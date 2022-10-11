ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Blink-182 reunites with Tom DeLonge, release tour dates

(KFDX/KJTL) — The Tom, Mark, and Travis Show is making a comeback in 2023. Blink-182, one of the most commercially successful pop-punk bands of all time, announced on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, that singer, guitarist, and founding member Tom DeLonge is returning to the trio ahead of a new single set to be released on […]
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Skiba
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Mark Hoppus
Person
Post Malone
Person
Tom Delonge
Person
Trippie Redd
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
ETOnline.com

Blink-182 Reuniting for Tour and New Single

Blink-182 is back! The iconic rock band announced on Tuesday that they're reuniting for a 2023 World Tour, and releasing a new single, "Edging," which is set to drop on Friday, Oct. 14. "We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming," a statement alongside a video on the band's official...
MUSIC
Stereogum

When We Were Young Fest Announces 2023 Lineup With Green Day, Blink-182, & More

The 2022 edition of the pop-punk/emo-leaning When We Were Young festival hasn’t even happened yet — it’ll go down on three different days later this month — but the organizers have already revealed the lineup for 2023’s event, which will take place on October 21 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. It’s headlined by Green Day and Blink-182 — the latter just announced today that they were reuniting with Tom DeLonge, and WWWY is just one stop on a massive global tour.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy