Liz Truss fights for survival as even allies say she could have only days left
Prime minister to meet mutinous Tory MPs this week in effort to shore up her position after U-turns on tax
BBC
Events will not need new rules after death, report finds
The UK Government has found there is no need to change legislation, after looking into circumstances surrounding the death of a woman after an incident at Padstow's Obby Oss festival. Laura Smallwood died in 2019 after being struck by a person wearing the traditional wooden costume of an oss. The...
BBC
Thousands of polystyrene balls leak into Bristol house daily
Thousands of potentially hazardous polystyrene balls have been leaking into a tenant's house and garden in Bristol "every single day". Michelle lives in a council property in Bedminster and urged the authority to fix the problem that began in December. The balls appear to be coming through the extractor fans...
U.K.・
BBC
Tom Watson and Arlene Foster nominated for peerages
Tom Watson and Dame Arlene Foster are among 26 new peers set to enter the House of Lords. Honours for the former deputy leader of the Labour Party and former Northern Ireland first minister were conferred by the King on Friday. They were recommended by Prime Minister Liz Truss after...
BBC
Battersea Power Station opens after decades of decay
Looming over the River Thames, Battersea Power Station lay derelict for decades. On Friday, though, the reinvention of one of London's truly iconic buildings is complete as it opens to the public for the first time. Transforming this beloved Art Deco edifice into a shopping and leisure complex has been...
BBC
Edenfield Centre: Staff sacked over abuse at hospital
Some staff who worked at a mental health hospital where the BBC filmed patients being mistreated have been sacked, an NHS trust has said. A BBC Panorama investigation found a "toxic culture of humiliation, verbal abuse and bullying" at the Edenfield Centre in Prestwich near Manchester. The trust said "following...
