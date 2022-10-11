ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

WREG

Bronny James to hoop it up in Memphis this October

MEMPHIS – He has one of the most famous last names in the world and now, Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar Lebron James, is coming to Memphis. Not to play for the Tigers.  At least not yet. Bronny James is coming to Collierville to take part in the Mid-South Basketball Classic on Saturday, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA Analysis Network

This Jazz-Mavericks Trade Features Mike Conley

The NBA is a highly competitive environment. With that said, the competition isn’t always a race to the top of the league. Sometimes, the race is to the bottom. In 2022-23, that’s likely to hold especially true. If you don’t know why, in all likelihood, you haven’t seen Victor Wembanyama play basketball: or Scoot Henderson, for that matter.
DALLAS, TX
lastwordonsports.com

Top NBA Players 2022-23: #8 Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard comes in at number 8 on our list of the best players for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The two-time Finals MVP with the San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors will look to prove his health after missing all of the 2021-2022 season with a torn ACL. He’ll rejoin the LA Clippers’ title chase and embark on the fourth year of partnership with co-star Paul George.
NBA
Kawhi Leonard
Paul George
KTLA

Denver Nuggets 126, L.A. Clippers 115 (preseason)

The Nuggets defeat the Clippers, 126-115. Ish Smith had 15 points, four rebounds and eight assists, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 14 points for the Nuggets in the victory. Norman Powell tallied a game-high 34 points for the Clippers in a losing effort. The Nuggets improve to 2-2 in the NBA Preseason, while the Clippers fall […]
DENVER, CO
Citrus County Chronicle

Judge wins Baseball Digest player of year; Alcantara top arm

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge was chosen major league player of the year by Baseball Digest and eBay after setting an American League record with 62 home runs. The New York Yankees slugger beat out two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, last year's winner and the reigning AL MVP.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Stephen A. Smith’s adamant Kyrie Irving claim that Nets fans won’t want to hear

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been the subject of much controversy over the past year or so. From his overall eccentric behavior, to his aversion to taking the COVID-19 vaccine, Irving is as divisive a public figure as they come. And amidst all of the drama surrounding him, Stephen A. Smith claimed that the 2022-23 season could perhaps be Irving’s last in Nets colors.
BROOKLYN, NY
#The Los Angeles Clippers
Citrus County Chronicle

Dallas' Peters set for rowdy Eagles fans in division matchup

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jason Peters is ready to return to Philly and play in front of some bleeping idiots. His endearing words toward the fans, of course. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

