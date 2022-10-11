ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin, Ethereum Will Go “Much Higher” Post-Recession: Paul Tudor Jones

Paul Tudor Jones has said that Bitcoin and Ethereum could benefit from rising inflation and weak macroeconomic conditions due to their scarcity. He argued that the U.S. economy is either in or heading for a recession, and that markets could rally if the Federal Reserve stops hiking interest rates to combat inflation.
Reuters

U.S. dollar soars to new 24-year high versus yen; sterling rebounds

NEW YORK, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed to a fresh 24-year peak versus the yen on Wednesday, holding above levels that prompted intervention by Japanese officials last month, while sterling rose after a sharp fall in the previous session as investors pondered the Bank of England's next steps.
NEWSBTC

Will Bitcoin Plunge If A Recession Hits? IMF Issues Warning

The crypto market has been showing signs of decline recently as prices of Bitcoin and other crypto assets keep dropping. With the hikes in interest rates from most of the global central banks, the global economy is getting tighter. The impact on both the crypto and traditional markets is significantly devastating.
The Associated Press

Worsening inflation will pressure Fed to keep raising rates

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively. Consumer prices, excluding volatile food and energy costs, jumped 6.6%...
NEWSBTC

Here’s Why This Expert Thinks Bitcoin Prices Might Fall

The data on Bitcoin price movement shows that it has been struggling. Bitcoin has infrequently gone down to the $18K price in the past three weeks. It mostly maintained the $19K price level in the past week. It reclaimed the $20K mark on Tuesday last week but returned to its...
NEWSBTC

XRP Takes The Lead Among Altcoins – Will It Drop Before Climbing?

XRP has maintained a daily calmness but emerged as the week’s top performer. The token took to the north with 18% weekly gains as the price crossed the $0.5 mark before falling. Also, other altcoins have been making slight losses daily in the past week. The crypto market is...
Reuters

Fed seen driving interest-rates higher as inflation sears

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is seen delivering another large interest-rate hike in three weeks' time and further rises this year and early next, after a government report showed inflation was stubbornly hot last month despite a historically fast pace of monetary policy tightening so far this year.
The Hill

Stocks open sharply lower on inflation report

Stocks sharply dropped at market open on Thursday after the Labor Department reported that inflation accelerated for the second straight month. The Nasdaq fell 3 percent, slipping around 300 points on Thursday. The Dow Jones dropped 1.7 percent and the S&P 500 sunk 2.22 percent. The Labor Department’s latest data...
