Fortune

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire

Throughout 2022, Wall Street has repeatedly warned investors that a recession could be on its way. From JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon to former Federal Reserve officials, the world’s top economic minds have pointed, practically in unison, to the storm of headwinds facing the global economy and expressed fears about the potential for a serious downturn.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

CarParts.com is disrupting auto parts retail with a new focus on "do-it-for-me" customers. Amplitude is pioneering the next phase of the digital transformation: digital optimization. Upstart should rebound when interest rates stabilize and some predictability returns to the credit markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
invezz.com

Bad news is good news for the stock market

Stocks started the week with their best two-day period in two years, after worse-than-expected jobs numbers. Bad news reduces chances of higher interest rates by the Federal Reserve in future, which sends stocks upwards. Does it make sense that the Federal Reserve is dictating stock markets this much?. We live...
The Associated Press

Stocks mount biggest comeback in years; S&P 500 jumps 2.6%

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street staged its biggest comeback in years as stocks roared back from steep morning losses caused by a worse-than-expected report on inflation. The S&P 500 jumped 2.6% Thursday, a stunning reversal after earlier being down as much as 2.4% and touching its lowest level in nearly two years. The Dow and Nasdaq also rose sharply. Other markets around the world likewise veered sharply from losses to gains. Analysts said some data points buried deep within the inflation report may be offering hope that inflation is on its way to easing. Others said technical reasons could...
Motley Fool

3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

Digital Realty Trust, Howard Hughes Corporation, and Ally Financial are all down sharply from the highs. Despite the overall pessimism, there’s a lot to like about all three of these companies. Patient investors who buy these now could see market-beating returns over the long run. You’re reading a free...
US News and World Report

Oil Down on Strong Dollar, Recession Worries and Hawkish Fed Talk

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil futures fell for a third day in a row on Wednesday, fueled by ongoing concerns about demand, the dollar's strength and expectations for more interest rate hikes by major central banks. Both OPEC and the U.S. Energy Department slashed their demand outlooks. Last week, together with...
NBC News

Dow drops over 600 points, Nasdaq nearly 4% lower as job gains remain steady, complicating Fed effort to lower prices

Stocks fell on Friday as traders evaluated September’s jobs report, which showed the unemployment rate continuing to decline and sparked an increase in interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 682 points, or 2.3%, to 29,264.39. The S&P 500 lost 3% to 3,642.68. The Nasdaq Composite slid 3.9% to 10,651.75, which is less than 1% above its low of the year.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 3.08% to $216.09 going into the close of Tuesday's trading session. The stock is trading lower despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. What's Going On In The Broader Market?. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading...
Markets Insider

Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation

The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
CNBC

Further 20% fall in U.S. stocks ‘certainly possible,’ says IMF director

Tobias Adrian, director of monetary and capital markets at the International Monetary Fund, told CNBC Jamie Dimon's call that U.S. stocks could tumble another 20% was "certainly possible." Sentiment had so far held up relatively well, but a shift in this could spark a further downturn, he said. Adrian also...
WRAL

Markets are worried the Fed is going too far

CNN — A closely watched measure of inflation in the United States is expected to tick higher in September even as the Federal Reserve moves to fight rising prices at its most aggressive pace in decades. Wall Street is worried that yet another high reading on the Consumer Price Index will prompt another massive interest rate increase and inflict more pain on markets and the US economy.
