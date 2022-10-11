Read full article on original website
NW Prepper
1d ago
Nothing. It takes a Prosecutor who’s willing to prosecute the crime. Biden, Inslee, and the REST of the Democratic Party have been working HARD to ensure criminals get a free pass!
4
Jason Petrich
1d ago
this is so not true, there are thousands of hit and runs in this state. they do nothing about it, the cops really don't care...
5
What’s the Most Popular Road Sign in Washington State To Steal?
What Are The Most Popular Road Signs That Get Stolen Each Year In Washington?. If you've ever been driving down the street and seen a road sign that's been bent, spray-painted, or otherwise damaged, you may have wondered who would do such a thing. Believe it or not, there are...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Wenatchee homicide suspect arrested in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA – Members of the Walla Walla Regional Drug Gang Task Force, Columbia River Drug Task Force, and the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested Javier Valdez, 27, on the 300 block of North Ninth Avenue in Walla Walla at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Valdez was wanted in connection to...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Suspect identified in Kennewick homicide
KENNEWICK – Detectives from the Kennewick Police Department have identified a suspect in the murder of Brandy Ebanez, 34, of Kennewick. Her remains were found by a fisherman in the Columbia River on Sept. 27. The suspect was known to Ebanez and has been taken into custody in Oregon...
Two Washington men arrested for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
TACOMA, Wash. — Two men from the state of Washington were arrested on Wednesday for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The two men arrested were 40-year-old Richard Slaughter from Orting, and 20-year-old Caden Paul Gottfried. Gottfried is the stepson of Slaughter. Gottfried was charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers,...
nbcrightnow.com
Woman found in river was pregnant, wrapped, bound; suspect in custody
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: 10-12-22 A suspect in the murder of 34 year old Brandy Ebanez, whose body was found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been arrested in Oregon. According to Benton County Superior Court documents an off-duty Kennewick Police Officer found Ebanez's body covered in plastic sheeting...
Suspect Caught in Kennewick Woman’s Murder-Body Found in River
The search for a suspect in the murder of a Kennewick woman has gone to Oregon. Suspect arrested, awaiting extradition to Benton County. Lt. Aaron Klem of the Kennewick Police Department, by way of Sgt. Joe Santoy has released new information on the homicide of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez. The 34-year-old...
Trucker Loses Load of Apples at SR 240 & SR 24 Wednesday Morning [VIDEO]
Washington State Patrol was quick to the scene after a trucker lost a load of apples Wednesday morning. It happened at the intersection of SR 240 and SR 24 in Benton County. The semi and trailer overturned with the apples spilling onto the roadway. The minor injury crash closed SR 24 for quite some time. SR 240 is open, however, WSP Trooper Chris Thorson said that "clean-up could take several hours" on SR 24.
Faking Accidents for Money Could Get Kennewick Man 95 Years
Officials with the US Attorney's Office for the District of Eastern WA (Federal) say a Kennewick man will learn how many years he will spend in prison when he is sentenced in January of 2023. Man pleads guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, actual wire fraud, and...
KREM
Central Washington police officer shot in Yakima County
A Sunnyside police officer was shot on Monday night. The officer is now being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
6 wolves poisoned in northeast Washington, reward offered
The Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife says toxicology reports show six wolves found dead this year in the state's northeast region were poisoned.
Chronicle
New Details Emerge in Eviction Efforts and Arrest of Man Accused of Shooting State Patrol Trooper
Investigators say that in the days and weeks before a Washington State Patrol trooper was shot, local police, a neighbor and a property management company were concerned about the potential for violence if Brandon D. O'Neel was evicted. O'Neel, 37, was not home Sept. 22 when deputies arrived to evict...
Teenage Hiker Falls To Their Death After Slipping At Waterfall
Authorities don't suspect any foul play in the young hiker's death.
Millions in Washington may have accidentally enrolled in a subscription service
Have you seen pre-checked boxes when making an online purchase? You may have accidentally enrolled in a subscription service according to new data.
KGW
Humpback whale found dead in Washington was one of two likely struck by ship this month
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wash — A humpback whale found dead on the Washington coast earlier this month showed "clear indications of blunt force trauma" that researchers believe is the result of a ship strike. The humpback was first reported on Jefferson County's Ruby Beach on Oct. 5. It is one...
Can You Name The Oldest Town In Washington State?
Washington State is full of history! If you’re a fan of old things, then you’ll love this blog post. We’re going to explore the oldest town in Washington State. Spoiler alert: it’s not Seattle!. Washington State is home to a lot of history. From the first...
nbcrightnow.com
Wildfire ready neighbors expands across Central Washington
RONALD, Wash.- Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz joined residents, community leaders, and local fire districts to announce the full expansion of Wildfire Ready Neighbors throughout Kittitas, Klickitat, and Okanogan Counties. According to a WA Department of Natural Resources press release, the Wildfire Ready Neighbors initiative provides homeowners,...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Sunnyside police officer shot on duty returns home
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — UPDATE: 10-12-22 The Sunnyside Police Officer who was shot in the line of duty on October, 10, has returned home after being treated in Seattle. The Sunnyside Police Department and Sunnyside community greeted the wounded officer at the Sunnyside Law and Justice Center on the afternoon of Tuesday, October, 11.
Richland Police Spend Weekend Chasing, Busting Reckless Drivers
Richland Police say they spent much of the weekend chasing down reckless drivers. A number of drivers were cited, and some even had their vehicles towed over the weekend in Richland, due to what Police say were unsafe driving. In particular, late Saturday night, one young man was stopped for...
Back from the brink. Once threatened pelicans are thriving on a WA island near Tri-Cities
Fish and Wildlife commissioners didn’t agree on how best to protect them.
Oregon officials receive complaints about people going door to door looking for election fraud
PORTLAND, Ore. — A voter in Roseburg was confused after someone knocked on her door last month asking questions about the November 2020 election. The canvasser carried an official-looking document titled, ‘Douglas County Resident Affidavit’ that included questions about her voting history and voter registration. Following the...
NEWStalk 870
Pasco WA
