Read full article on original website
Related
Joe Rogan Thinks MacKenzie Scott's Second Husband had 'Zero Chance'
Joe Rogan isn't surprised to see billionaire MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, get divorced from a schoolteacher. The comedian and podcast host shared a scrapped stand-up bit he'd written about the situation on The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE). Scott was married to Bezos from 1993 to 2019 when she...
'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg: Immigration is a 'problem' because it's 'made into a brown people issue'
"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg suggested on Thursday that illegal immigration is a "problem" because it's been "made into a brown people issue" and argued that the U.S. doesn't have a "problem" when other people "overstay their time." "Seeking asylum in the United States once you have reached our shores...
New Book Shows Donald Trump Treated White House Like Movie Or TV Gig: 'Before I Did The Presidency'
A new book that charts the rise of former President Donald Trump reveals how he felt about being in the Oval Office. Trump 'Scripting Out The Movie Of His Life': Writing about how Trump rose from the ranks of real estate executive to president of the United States, author Maggie Haberman makes the case that Trump wasn’t an actor but came close to being one.
How Jessica Tarlov of 'The Five' became a liberal star on Fox News
Tarlov has the challenging task of serving hot takes from the left on the No. 1 show on cable news.
RELATED PEOPLE
Trump shares Truth Social photo declaring himself second only to Jesus
Former president Donald Trump on Friday re-shared a social media post in which he was declared to be “second” only to the man Christians believe to have been the son of God. Using his own Truth Social platform (he remains banned from Twitter and Facebook), Mr Trump “re-truthed”...
NY Times’ Maggie Haberman called out for withholding Trump bombshell: “Democracy dies in book deals”
Maggie Haberman speaks onstage at The New York Times DealBook DC policy forum on June 9, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for The New York Times) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. The New York Times' Maggie Haberman reported on Donald Trump's presidency extensively during his four years...
Trump has aides who follow him around on the golf course and recite positive things people say about him on social media: NYT reporter
Former President Donald Trump has aides who follow him around and recite praise he receives on social media, according to The New York Times' Maggie Haberman. In a tweet Tuesday, Haberman said she had been told by several sources close to Trump that since leaving office, a "rotating" cast of aides had been tasked with relaying adulation he's received.
Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal is back — and Donald Trump could be returning to the platform
In a saga that’s been running for the entirety of 2022, Tesla/SpaceX CEO and world’s richest human Elon Musk has revived his $44 billion offer to buy social media giant Twitter and, if he keeps at least one of his past promises, former President Donald Trump could be headed back to the platform.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bret Baier presses ex-CIA intel officer standing by Hunter Biden 'Russian info' letter: 'It wasn't true'
David Priess, a former CIA officer, joined 'Special Report' to defend his signing of the letter positing Hunter's laptop could have been a Russian info campaign.
New York Times mocked for euphemism-stuffed report on Biden falsehoods: 'Folklore,' 'factual edges shaved off'
The New York Times was mocked for a euphemism-stuffed report on President Biden’s history of falsehoods filled with softened language and comparisons to Trump.
Fact-checkers rush to defend Kamala Harris after VP's controversial 'equity' comments
Vice President Kamala Harris was widely criticized over recent comments about hurricane relief, but mainstream media fact-checkers rushed to her defense.
‘We’re All in This Together. No, We’re Not’: Lizzo Believes Black Women Have Been Dehumanized in America
Lizzo is calling America out on its poor treatment of Black women over the years. The Detroit-born singer is addressing controversial matters in her cover story for Vanity Fair‘s November issue as she highlights her commitment to using her platform to reshape history. During the interview, the star touched on multiple topics that ranged from personal matters to political matters, drawing special attention to her words addressing the treatment of Black women.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Neil deGrasse Tyson Reveals Gruesome ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Truth, Fans Aren’t Having It
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson got around to seeing 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 1 allegedly inaccurate scene irritated him, so he took to Twitter.
Kara Swisher shuts down ‘nonsense’ claims that John Fetterman couldn’t follow conversation
Journalist Kara Swisher has shut down what she called “nonsense” claims that Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman couldn’t follow conversations following his stroke earlier this year. Dasha Burns of NBC News spoke to Mr Fetterman and said that “because of his stroke” the Democrat’s “campaign required closed captioning technology for this interview to essentially read our questions as we asked them. And ... in small talk before the interview without captioning, it wasn’t clear he was understanding our conversation”. Ms Swisher rejected this notion. “Sorry to say but I talked to @JohnFetterman for over an...
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas KNEW border agents did not whip Haitian migrants - two hours before he said the images were 'horrifying' and pushed the narrative, bombshell new emails show
Newly released emails show Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was told a photographer who captured a clash between border agents and migrants in Texas believed the pictures were being misrepresented, hours before saying they showed 'the worst elements of our nation's ongoing battle against systemic racism.'. The video footage sparked...
‘Were you putting profit before principle?’: Maggie Haberman accused of withholding information on Trump for her book
Maggie Haberman has been accused of withholding information concerning former President Donald Trump for her new book Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America.Zeinab Badawi of BBC Radio asked the New York Times journalist if she had put “profits before principles”. Speaking on Sunday, Ms Badawi asked Ms Haberman why she hadn’t reported information included in the book concerning Mr Trump’s refusal to accept his 2020 election loss. She writes in the book that Mr Trump learned of his defeat, but said he would refuse to leave the White House. “I’m just not...
Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America by Maggie Haberman review – the vain sadist and his ‘shrink’
Donald Trump has always alternated between snarling at reporters and fawning over them. During his time in the White House he defamed Maggie Haberman as a third-rate drudge or a “crooked Hillary flunkey” and tried to hack her phone to unearth the sources for her revelations about him in the New York Times. He once tweeted an unflattering photograph of her; whenever he saw her on CNN he sneered at her smudgy specs. His animosity amounted, in Haberman’s opinion, to a “fixation”. Yet although Trump knew she was writing a book about his ignorant, incompetent and often insane conduct as president, he welcomed her to his Florida country club and during their last interview remarked to his aides: “I love being with her, she’s like my psychiatrist.”
Bill Maher: Biden Made Smart Move With Cannabis Pardons, Pot Smokers Do Show Up To Vote
“Real Time with Bill Maher" host on Friday, saluted President Joe Biden’s action to pardon those federally incarcerated on simple cannabis possession charges. Maher said it was a smart move on the President's part as pot smokers are also voters, reported The Wrap. “This is very smart because a...
The Pro-Life Movement Swallowed One of the Abortion Industry's Biggest Lies | Opinion
Dobbs didn't end the fight. This is halftime, and it's time to get back out on the field.
Comments / 6