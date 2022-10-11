Read full article on original website
Related
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 10/14 Friday morning forecast
Forecast: Any early showers exit east by about 7 AM. For the rest of today, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s. Tonight will be clear and chilly with temps falling to around 50 in the city with 40s and distant 30s across our suburbs. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 60s. As for Sunday, it will be mostly to partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.Looking Ahead: Showers are possible into the start of next week. As for temperatures, expect a cooling trend with highs in the low 60s on Monday... 50s by Tuesday.
Cold weather forecast across US as tropical system expected to become a storm
Frigid weather is forecast across the U.S. over the coming days, with flurries expected in the Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes, as well as storms in the Southwest.
rsvplive.ie
Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
WAAY-TV
Strong cold front arrives Friday; cooler for the weekend
We have enjoyed our last above-average day in North Alabama. It will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 50s. A strong cold front arrives Friday afternoon and evening, bringing an abrupt temperature drop. While no rain is expected with the front, it may become chilly toward the end of some Friday night football games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Strong storms possible later today
RADAR CHECK: Alabama’s long dry spell is coming to an end. Showers are in progress early this morning over the northern half of the state, and we expect periods of rain statewide over the next 24 hours. A few thunderstorms will be involved as well; SPC has now defined a “slight risk” (level 2/5) of severe thunderstorms for the northwest corner of the state around the Shoals and a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) as far south as Grove Hill, Montgomery, and Roanoke.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon
Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again.
Wind and rain chances increase today
Winds will increase today with showers moving in this afternoon.
Eye on the Tropics: Julia becomes a hurricane, makes landfall early Sunday morning
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Julia made landfall early Sunday morning along the coast of Nicaragua near Pearl Lagoon. Julia will continue to move westward across Nicaragua still as a hurricane. Throughout the day, land interaction will weaken the storm some, but Julia could still be a tropical storm as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tropical Depression Nine forecast to be a major hurricane next week
Tropical Depression Nine is forecast to significantly strengthen as it tracks toward the Gulf of Mexico and Florida early next week. Meteorologist Chad Myers has the latest forecast.
Cold front brings wet weather across the country
A cold front is forecast to send temperatures plummeting across the central and eastern U.S., bringing thunderstorms to the Southwest and southern Rockies.
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert Day as rain sticks around
Alert: Yellow Alert today for lingering showers and chilly temperatures.Forecast: Showers/rain linger around the area today with perhaps a downpour here and there. Expect highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Any leftover showers fizzle out this evening and allow for some clearing, especially overnight. Expect lows in the 50s. As for tomorrow, sunshine and pleasant temperatures finally return. Expect highs in the low 70s.Looking Ahead: A couple of cold fronts push through on Friday, but we're only expecting isolated showers at this point. Expect highs in the 70s. This weekend will be much cooler with highs in the 50s and low 60s and lows in the 40s and 30s.
A weak cold front will bring showers and storms this morning
Rain is in the forecast a series of scattered showers and thunderstorms move in along a cold front. After the rain, we’re looking for things to improve as the skies clear and humidity begins to lower through the day.
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Forecast Will Be Bitterly Cold Next Week & It'll Feel Like November
If this week's summer-like start had you cocky enough to rock shorts and a T-shirt in October, Ontario's weather forecast is here to tell you that dream is dead, friend. According to The Weather Network (TWN), a hefty dose of Arctic air will sweep across the province next week, dropping temperatures to levels more typical of November, with some regions even facing the possibility of snow.
Comments / 0