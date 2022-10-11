Read full article on original website
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a monthBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
WATCH: Lakers star Russell Westbrook rejects Patrick Beverley’s on-court huddle with LeBron James
Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley are best friends now. They’ve settled their age-old beef and they’ve put all of the drama behind them now that they’re teammates with the Los Angeles Lakers. This is the narrative the Lakers have been pushing all summer long, and everyone on...
Boston Celtics Waive Former Knicks And Spurs Forward
The Boston Celtics decided to waive forward Luka Samanic on Monday. Samanic signed a training camp deal with Boston on September 22.
Pelicans Sign Former Celtics, Pacers And Timberwolves Player
On Monday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that they have signed Kelan Martin. The former Butler star has played for the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics.
Clippers takeaways: Kawhi Leonard healthy, but loss to Nuggets 'unprofessional'
The Clippers open the season next Thursday after Kawhi Leonard skips the final preseason game, a loss to Denver, out of caution.
Bronny James to hoop it up in Memphis this October
MEMPHIS – He has one of the most famous last names in the world and now, Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar Lebron James, is coming to Memphis. Not to play for the Tigers. At least not yet. Bronny James is coming to Collierville to take part in the Mid-South Basketball Classic on Saturday, […]
This Jazz-Mavericks Trade Features Mike Conley
The NBA is a highly competitive environment. With that said, the competition isn’t always a race to the top of the league. Sometimes, the race is to the bottom. In 2022-23, that’s likely to hold especially true. If you don’t know why, in all likelihood, you haven’t seen Victor Wembanyama play basketball: or Scoot Henderson, for that matter.
lastwordonsports.com
Top NBA Players 2022-23: #8 Kawhi Leonard
Kawhi Leonard comes in at number 8 on our list of the best players for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The two-time Finals MVP with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors will look to prove his health after missing all of the 2021-2022 season with a torn ACL. He’ll rejoin the LA Clippers’ title chase and embark on the fourth year of partnership with co-star Paul George.
NBA・
This Lakers-Pistons Trade Features Alec Burks
It may seem paradoxical, but sometimes, there’s value in losing in the NBA. Lately, it’s been the talk of the town. With top prospects Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson on the horizon, “tanking” is a regular topic of conversation for NBA fans. With that said, it...
Denver Nuggets 126, L.A. Clippers 115 (preseason)
The Nuggets defeat the Clippers, 126-115. Ish Smith had 15 points, four rebounds and eight assists, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 14 points for the Nuggets in the victory. Norman Powell tallied a game-high 34 points for the Clippers in a losing effort. The Nuggets improve to 2-2 in the NBA Preseason, while the Clippers fall […]
Citrus County Chronicle
Judge wins Baseball Digest player of year; Alcantara top arm
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge was chosen major league player of the year by Baseball Digest and eBay after setting an American League record with 62 home runs. The New York Yankees slugger beat out two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, last year's winner and the reigning AL MVP.
RUMOR: Stephen A. Smith’s adamant Kyrie Irving claim that Nets fans won’t want to hear
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been the subject of much controversy over the past year or so. From his overall eccentric behavior, to his aversion to taking the COVID-19 vaccine, Irving is as divisive a public figure as they come. And amidst all of the drama surrounding him, Stephen A. Smith claimed that the 2022-23 season could perhaps be Irving’s last in Nets colors.
CBS Sports
Brooklyn Nets 2022-23 NBA preview: How will Ben Simmons fit alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving?
Pretty uneventful offseason for the Nets, eh? If we're being technical, the biggest move they made was... trading for Royce O'Neale. No blockbusters. No coaching or front office change. No controversial stands that will keep a key player off the floor. Nope. The Nets were content to tweak their roster and ride their existing talent into the season.
Thunder vs. Pistons: Five takeaways from OKC's win in NBA preseason game at Detroit
The tantalizing tools of back-to-back Thunder lottery picks Ousmane Dieng and Jalen Williams flashed over the course of four quarters Tuesday night in Detroit. Dieng, at 6-foot-10, played point guard for a good chunk of the fourth quarter in the Thunder’s 115-99 preseason win against the Pistons. Dieng flashed an in-and-out dribble, a crossover,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Dallas' Peters set for rowdy Eagles fans in division matchup
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jason Peters is ready to return to Philly and play in front of some bleeping idiots. His endearing words toward the fans, of course. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Yardbarker
Video: Los Angeles Lakers Fans Tried To Recruit Kyrie Irving During Nets Open Practice
The Los Angeles Lakers had a small window to trade for one of the best guards in the NBA in Kyrie Irving earlier in the offseason as Irving had requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and the Lakers were the only teams pushing to trade for the unreliable Irving who is also on the final year of his contract.
Facing Pat Riley in 2020 NBA Finals was tough for LeBron, Jeanie Buss
After a long drought following Kobe Bryant’s Achilles injury in 2013 and a tumultuous 2019-20 season, the 2020 NBA Finals brought a long-awaited return to glory for the Los Angeles Lakers. They defeated the Miami Heat there to win their 17th championship and return to the mountaintop of the...
