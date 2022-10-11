Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWMT
Prop 2: What Michigan's proposed voting amendment would change about elections
LANSING, Mich. — We're breaking down some of the biggest choices Michigan voters will make on their Nov. 8 midterm ballots. This year, Michigan voters will be able to weigh in directly on how they think elections should be run, courtesy of Proposal 2, the wide-reaching plan that would change many of the procedures around Michigan's elections.
WWMT
Midterm Election 2022: A look inside the ballot for West Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's November election is quickly capturing a lot of attention with key seats up for grabs. Voting from home: Michigan residents can now request an absentee ballot for November election. Top governmental positions are on the ticket along with three proposals on highly debatable topics. Here...
WWMT
Michigan voters gather in Kalamazoo to protest national abortion bans
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — People from around the area gathered in Kalamazoo's Bronson Park Sunday to protest bans on abortion. The Kalamazoo Reproductive and Women's Rights March was held one day after thousands gathered in Washington, D.C. for a similar march. Union Square: Thousands gather in DC for Women's March,...
WWMT
Prop 3: What Michigan's proposed abortion amendment would and wouldn't do
LANSING, Mich. — We're breaking down some of the biggest choices Michigan voters will make on their November midterm ballots, starting with Proposal 3, the history-making, much-talked-about constitutional amendment that would guarantee the right to an abortion in Michigan. Michigan Midterm Election 2022: A look inside the ballot for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMT
Voces: Nonprofit gives voice to local Latinx community
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek is home base to a local Latinx organization that’s goal is to give a voice to the Hispanic Community in West Michigan. “I want to create a space for folks to come in and feel comfortable having a conversation,” Voces Executive Director Jose Orozco said.
WWMT
Advanced cardiovascular care available in West Michigan, new operating room
WYOMING, Mich. — Some of the nation's top heart surgeons make their way to West Michigan in the latest advancement for cardiovascular care. West Michigan and the cardiovascular network gives patients in the Grand Rapids market an option for open-heart surgery in a new state-of-the-art operating room, experts said.
WWMT
Black Voters Matter encourages WMU students to vote
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A statewide tour bus rolled into Western Michigan University's campus Tuesday, encouraging students to vote in the Nov. 8 midterm election. Midterm Election 2022: A look inside the ballot for West Michigan. Black Voters Matter, a national voting rights organization, hoped to mobilize Black voters before...
WWMT
Fitness Court for all ages comes to Upjohn Park in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo revealed a brand new Fitness Court Wednesday for the community to enjoy at Upjohn Park. The Fitness Court is an open-air wellness center, allowing users of all ages to leverage their own body weight to complete a workout, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Parks and Recreation.
RELATED PEOPLE
WWMT
Fallen, damaged trees to be given away as firewood in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With temperatures starting to cool down at night in West Michigan, the demand for firewood could be going up. What's the forecast? Check out the News Channel 3 weather page for the latest updates. In Grand Rapids, 2,000 logs are expected to be given away...
WWMT
Man pleads guilty to arson in Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood fire
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Paw Paw man pleaded guilty to arson Wednesday for intentionally setting fire to the Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood building in July. Joshua Brereton, 25, of Paw Paw, formally entered a guilty plea to one count of arson during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids Wednesday afternoon, according to court records.
WWMT
Gov. Whitmer signs scholarship to lower cost of college for most high school graduates
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. —Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed bipartisan legislation on Tuesday to establish a scholarship that will lower the cost of college for majority of high school graduates. On October 11, Governor Whitmer signed the Michigan Achievement Scholarship at Lawrence Technological University, where she was also celebrating the one-year anniversary...
WWMT
Saginaw Twp. woman takes leave from job to help Hurricane Ian victims
FLINT, Mich - The clean-up and rebuilding from Hurricane Ian in South Florida continue. Help is coming from all over the country. Jennifer Gruesbeck took a leave of absence from her job as an EMT and Medical Assistant at Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw to go to South Florida to help victims of Hurricane Ian.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWMT
Gun Lake Casino, MDOT celebrate completion of new overpass in Allegan County
WAYLAND, Mich. — The Gun Lake Tribe and the Michigan Department of Transportation held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday for a new bridge. The $23 million bridge was funded by Gun Lake Tribe and the state of Michigan to enhance the safety and traffic flow for local residents and visitors to Gun Lake Casino, according to Gun Lake Tribe.
WWMT
Michigan raising awareness for reducing household energy costs during Weatherization Month
MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is teaming up with Governor Gretchen Whitmer to raise awareness during Weatherization Month with a program that reduces household energy costs by an average of $283 per year. Energy efficiency measures installed in client homes include items such...
WWMT
Trunk-or-Treat: Halloween events in the Kalamazoo area
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Halloween is just weeks away and preparation for this spooky day never hurts. Oct. 15 - 2nd annual Pumpkins in the Park Motorcycle Trunk n Treat. The event is free, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and located 131 S. Main St., Plainwell. Line the motorcycles up and hand out candy to those smiling little faces. Decorate your scoot for a chance to win some goodies.
WWMT
Ceremony planned for late Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer Christian Smith
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public Safety Officer Christian Smith, 32, passed away Saturday after his battle with leukemia. Smith, a six-year veteran of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, served as a police officer, firefighter, field training officer, K9 handler, and drug investigator, according to KDPS. A celebration of life...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWMT
Peace rooms can help with students' mental health, school officials say
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- There's increasing concern about helping students deal with mental health issues. While making sure students have counseling and other care available, there's a new resource that may also help. "As adults, we know that the pandemic has really taken a heavy toll on our mental health. So,...
WWMT
Appeals court rules New York state gun laws will remain in effect for now
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSTM) — An appeals court ruled Wednesday that all of New York’s concealed carry rules will remain in effect for now. The temporary pause comes after a federal judge halted key parts of the gun laws which restrict where people can carry weapons and requires permit holders to share their social media information.
WWMT
Beaumont, Spectrum Health form under new name: Corewell Health
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health formed in February 2022, signaling its commitment to health and wellness. The duo has a new name: Corewell Health, leaders announced Tuesday. “We recognize the amazing outcomes and history from Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health," President & CEO Tina Freese...
WWMT
Fireplace, new gathering space planned for South Haven park
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven could soon gain a year-round gathering space and fireplace, pending the success of a crowdfunding campaign. If the campaign, through Patronicity, reaches $40,000 by Dec. 2, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, also known as MEDC, will fund a matching grant for the project, state officials said.
Comments / 0