I’m addicted to my Peloton Bike — and it just got cheaper for Prime Day

By Jane McGuire
 2 days ago

There’s no doubt about it — I’m addicted to my Peloton. If Peloton is a cult, I’m a truly integrated member — I wear the apparel, I join the challenges, and I follow my favorite instructors on Instagram. I’m also checking out the best Peloton deals on Amazon Prime Day , and I already have the Bike+ sat in my living room.

If you’ve been tempted to buy a Peloton Bike, now is a good time to do so. The signature Peloton bike just dropped to $1,225 on Amazon . This is the first time the brand has featured in Amazon’s sale event, having been added to the platform in August this year. Tempted? Read on to find out more.

Peloton Bike: $1,445 $1,225 @ Amazon
Save 15% on the Peloton Bike today in the Amazon Prime Day sales. Peloton’s signature exercise bike has a 22-inch HD touchscreen, where you can view and take thousands of Peloton’s classes, a near-silent belt, allowing you to spin when the kids are asleep, and a small footprint, meaning you can easily squeeze this behind the sofa in the living room. The $1,225 price tag includes delivery and installation and makes the Bike cheaper on Amazon than it is directly from Peloton today. View Deal

There’s a reason why Peloton tops the best exercise bike lists year after year — its classes. While there are cheaper bikes on the market, Peloton’s magic is in its instructors, and the classes are the same on the Bike, and the more expensive Bike+. Today, the Bike is $1,270 cheaper than the $2,495 Bike+, which is a huge saving.

The main differences between the Bike and the Bike+ is the screen — the screen on the more expensive Bike+ rotates, meaning you can turn it to take classes next to the bike, rather than behind it. It also doesn’t have the auto resistance that the more expensive bike has, so your instructor won’t be able to take control and make those hills harder (although maybe that’s not the worst thing). If you’re not all that bothered about moving the screen, don’t let either of these things put you off.

As a runner, I was skeptical about how much I’d use my Peloton, or whether it would be come the most expensive clothes horse I’ve ever bought. Three months later, however, I’m still just as addicted.

I love the flexibility the Bike gives my workout routine — if the weather is awful outside, I can hop on the bike for a 30 minute class and be ready for work in no time. It also came in handy as a cross-training tool when I twisted my ankle. The experience is second to none, and if you can afford it, it’s by far the best exercise bike I’ve ever tested. Still not sure? Read our Peloton Bike review here to find out more.

Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

