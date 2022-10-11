ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

beefmagazine.com

Farmers face new reality in beef supply chain

Cattle prices have been moving higher, but not to the same extent as beef prices. For the first eight months of this year, fed-steer prices are 18.9% above the 2018-19 average for January-August. Feeder steer prices are up 13.2%. While these are solid increases, they fail to match the rise in Choice boxed beef prices (+22.1%) and Choice retail beef prices (+27.4%) over the same period.
AGRICULTURE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Dairy farm fined $10,000 for dayslong manure leak

A northwest Iowa dairy farm has agreed to pay $10,000 for a manure leak in March that spanned several days, polluted a creek and killed an unknown number of fish, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The leak was first noted by workers at Black Soil Dairy near Granville on March 11, but […] The post Dairy farm fined $10,000 for dayslong manure leak appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cows#Tax Bill#Fart
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Pork Case Could Provide Roadmap for Moral Warfare

The Supreme Court will consider how California regulates living conditions for pigs raised for meat in a case with implications for the $26 billion US pork industry as well as state efforts to address everything from abortion to climate change. At issue in National Pork Producers Council v. Ross to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsideHook

Turns Out New Jersey Is Home to the World’s Largest Chile Pepper Farm

It can be easy to forget that New Jersey’s nickname is “The Garden State.” I forget about that sometimes, and I grew up there. But if you spend enough time driving around the state, you’ll eventually find yourself amidst plenty of farmland, with fresh produce abounding and some unexpected milestones related to the state’s agricultural production.
AGRICULTURE
AOL Corp

Hazelnut prices tumble as Oregon farmers produce record crop

Dan and JoAnn Keeley’s farming operation outside St. Paul, Oregon, had a banner year in 2014. The same year Dan retired from his job as a civil engineer for Marion County, the farm had a huge harvest: more than 150,000 pounds from its 50 acres of hazelnut trees. Hazelnuts...
OREGON STATE
Phys.org

Corn plants with tillers work well in restrictive environments

Undeniably, corn is one of the world's most important crops. From feeding humans and livestock, to its many industrial uses, humans have been growing it for approximately 10,000 years. Traditionally, corn was grown in the most productive regions in the world. These regions have healthy soils, adequate rainfall, and more....
AGRICULTURE
Daily Montanan

USDA hopes to boost fertilizer production as soon as next year

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $500 million to increase domestic fertilizer production, doubling its previous commitment, the agency announced. The federal dollars would boost long-term projects and ready-to-go proposals that might have an effect as early as next year. Some of the first projects to get funding from...
MICHIGAN STATE
Agriculture Online

USDA projects tighter corn and wheat supplies

Today USDA released the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. For corn, USDA pegged the U.S. 2022-2023 ending stocks at 1.172 billion bushels. This is above the trade estimate of 1.126 billion bushels and below USDA's September estimate of 1.219 billion bushels. For soybeans, the U.S. ending...
AGRICULTURE
thecentersquare.com

USDA unveils a $500 million stimulus program for domestic fertilizer production

(The Center Square) – The Biden administration has announced $500 million in grant money to stimulate American-made fertilizer production. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack unveiled the new grant program, called the Fertilizer Production Expansion Program, on Sept. 27. Agronomist Emerson Nafziger, a crop specialist with the University of Illinois...
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Bird flu: Poultry owners in East preparing for 'flockdown'

All poultry and captive birds in Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of Essex must be kept indoors from Wednesday, as part of government measures to prevent avian flu spreading. It is not the first time this has happened, but how are bird keepers coping with the demands and what do they think of the measures?
AGRICULTURE
coloradopolitics.com

GABEL | New Ag positions must connect with state farmers

One of the most admirable traits in a leader is the willingness to surround yourself with people who know more than you do about the topics that will determine your success or failure in your career. Agriculture Commissioner Kate Greenberg is poised either to do just that or to seal her fate with the state’s production agriculture community.
COLORADO STATE
AFP

Supreme Court ponders the fate of pigs, high cost of bacon

A California law aimed at reducing animal suffering on pig farms led to some unusual exchanges Tuesday in the US Supreme Court. Following a grassroots referendum, California passed an animal welfare measure in 2018 that bans the sale of pork from pigs that were raised in overly confined spaces.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Albany Herald

Global wildlife populations have declined by 69% since 1970, WWF report finds

The world's wildlife populations plummeted by an average of 69% between 1970 and 2018, a dangerous decline resulting from climate change and other human activity, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) warned in a report Thursday. WWF tracked global changes in the abundance of wildlife across land, air and...
SCIENCE
agupdate.com

Corn demand lags behind as harvest continues

Harvest season continues around the Midwest, and while the crop comes out of the field, demand worries are weighing on the markets. Recent export reports have been weaker, and yield expectations are not as low as many expected early on in the season, which is a poor formula for prices, said Karl Setzer of Agrivisor.
AGRICULTURE
Phys.org

Scotland's first farmers didn't need manure

Early farming in Scotland was a less smelly affair than elsewhere, as new research shows they did not need to use manure to fertilize their fields—unlike their counterparts in other parts of the British Isles and on mainland Europe. The discovery was the result of an analysis of finds...
