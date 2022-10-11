ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Rogan
Jann Wenner
Business Insider

Trump has aides who follow him around on the golf course and recite positive things people say about him on social media: NYT reporter

Former President Donald Trump has aides who follow him around and recite praise he receives on social media, according to The New York Times' Maggie Haberman. In a tweet Tuesday, Haberman said she had been told by several sources close to Trump that since leaving office, a "rotating" cast of aides had been tasked with relaying adulation he's received.
Black Enterprise

‘We’re All in This Together. No, We’re Not’: Lizzo Believes Black Women Have Been Dehumanized in America

Lizzo is calling America out on its poor treatment of Black women over the years. The Detroit-born singer is addressing controversial matters in her cover story for Vanity Fair‘s November issue as she highlights her commitment to using her platform to reshape history. During the interview, the star touched on multiple topics that ranged from personal matters to political matters, drawing special attention to her words addressing the treatment of Black women.
The Independent

Kara Swisher shuts down ‘nonsense’ claims that John Fetterman couldn’t follow conversation

Journalist Kara Swisher has shut down what she called “nonsense” claims that Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor and Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman couldn’t follow conversations following his stroke earlier this year. Dasha Burns of NBC News spoke to Mr Fetterman and said that “because of his stroke” the Democrat’s “campaign required closed captioning technology for this interview to essentially read our questions as we asked them. And ... in small talk before the interview without captioning, it wasn’t clear he was understanding our conversation”. Ms Swisher rejected this notion. “Sorry to say but I talked to @JohnFetterman for over an...
Daily Mail

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas KNEW border agents did not whip Haitian migrants - two hours before he said the images were 'horrifying' and pushed the narrative, bombshell new emails show

Newly released emails show Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was told a photographer who captured a clash between border agents and migrants in Texas believed the pictures were being misrepresented, hours before saying they showed 'the worst elements of our nation's ongoing battle against systemic racism.'. The video footage sparked...
The Independent

‘Were you putting profit before principle?’: Maggie Haberman accused of withholding information on Trump for her book

Maggie Haberman has been accused of withholding information concerning former President Donald Trump for her new book Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America.Zeinab Badawi of BBC Radio asked the New York Times journalist if she had put “profits before principles”. Speaking on Sunday, Ms Badawi asked Ms Haberman why she hadn’t reported information included in the book concerning Mr Trump’s refusal to accept his 2020 election loss. She writes in the book that Mr Trump learned of his defeat, but said he would refuse to leave the White House. “I’m just not...
The Guardian

Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America by Maggie Haberman review – the vain sadist and his ‘shrink’

Donald Trump has always alternated between snarling at reporters and fawning over them. During his time in the White House he defamed Maggie Haberman as a third-rate drudge or a “crooked Hillary flunkey” and tried to hack her phone to unearth the sources for her revelations about him in the New York Times. He once tweeted an unflattering photograph of her; whenever he saw her on CNN he sneered at her smudgy specs. His animosity amounted, in Haberman’s opinion, to a “fixation”. Yet although Trump knew she was writing a book about his ignorant, incompetent and often insane conduct as president, he welcomed her to his Florida country club and during their last interview remarked to his aides: “I love being with her, she’s like my psychiatrist.”
