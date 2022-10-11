Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston teen uses Twitter to raise over $2.3 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Cyclist killed in Montrose during 'Pride Ride' after a vehicle struck him, then ran him over as the driver sped offhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
How hourly workers find flexibility as economy slows in TexasInstaworkHouston, TX
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The ground is sinking fast in some of Houston's richest suburbs
Oil and water withdrawal in these high-growth areas could make them more vulnerable to flooding.
Once a sleepy Houston enclave, the city of Bellaire is coming into its own
A wave of new restaurants, bars and shops are making the neighborhood a food destination.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says
Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
A 1930s River Oaks home paved the way for this iconic Houston restaurant group
Houston's Backstreet Cafe has hosted thousands of diners, but was once occupied by single family.
Houston leaders believe Canada Pacific-Kansas City Southern merger poses public safety issue
More trains could be coming through the city of Houston soon. It's all part of a railroad merger in the works that have leaders and residents worried.
Surfing paradise lagoon rides into Houston promising ocean-perfect waves, beach fun, and more
Skip the trip to Hawaii. A world-class surf destination is coming to Generation Park, promising ocean-perfect waves, beach fun, and more.
WFAA
Number of active real estate agents in Dallas, Austin and Houston plunges
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. The number of real estate agents who sold one or more homes last month dropped sharply in Dallas — and even more in Austin — in another sign of the rapidly cooling housing market in Texas.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston home sales stumble as housing market continues to cool
Houston home sales stumbled again in September, declining for the sixth consecutive month as the local housing market continues to cool. The Houston Association of Realtors reports sales were down 17% last month compared to September of 2021. Year-to-date home sales are down 5.1% compared to last year. Mortgage rates...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Houston on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on the westbound lanes of the [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
SE Houston community won't play ball with CenterPoint's propane pipeline plan
HOUSTON — A southwest Houston neighborhood is standing up to CenterPoint Energy -- protesting a propane storage facility that's been built feet away from their homes. The facility isn't active yet, but the energy company is planning on running high-pressure pipes underneath their properties. "All I'm thinking is: 'What...
Owner of purse from 1950s unearthed in Texas finally identified
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — The original owner of a purse that had been missing for more than 60 years has been identified. Recently dug up under the floorboards of a former stage at the old League City School building, not too far from Houston, Texas, was a small purse belonging to someone with the name “Beverly Williams.”
Lovett Industrial Announces a New Project in North Houston Totaling 567K Square Feet
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- Lovett Industrial, the Houston-based real estate investment firm, has begun construction on Nexus North Logistics Park, a 567,140-square-foot cross-dock class A industrial facility, located in Houston, Texas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005010/en/ Nexus North Logistics Park is located directly off I-69 and is within minutes from Beltway 8. (Photo: Business Wire)
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston’s Solid Waste Management Department clarifies messaging about collection delays, says they’re ‘nothing new’
The director of Houston's Solid Waste Management Department said recent posts on its Facebook page mischaracterized its ability to collect yard waste this week and might have caused confusion among impacted city residents. An Oct. 7 post, along with a pair of subsequent posts early this week, said a staffing...
Flying Magazine
West Houston: One of the Busiest GA Airports in the U.S.
At one point in time, like many other metropolitan-based airports that have “grown up,” West Houston Airport (KIWS) was once a small country airstrip with a bright future. Through perseverance, flexibility, and most importantly, a passion for aviation, the airport’s leadership has propelled the airport to become what it is today.
Houston's most anticipated bakery finally opens after two-year wait
Eadough rolled out its top-notch pastries at soft opening in East Downtown this weekend.
houstoniamag.com
Is Houston's Real Estate Market Finally Returning to Normal?
Single-family home sales continue to fall, while home inventory is on the rise. It’s been two years since the Houston housing market launched into a historical frenzy with homes listing and selling practically on the same day and offers reaching, at times, $100,000 over the asking price. A persistent lack of inventory and rising prices began pushing would-be homebuyers to either wait out the storm or turn to rental housing options.
hellowoodlands.com
The Woodlands Pride Festival 2022
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Woodlands Pride Festival is scheduled to take place on October 22, 2022. This will be the fourth festival at Town Green Park, with a combined attendance of over 15,000 people since 2018. At The Woodlands Pride Festival, you’ll hear from our amazing speakers and...
Iconic Houston plant sale blooms with 80 years of the best bulbs for the greenest thumbs
Got plans this weekend? Check out the Bulb & Plant Mart and bring some life back to your garden.
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Most Intelligent Houses — From The Heights to Rice Military to a Hurricane Rebuild, These Homes Show True Architect Power
StudioMET architects: graftHAUS, 1334 Glourie Drive is part of AIA Home Tour (Photo by Luis Ayala) Across the residential landscape, Houston plays hosts to a zany hodgepodge of track housing, builders’ homes, unsightly McMansions and that luxe rarity — a dwelling designed by an architect. Tasteful residences guided by a well-honed, intelligent esthetic set themselves apart. In a salute to architects, the American Institute of Architects Houston each year features dwellings that have been thoughtfully designed by architects in the annual AIA Houston Home Tour.
Eater
9 Things to Know About Kirby Ice House in the Woodlands, Home to Texas’s Longest Bar
Houston drinking institution Kirby Ice House opened its third outpost in the Woodlands on September 27, and this regional watering hole is seemingly looking to break some records. Located at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, the establishment features a bar that spans 141 feet — beating out the length of its sister location in the Memorial/Spring Branch area by nearly 20 feet and thus taking the title of the longest bar in Texas, per a release.
