Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

Prop 2: What Michigan's proposed voting amendment would change about elections

LANSING, Mich. — We're breaking down some of the biggest choices Michigan voters will make on their Nov. 8 midterm ballots. This year, Michigan voters will be able to weigh in directly on how they think elections should be run, courtesy of Proposal 2, the wide-reaching plan that would change many of the procedures around Michigan's elections.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Midterm Election 2022: A look inside the ballot for West Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's November election is quickly capturing a lot of attention with key seats up for grabs. Voting from home: Michigan residents can now request an absentee ballot for November election. Top governmental positions are on the ticket along with three proposals on highly debatable topics. Here...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Michigan voters gather in Kalamazoo to protest national abortion bans

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — People from around the area gathered in Kalamazoo's Bronson Park Sunday to protest bans on abortion. The Kalamazoo Reproductive and Women's Rights March was held one day after thousands gathered in Washington, D.C. for a similar march. Union Square: Thousands gather in DC for Women's March,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Prop 3: What Michigan's proposed abortion amendment would and wouldn't do

LANSING, Mich. — We're breaking down some of the biggest choices Michigan voters will make on their November midterm ballots, starting with Proposal 3, the history-making, much-talked-about constitutional amendment that would guarantee the right to an abortion in Michigan. Michigan Midterm Election 2022: A look inside the ballot for...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Voces: Nonprofit gives voice to local Latinx community

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek is home base to a local Latinx organization that’s goal is to give a voice to the Hispanic Community in West Michigan. “I want to create a space for folks to come in and feel comfortable having a conversation,” Voces Executive Director Jose Orozco said.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Black Voters Matter encourages WMU students to vote

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A statewide tour bus rolled into Western Michigan University's campus Tuesday, encouraging students to vote in the Nov. 8 midterm election. Midterm Election 2022: A look inside the ballot for West Michigan. Black Voters Matter, a national voting rights organization, hoped to mobilize Black voters before...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Fitness Court for all ages comes to Upjohn Park in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo revealed a brand new Fitness Court Wednesday for the community to enjoy at Upjohn Park. The Fitness Court is an open-air wellness center, allowing users of all ages to leverage their own body weight to complete a workout, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Parks and Recreation.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Man pleads guilty to arson in Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Paw Paw man pleaded guilty to arson Wednesday for intentionally setting fire to the Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood building in July. Joshua Brereton, 25, of Paw Paw, formally entered a guilty plea to one count of arson during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids Wednesday afternoon, according to court records.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Saginaw Twp. woman takes leave from job to help Hurricane Ian victims

FLINT, Mich - The clean-up and rebuilding from Hurricane Ian in South Florida continue. Help is coming from all over the country. Jennifer Gruesbeck took a leave of absence from her job as an EMT and Medical Assistant at Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw to go to South Florida to help victims of Hurricane Ian.
SAGINAW, MI
WWMT

Trunk-or-Treat: Halloween events in the Kalamazoo area

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Halloween is just weeks away and preparation for this spooky day never hurts. Oct. 15 - 2nd annual Pumpkins in the Park Motorcycle Trunk n Treat. The event is free, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and located 131 S. Main St., Plainwell. Line the motorcycles up and hand out candy to those smiling little faces. Decorate your scoot for a chance to win some goodies.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Ceremony planned for late Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer Christian Smith

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public Safety Officer Christian Smith, 32, passed away Saturday after his battle with leukemia. Smith, a six-year veteran of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, served as a police officer, firefighter, field training officer, K9 handler, and drug investigator, according to KDPS. A celebration of life...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Peace rooms can help with students' mental health, school officials say

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- There's increasing concern about helping students deal with mental health issues. While making sure students have counseling and other care available, there's a new resource that may also help. "As adults, we know that the pandemic has really taken a heavy toll on our mental health. So,...
GAYLORD, MI
WWMT

Appeals court rules New York state gun laws will remain in effect for now

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) — An appeals court ruled Wednesday that all of New York’s concealed carry rules will remain in effect for now. The temporary pause comes after a federal judge halted key parts of the gun laws which restrict where people can carry weapons and requires permit holders to share their social media information.
POLITICS
WWMT

Beaumont, Spectrum Health form under new name: Corewell Health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health formed in February 2022, signaling its commitment to health and wellness. The duo has a new name: Corewell Health, leaders announced Tuesday. “We recognize the amazing outcomes and history from Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health," President & CEO Tina Freese...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Fireplace, new gathering space planned for South Haven park

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven could soon gain a year-round gathering space and fireplace, pending the success of a crowdfunding campaign. If the campaign, through Patronicity, reaches $40,000 by Dec. 2, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, also known as MEDC, will fund a matching grant for the project, state officials said.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI

