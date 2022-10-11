Pavona's owners contemplate rebuilding after fire destroys pizza restaurant, Irish pub

The owners of Pavona's Pizza Joint and Mickey's Irish Pub, which were destroyed Friday in a fire, say they are thinking of rebuilding their Akron businesses.

But first, they are focused on helping their 17 employees who are now out of work, Mark Mickey and Courtney Pavona told Beacon Journal news partner News 5 Cleveland.

Akron firefighters needed hours to finally put out the fire at the family-owned business off Sand Run Road near the intersection with West Market Street. No one was injured in the fire, which started in the morning and was finally doused Friday afternoon.

Husband and wife owners Mickey and Pavona on Monday stood outside of their burned-down business and spoke to insurance adjusters and fire inspectors while trying to comprehend how this happened.

Pavona's, which opened in 2016, was the culmination of Mickey's lifelong dream, they told Channel 5.

"I went to pizza school in New York, in State Island, to learn how to make honest-to-goodness New York style pizza," Mickey said.

Mickey and Pavona told Channel 5 the prospect of rebuilding is something they are thinking about.

"I honestly want to do this again. I want to rebuild. I just don't know when, don't know how. I don't know what we're going to do yet. In my heart, I want to. I love this place," Mickey said.

The couple has set up a GoFundMe page to help their 17 employees.