the 5900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue...
Charges filed in murder, dismemberment of North Side landlord
Chicago police say the person who killed the owner of a boarding house on the city’s North Side – allegedly dismembering her body – was a tenant who had scared other tenants.
cwbchicago.com
Shots fired, victim pistol-whipped during Uptown carjacking attempt
Carjackers fired shots and pistol-whipped a man in Uptown on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said, but the crew did not get away with the victim’s vehicle. The 35-year-old victim was taking items out of his Ford Escape in an alley behind the 5100 block of North Glenwood when two offenders approached him around 10:40 p.m.
Woman charged with murder after Frances Walker's remains found in Far North Side freezer
The woman whose remains were found in her Far North Side apartment freezer has been identified and her tenant charged with murder.
3 teens charged for carjacking woman at gunpoint in Chatham
Police said all three suspects are 17-years old. Two are girls. One is a boy. Police said the three allegedly took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 25-year old woman on 87th Street in the Chatham neighborhood.
cwbchicago.com
Oopsie! Lincoln Park robbers run away after victim pulls out a knife, cops say. 2 other incidents reported nearby.
A would-be robbery victim had an unpleasant surprise for two men who tried to rob him and his girlfriend in Lincoln Park overnight: He pulled out a knife and scared them away. Chicago police say that less than 30 minutes later, there was a second robbery and a car theft in the same area.
'Just shoot him': Man fights off would-be carjackers in Uptown, Chicago police say
Three suspects ended up running away after trying to take a man's vehicle in Uptown, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Niles man charged after police find guns, cash and cannabis at residence
NILES, Ill. - A Niles man has been charged after police allegedly found guns, cannabis and cash at his residence earlier this week. Alexander J. Arroyo, 23, was charged with delivery of cannabis, possession of a firearm without a FOID and possession of ammunition without a FOID. On Monday, the...
wlip.com
Man Who Died in North Chicago Police Custody ID’ed
(North Chicago, IL) A man who died while in police custody in North Chicago has been identified. Dearsenio Sloan of Chicago was picked up on an outstanding warrant last Friday night, and was also discovered with a controlled substance. Sloan was taken to the North Chicago lockup, but complained of an illness, and was briefly hospitalized before being returned to police. He was found dead in a jail cell on Saturday morning. Lake County Coroner’s officials say the 34-year-old died of exsanguination, or severe blood loss…stemming from removal of a dialysis port. There were no other signs of trauma on the body, and officials did not say whether or not they believe Sloan removed the port himself. Further results are said to be pending. The incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
Teen charged in 2021 deadly shooting of Simeon High School student outside Hyde Park McDonald's: CPD
Kentrell McNeal was part of Good Kids Mad City, a youth group fighting to end violence in the city.
No bond for security guard accused of shooting co-worker outside Loop club
A security guard is accused of fatally shooting another guard after they got into an argument outside a Loop nightclub last weekend. He’s held without bond.
Austin Weekly News
Cops shoot man pointing gun inside West Side station
For the second time in less than two weeks, Chicago officers shot someone who aimed a gun at them inside a police facility, police said. The shooting occurred around 12:52 p.m. on Oct. 5, inside the Ogden (10th) Police District station, 3315 W. Ogden Ave., Police Supt. David Brown said at a press conference, citing preliminary information.
fox32chicago.com
Trio of teens charged in armed carjacking in Chatham
CHICAGO - Two girls and a boy are facing charges in an armed carjacking Tuesday afternoon in the Chatham neighborhood. The 17-year-olds were arrested minutes after allegedly taking a car at gunpoint from a 25-year-old woman around 2 p.m. in the first block of East 87th Street, according to Chicago police.
theeastcountygazette.com
A 16-Year-Old Boy Robbed Two Men at Gunpoint in Englewood, Caught Shortly Later: Police
CHICAGO – Monday, a 16-year-old kid was detained in Englewood for allegedly robbing two men. The kid is charged with two felonies for armed robbery. Armed with a pistol, the adolescent reportedly robbed a 44-year-old male and a 64-year-old man in the 6900 block of South Carpenter Street. He...
Glendale Heights man charged after allegedly recording up woman's skirt at Bloomingdale Walmart
When the victim grabbed the man's phone, he allegedly twisted her arm to try and get the phone back, according to court records.
Man stabbed to death during argument in East Side
A man was stabbed to death Tuesday night during an argument in the East Side neighborhood. The man was arguing with a person he knew inside a residence in the 10300 block of South Ave F when the person stabbed him in the chest and neck.
Chicago shooting: Teen boy followed, fatally shot in South Shore, police say
A teen was followed and fatally shot on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
Chicago police officer injured when stolen car crashes into CPD squad in Lawndale
A Chicago police officer was injured in a crash with a stolen car in Lawndale Tuesday evening.
