The Fed will save the stock market and cut interest rates if a deep recession occurs next year, JPMorgan says
The Federal Reserve could be forced to cut interest rates in 2023 if a deep recession occurs, according to JPMorgan. The move would be an about-face by the Fed, considering it has aggressively raised rates in 2022. Potential rate cuts from the Fed would help backstop the stock market in...
A $46 trillion wipeout in stocks and bonds won't stop until central banks around the world launch a coordinated pivot, Bank of America says
A $46 trillion wipe out in stocks and bonds over the past year has led to forced liquidations on Wall Street, according to Bank of America. The bank doesn't expect the bleeding to stop until the Fed launches a coordinated dovish pivot with other central banks. "Markets stop panicking when...
Economists think one key inflation measure is headed back to a 40-year high, much to the chagrin of the Fed
Economists expect core inflation — which removes food and energy costs — to rebound in September. The median forecast sees the one-year rate rising to 6.5%, matching the 40-year high seen in March. An increase would make it even harder for the Fed to fight inflation without pulling...
kitco.com
U.S. economy is slowing, but the Fed will continue to raise rates, keeping gold prices down - Heraeus
(Kitco News) - The U.S. economy continues to lose momentum and the threat of a recession continues to grow; however, the Federal Reserve will continue to tighten its monetary policies, which could keep gold prices lower for longer, according to one precious metal firm. Although gold prices have managed to...
The Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates 'until the labor market cracks,' Bank of America says
The Federal Reserve will want to see the US labor market shedding jobs before it stops raising interest rates, Bank of America said Thursday. To fight inflation, policymakers are hiking rates "with the expressed purpose of rebalancing the labor market," the investment bank said. The Fed may not stop raising...
cryptobriefing.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum Will Go “Much Higher” Post-Recession: Paul Tudor Jones
Paul Tudor Jones has said that Bitcoin and Ethereum could benefit from rising inflation and weak macroeconomic conditions due to their scarcity. He argued that the U.S. economy is either in or heading for a recession, and that markets could rally if the Federal Reserve stops hiking interest rates to combat inflation.
Dip buyers may be burned again as another U.S. stock rally falters
NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Friday’s swoon in U.S. stocks is helping drive home a humbling message for investors: buying dips may have worked for the last decade, but it’s been a losing strategy so far in 2022.
‘These are very, very serious things’: Jamie Dimon sees a recession coming in 9 months or less
Start preparing for a U.S. recession, says JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon. Jamie Dimon has been warning about a U.S. recession for most of this year, and now he’s putting a timeline on it. Last April, the JPMorgan CEO cautioned that “storm clouds” had started to gather over the economy...
U.S. dollar soars to new 24-year high versus yen; sterling rebounds
NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to a fresh 24-year peak versus the yen on Wednesday, holding above levels that prompted intervention by Japanese officials last month, while sterling rose after a sharp fall in the previous session as investors pondered the Bank of England's next steps.
NEWSBTC
Will Bitcoin Plunge If A Recession Hits? IMF Issues Warning
The crypto market has been showing signs of decline recently as prices of Bitcoin and other crypto assets keep dropping. With the hikes in interest rates from most of the global central banks, the global economy is getting tighter. The impact on both the crypto and traditional markets is significantly devastating.
Wall Street closes lower as the Fed pounds rate hike drum
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes closed lower on Thursday as concerns mounted ahead of closely watched monthly nonfarm payrolls numbers due on Friday that the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate stance will lead to a recession.
Worsening inflation will pressure Fed to keep raising rates
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively. Consumer prices, excluding volatile food and energy costs, jumped 6.6%...
NEWSBTC
Here’s Why This Expert Thinks Bitcoin Prices Might Fall
The data on Bitcoin price movement shows that it has been struggling. Bitcoin has infrequently gone down to the $18K price in the past three weeks. It mostly maintained the $19K price level in the past week. It reclaimed the $20K mark on Tuesday last week but returned to its...
NEWSBTC
XRP Takes The Lead Among Altcoins – Will It Drop Before Climbing?
XRP has maintained a daily calmness but emerged as the week’s top performer. The token took to the north with 18% weekly gains as the price crossed the $0.5 mark before falling. Also, other altcoins have been making slight losses daily in the past week. The crypto market is...
Fed seen driving interest-rates higher as inflation sears
Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is seen delivering another large interest-rate hike in three weeks' time and further rises this year and early next, after a government report showed inflation was stubbornly hot last month despite a historically fast pace of monetary policy tightening so far this year.
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
Consumer inflation rose 8.2% over the last 12 months, keeping pressure on households
WASHINGTON — Inflationin the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains that many have received and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively. Consumer prices rose 8.2% in September compared with...
Stocks open sharply lower on inflation report
Stocks sharply dropped at market open on Thursday after the Labor Department reported that inflation accelerated for the second straight month. The Nasdaq fell 3 percent, slipping around 300 points on Thursday. The Dow Jones dropped 1.7 percent and the S&P 500 sunk 2.22 percent. The Labor Department’s latest data...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Recovery Won’t Be Easy, Why Bears Target Additional Weakness
Bitcoin price is struggling below the $19,200 support against the US Dollar. BTC remains at a risk of more losses below the $18,500 support in the near term. Bitcoin is showing bearish signs below the $19,200 and $19,500 levels. The price is trading below above $19,500 and the 100 hourly...
'I Really Do Believe The Fed Is Making A Mistake,' Cathie Wood Pens Open Letter To The Federal Reserve
Innovation investor and founder of Ark Invest Cathie Wood issued a warning, saying she is more concerned about deflation than the Federal Reserve's widely anticipated interest rate hikes to lower rising inflation. According to critics of Fed policy like Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel, the Fed is overtightening into a hard...
