I'm a fitness coach and these $20 resistance bands are a Prime Day bargain

By Sam Hopes
 2 days ago

As a coach, I am always on the look for affordable resistance bands I can chuck into my gym bag. Whether it's to train myself or others, I look for durability, comfort, plenty of challenging resistance, and (crucially) cost.

I was delighted to stumble across the brilliant Whatafit resistance bands set down to less than $20 this Amazon Prime Day . I've used these bands before and they are competitively versatile and offer great value. Each pack contains five exercise bands, one door anchor, two handles, two ankle straps, and a handy carry bag. What more do you need?

If you crave a quick on-the-go workout without lugging weights around, these exercise bands tick all the boxes above, and they're currently 50% off during Prime Early Access sales this week. Not for you? Check out our best resistance bands here.

Whatafit resistance bands set: $39.66 $19.98 @ Amazon
The Whatafit resistance bands set is a bargain you can't miss. For less than $20 you get five exercise bands, two ankle cuffs, two handles, a door anchor, and a carry bag. They're durable and offer up to 150 lbs resistance when stacked. View Deal

I'm a big fan of the Whatafit resistance bands set if you're looking for convenience and value, without breaking the bank. These exercise bands can be stacked for up to 150lbs of challenging resistance, but I preferred using them for upper body workouts rather than leg day.

I appreciate that you can clip the handles into the bands (which range from 10-50lbs in resistance) and hook them around a squat rack or lamppost to perform exercises like chest flyes. The ankle straps can also be clipped in and looped around in the same way, allowing you to perform exercises like single-leg abductions and kickbacks. The bands are stackable, meaning you can use several at once to add intensity.

I prefer using the door jamb for pulling movements like upright rows as the bands can be positioned high to low or low to high for variations of pulls. You can also mimic a cable machine for side-to-side or twisting core movements like the woodchop or Pallof twists.

Short on inspiration? These resistance bands legs workouts can fire up your lower body and this super sweaty resistance band workout is a fundamental core and shoulder torcher. What are you waiting for?

Comments / 0

Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

