Haslam Sports Group's 'Faceoff on the Lake' headlines multiple hockey games, open skate times at FirstEnergy Stadium in 2023

News-Herald.com
FirstEnergy Stadium set to host HS hockey ‘select’ district semis, both district finals in 2023
High school hockey players in Greater Cleveland are used to heading to Kent State and Brooklyn with aspirations for the frozen four. They’re getting a huge change of scenery this winter, though. Haslam Sports Group announced in a release Oct. 11, in conjunction with events surrounding the “Faceoff on...
Nick Chubb is now 6th player in team history with over 1,000 rushing attempts
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is the 6th player in team history to have over 1,000 rushing attempts.
Who is to blame for Browns’ defensive troubles? Tim Bielik, Casey Kinnamon on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Tim Bielik of cleveland.com and Casey...
How can the Browns fix the defense? Mary Kay Cabot, Fred Greetham on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:
North suspends football season, cancels final two games
North football is done for the season a week-and-a-half early. North Athletic Director Carrie Stewart confirmed Tuesday night that the Vikings will not play their final two games of the season due to lack of healthy and eligible players. ...
Former Ohio State Star Has Reportedly Been Banned From Program
Former Ohio State offensive tackle Kirk Barton and his associate, Ken Stickney, will no longer have media credentials for the Buckeyes. According to a report from Meet at Midfield, Barton and Stickney used "improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system" to expose the team's formations, schemes and personnel changes among other things.
Who is to blame for the Browns’ defensive issues? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns defense has struggled this season and the run defense in particular has had major issues the last two weeks. Who is to blame for the problems?. Mary Kay Cabot answers questions from our Football Insider subscribers on today’s Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast and you can bet our subscribers have a lot to ask about the defense.
Briggs: Indians fans who swore off Guardians are missing baseball's best story
What’s in a name? As Shakespeare once wrote: That which we call a winning baseball team by any other name would be just as sweet, except in Cleveland. Just look at the Guardians. They drew a grand total of 1.296 million fans to Progressive Field this season — the franchise’s lowest total (by far) in a year without pandemic restrictions since 1992 — and we all know one of the reasons.
NFL・
newsnet5
'Staying prepared, staying dangerous': Browns LB Deion Jones eyeing return to field after trade to Cleveland
CLEVELAND — On Wednesday, the Browns designated newly acquired linebacker Deion Jones to return from Injured Reserve, marking the first steps for the new Browns defender to get back on the field after being sidelined with a shoulder injury. Jones, who the Falcons agreed to trade to the Browns...
Where to get the best pizza in Cleveland
pizza, drink and dipPhoto by Mahar Motebassam (Creative Commons) There are so many choices for pizza in Cleveland. Where do you go? Well, I've got you covered. The following restaurants are the best places to get pizza whenever you're in Cleveland.
Yardbarker
Deep Dive: Joe Woods and the Browns Defense
What would a Cleveland Browns season be if there was not a call for a coach or front office member to be fired? Historically, it was deserved. It is the cycle in which we Browns fans have lived for nearly two-and-a-half decades since the team returned. Two playoff appearances, with only one win, in the 23 seasons since returning to the league have caused uneasiness and frustration amongst the fan base, and justifiably so. Other teams have turned around their perennially losing franchises (the Rams and Bills, for example) to become winners. The Browns, though, have not had such luck.
‘Opportunity to overcome’: Akron North canceling football season
The North High School Vikings in Akron have a lot of pride in their football program.
North wins City Series, Revere claims Suburban League American Conference, Medina nabs GCC
BOYS SOCCER North 4, Ellet 0 With a roster full of players from more nations than the average professional team, the Vikings made it back-to-back Akron City Series titles Tuesday. ...
3 Places To Get Gyros in the Cleveland Area
If you're in the mood for a delicious gyro, you should check out these local joints in Greater Cleveland. If you find yourself in the Puritas-Longmead neighborhood, you can't go wrong with the inexpensive (and tasty) gyros at this unassuming joint. A regular-size gyro will satisfy you, but they also have an extra meat gyro, jumbo gyro (double meat), and a big one-pound gyro sandwich. You can also skip the pita bread and vegetables altogether and just get a half or full pound of gyro meat. They also have an excellent chicken gyro.
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy talks with quarterback Dak Prescott (4) on the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NFL・
WHIZ
WHIZ Radio week nine football broadcast schedule
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – It’s week nine of the high school football season. And WHIZ Radio will once again have three live broadcasts for you. On Z92 Radio the Muskingum Vallye League Big School Division Championship game will be determined when Tri-Valley faces off against Sheridan. David Kinder and Jeff Nezbeth will have the call from Jack Anderson Stadium.
