Big game at the Big House: Michigan vs. Penn State will be a spectacle to remember
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It’ll be a top-10 showdown with Big Ten and College Football Playoff implications, and Michigan football is pulling out all the stops to turn one of the biggest home games of the year into a spectacle. When No. 10 Penn State faces the fifth-ranked...
What Indiana game taught Jim Harbaugh about Michigan
Michigan faced quite a situation last week against Indiana, heading into halftime tied with the Hoosiers 10-10. But the Wolverines came back for a resounding win, and Jim Harbaugh learned plenty about his team in the effort. Michigan outscored Indiana 21-0 after halftime to come away with the 31-10 victory,...
P.J. Fleck sends message to Michigan football, Jim Harbaugh after RBs coach Mike Hart's seizure
Minnesota head football coach P.J. Fleck extended well wishes to Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart after Saturday's sideline collapse and hospitalization during the Indiana game due to what FOX's broadcast reported as a seizure. Fleck opened his news conference Monday with a message for Hart and the Wolverines. "I...
Jim Harbaugh reveals pressure level on Michigan coaches against Penn State
The 6-0 No. 5 Michigan Wolverines host No. 10 Penn State on Saturday in a game that could dramatically shake up the end result of the season for both programs. On Monday, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh discussed what it’s like for his staff to face the pressure heading into a game as consequential as the Week 7 matchup versus the Nittany Lions.
Penn State Has Nothing to Lose in Top-10 Matchup vs. Michigan
Penn State and Michigan are set to face off in a top-10 matchup for only the second time. The last time was in 1994 when the third-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions beat the fifth-ranked Michigan Wolverines by a score of 31-24. While Michigan comes into this game as the higher-ranked team, Penn State has shown signs that they are ready to compete with anyone.
Jim Harbaugh has zany reaction to introduction of Michigan's 'turnover buffs'
Jim Harbaugh knows how his players have been using “turnovers buffs” this season to celebrate when they get a takeaway. His reaction to the new name for it was priceless. Buffs are glasses made by Cartier that have buffalo horn frames. They were made popular in Detroit, Michigan.
Penn State-Michigan Prediction: Opportunity Awaits
The Lions visit Ann Arbor confident their best football is ahead of them.
Eastern Michigan lifts suspension of Emoni Bates; felony charges to be dropped
Felony charges against Emoni Bates will soon be dropped and the former 5-star recruit has been reinstated to the team, according to Eastern Michigan.
Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for Penn State at Michigan
Can the No. 5 Michigan Wolverines pass their biggest test yet against the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions? We'll find out Saturday, and "Big Noon Kickoff" will be there!. And if you're in Ann Arbor, Mich., for the game, we'd like you to celebrate with us ahead of the game.
Cornelius Johnson, Michigan WR, breaks down TD catch against Indiana from Week 6
Cornelius Johnson helped Michigan increase its lead over Indiana last Saturday. Michigan found themselves in a tighter race than anyone would have expected against Indiana. Although they were 22.5 point favorites going into the contest, the Wolverines were facing a possible upset alert at halftime, locked in a game that was tied at 10. But, in the third quarter, Michigan went 98 yards on 11 plays, capped off by a 29-yard touchdown reception by Cornelius Johnson.
