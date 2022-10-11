ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

houstonpublicmedia.org

Katy, Spring, The Woodlands sinking at substantial rate, expert says

Pockets of the Houston region, particularly in the city’s northern suburbs, are sinking at a substantial rate according to a University of Houston analysis on subsidence conducted over a four-year period. Thousands of oil and water wells, both active and inactive, were analyzed to determine the locations and severity...
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston home sales stumble as housing market continues to cool

Houston home sales stumbled again in September, declining for the sixth consecutive month as the local housing market continues to cool. The Houston Association of Realtors reports sales were down 17% last month compared to September of 2021. Year-to-date home sales are down 5.1% compared to last year. Mortgage rates...
The Associated Press

Lovett Industrial Announces a New Project in North Houston Totaling 567K Square Feet

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- Lovett Industrial, the Houston-based real estate investment firm, has begun construction on Nexus North Logistics Park, a 567,140-square-foot cross-dock class A industrial facility, located in Houston, Texas. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005010/en/ Nexus North Logistics Park is located directly off I-69 and is within minutes from Beltway 8. (Photo: Business Wire)
Flying Magazine

West Houston: One of the Busiest GA Airports in the U.S.

At one point in time, like many other metropolitan-based airports that have “grown up,” West Houston Airport (KIWS) was once a small country airstrip with a bright future. Through perseverance, flexibility, and most importantly, a passion for aviation, the airport’s leadership has propelled the airport to become what it is today.
houstoniamag.com

Is Houston's Real Estate Market Finally Returning to Normal?

Single-family home sales continue to fall, while home inventory is on the rise. It’s been two years since the Houston housing market launched into a historical frenzy with homes listing and selling practically on the same day and offers reaching, at times, $100,000 over the asking price. A persistent lack of inventory and rising prices began pushing would-be homebuyers to either wait out the storm or turn to rental housing options.
hellowoodlands.com

The Woodlands Pride Festival 2022

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Woodlands Pride Festival is scheduled to take place on October 22, 2022. This will be the fourth festival at Town Green Park, with a combined attendance of over 15,000 people since 2018. At The Woodlands Pride Festival, you’ll hear from our amazing speakers and...
papercitymag.com

Houston’s Most Intelligent Houses — From The Heights to Rice Military to a Hurricane Rebuild, These Homes Show True Architect Power

StudioMET architects: graftHAUS, 1334 Glourie Drive is part of AIA Home Tour (Photo by Luis Ayala) Across the residential landscape, Houston plays hosts to a zany hodgepodge of track housing, builders’ homes, unsightly McMansions and that luxe rarity — a dwelling designed by an architect. Tasteful residences guided by a well-honed, intelligent esthetic set themselves apart. In a salute to architects, the American Institute of Architects Houston each year features dwellings that have been thoughtfully designed by architects in the annual AIA Houston Home Tour.
Eater

9 Things to Know About Kirby Ice House in the Woodlands, Home to Texas’s Longest Bar

Houston drinking institution Kirby Ice House opened its third outpost in the Woodlands on September 27, and this regional watering hole is seemingly looking to break some records. Located at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, the establishment features a bar that spans 141 feet — beating out the length of its sister location in the Memorial/Spring Branch area by nearly 20 feet and thus taking the title of the longest bar in Texas, per a release.
