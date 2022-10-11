Read full article on original website
William Barham
1d ago
I think that it's funny how Stacy can says Kemp has made three mil while in office, while George Soros gave her,(much less many Democratic House Members) ten mil. 🤔
New AJC/UGA poll shows Warnock-Walker in tight race, Kemp building lead over Abrams
ATLANTA — A new poll out this morning shows Gov. Brian Kemp with a significant lead over Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams. It also shows a tight race between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican nominee Herschel Walker. The poll was started before new allegations surfaced against Walker. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
wabe.org
Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law
The eligibility of tens of thousands of Georgia voters is being challenged ahead of the midterm election on Nov. 8, with Cobb County and Chatham County election boards the latest to reject attempts to remove people from the registrar’s rolls. On Monday, the election boards in the Atlanta suburbs...
Influx of transplants to Georgia could cause a spike in voter turnout
GEORGIA — There wasn’t a spare parking space at this Southwest Atlanta Department of Driver Services office Tuesday. “I had to work this morning. I’m actually skipping my class right now,” voter Sara Clifton said. The license plates tell a story. Many, from out of state,...
Gov. Brian Kemp confident during campaign stop in rural Butler, but warns supporters of complacency
BUTLER, GA. (WRBL) — Gov. Brian Kemp made a quick campaign stop in Butler first thing Tuesday morning. Kemp was in his element in rural Taylor County. He was among friends like longtime Taylor County Sheriff Jeff Watson, the first to greet him when Kemp got off his campaign bus. The backdrop for the governor […]
News4Jax.com
Georgia Vote 2022: What’s on your ballot?
Even if you don’t follow politics, there’s no avoiding knowing something about Brian Kemp, David Perdue, Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. That last name you probably knew long before he decided to run for U.S. Senate. And while you may not have known who was Georgia’s secretary of...
Georgia news organizations, including the AJC, collaborate on 2022 voters’ poll
More than a hundred Georgia news organizations have joined to release a poll of the state’s likely voters, a new initiat...
NBC News
Georgia voters are ‘unfazed’ by Walker abortion allegations
Reports that Herschel Walker paid for a woman's abortion in 2009 — despite heavy national attention, and outright denial from Walker — has done little to move voters focused on crime, inflation and the cost of living.Oct. 10, 2022.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia election guide 2022: Everything you need to know as a Peach State voter
Georgians will have a lot to weigh as they go to the polls and decide who represents and governs one of the country's most important swing states. This November, all eyes will be on Georgia, which has the makings of becoming a swing state. Georgians will have a lot to...
Georgia ranked 29th for voter access, study shows | What this means for midterm elections
ATLANTA — A recent study published in the Election Law Journal ranked Georgia 29th overall for voter access. The 2022 Cost of Voting Index looked at different categories related to voting, including registration, early voting opportunities, and absentee voting. Each state was ranked based on obstacles to voting. The...
Incumbent Brad Raffensperger, Bee Nguyen, and two others are running for Georgia secretary of state
Incumbent Brad Raffensperger (R), Bee Nguyen (D), Ted Metz (L), and Brenda Nelson-Porter (write-in) are running for Georgia secretary of state on November 8, 2022. Raffensperger was elected secretary of state in 2018 after serving two terms in the Georgia House of Representatives. His dispute with former President Donald Trump (R) about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia has drawn national attention to this race. According to Raffensperger, “When Georgia’s election results were questioned in 2020, The system [I] deployed was proven accurate after two recounts and a full audit…For the first time, it was possible to recount Georgia’s vote by hand, if necessary.” Raffensperger’s campaign has focused on the new election policies enacted during his time in office and his response to the public pressure and national scrutiny he received after the 2020 election.
Atlanta’s Pride Parade showcases Georgia’s shifting politics
U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock sat side-by-side in a pink convertible. Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams ...
BET
Stacy Abrams Says She’s Confident She’s Got the Black Georgia Vote Behind Her
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams dismissed concerns that she doesn’t have adequate support from Black voters in her second run for governor. In an appearance Oct. 9 on “Fox News Sunday” she said the claims are a “manufactured crisis” that is “designed to suppress voter turnout,” insisted her polling numbers among Black voters are strong, and also said she is unconcerned about incumbent Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp holding events to court Black voters before the November election.
Plaintiffs lose judge’s ruling, will ask Gov Kemp to appoint an A-CC Commissioner
A judge issues a weekend ruling and says the special election to fill the unexpired term of former Athens-Clarke County Commissioner Mariah Parker will be held in March of next year. A citizens group had filed a lawsuit trying to force the election to take place in November. The ruling...
Former Atlanta mayor ‘very concerned’ about low voter enthusiasm in Georgia
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said in an interview aired on Friday that she’s “very concerned” about diminished enthusiasm among voters in Georgia. “Just as a voter, I can tell you I am very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm in our state right now. Of course with my position as senior adviser to the president for public engagement, I have to be very careful in what I say about political affairs,” the Biden official said on “Joe Madison, The Black Eagle.”
Albany Herald
Apple store workers in Oklahoma to vote on labor union
Apple workers in Oklahoma City are set to vote this week on whether to form the second-ever labor union at one of the tech giant's US stores. The Apple store workers in Oklahoma are seeking to gain representation with the Communication Workers of America union. Voting is set to take place on Thursday and Friday, with the vote-tally scheduled for Friday evening. Just under 100 employees at the Apple store in the Penn Square Mall are eligible to vote in this union election.
fox5atlanta.com
Pink Energy goes dark in Georgia and across US
AUBURN, Ga. - You can turn out the lights for one of the biggest providers of rooftop solar power in Georgia. After thousands of consumer complaints — and investigations across the country including the FOX 5 I-Team — Pink Energy has gone out of business. But a statement...
How Much Is Raphael Warnock Worth?
Raphael Warnock (53), the current junior United States senator from Georgia, is up for a spirited debate against Republican candidate Hershel Walker on Oct. 14. The race is very close, with most...
WXIA 11 Alive
One six-figure winner out of Georgia in Powerball drawing
ATLANTA — One person in Georgia pulled in a six-figure winning with Monday night's Powerball drawing as the jackpot remains unclaimed. The winning numbers were 3, 6, 11, 17 and 22, with the red Powerball number 11. No one matched all those to get the jackpot - which will...
georgiastatesignal.com
Racism at Georgia State is Alive
Georgia State has an issue, and no, it’s not a lack of parking. Georgia State has a racism problem, and it’s time that the university addresses it. Recently, a Georgia State staple, Sensational Subs, was vandalized. Not by graffiti, but by sickening anti-Semitic references that seemed to leave the university conversation as quickly as it came. Generally, that has been the way of the student body for years; when an injustice happens, it’s rightfully posted and spread. The students rant and rave about how such a sickening thing could happen at Georgia State. Then the students move on as if nothing happened. For example, the pro-life activists that utilize the university’s public speaking areas remain despite continuous outrage.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia DOR income tax extension deadline
ATLANTA – The Georgia DOR reminds taxpayers of the upcoming income tax filing deadline for extensions. The Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR) is reminding taxpayers that the income tax filing deadline for those filing an extension is Monday, October 17, 2022. Individuals who received a valid extension have until October 17th to file their returns without penalty.
