Read full article on original website
Related
Blink-182 reunite with Tom DeLonge and announce world stadium tour
Blink-182 have announced their biggest world tour yet, along with new music coming in 2023.The US band will return for a major tour that will see the reunion of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker for the first time in 10 years.In the UK and Ireland, the band will visit venues across London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast Dublin throughout September and October 2023. The multi-platinum, award-winning group will also play their first ever performances in Latin America, along with stops in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand starting March 2023 through February 2024.The band will also drop...
Blink-182 reunites with Tom DeLonge, release tour dates
(KFDX/KJTL) — The Tom, Mark, and Travis Show is making a comeback in 2023. Blink-182, one of the most commercially successful pop-punk bands of all time, announced on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, that singer, guitarist, and founding member Tom DeLonge is returning to the trio ahead of a new single set to be released on […]
What The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Said About John Lennon’s Death
The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger discussed how he reacted to John Lennon's death in the media. He also discussed John's life.
RELATED PEOPLE
Robert Plant Once Said John Bonham’s Drumming on 1 Led Zeppelin Song Didn’t Sound Human, and He’s Got a Point
John Bonham's drumming on one Led Zeppelin song didn't sound human according to singer Robert Plant.
Jimmy Page Said 1 Led Zeppelin Riff Took Fans Out of Their ‘Comfort Zone,’ and We Hear His Point
Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page said one riff took listeners out of their comfort zone, and we can hear his point.
Led Zeppelin Singer Robert Plant Once Explained How ‘Fortunate’ He Was to Stop Using Drugs
Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant said he was fortunate to stop using drugs after having a frank conversation with himself.
Joe Satriani hails Wolfgang Van Halen's Taylor Hawkins tribute gig performances as "the most natural, beautiful thing I’d seen in a long time"
Joe Satriani salutes Wolfgang Van Halen for his guest spot at the Taylor Hawkins tribute shows in London and LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Beatles Once Called This Paul McCartney Song ‘the Worst Track’ Ever
The Beatles members believed one Paul McCartney song was the ‘worst track’ ever, primarily due to the rigorous recording sessions
Led Zeppelin’s Airplane Didn’t Belong to Them and Cost $2,500 an Hour to Rent
Led Zeppelin’s airplane actually belonged to someone else and set the band back $2,500 an hour.
Tom DeLonge's Legendary Career in Blink-182 Made Him a Millionaire
If you're familiar with the music of Blink-182, then you know Tom DeLonge. The singer's signature vocal styling defined the legendary group (which he co-founded), and has been an integral part of its sonics across three major stints with the band (1992 to 2005, 2009 to 2015, and from 2022 onward).
Mick Jagger Compared 1 of The Rolling Stones’ Songs to The Beach Boys’ ‘California Girls’
Mick Jagger said one of The Rolling Stones' songs about different types of women was similar to The Beach Boys' "California Girls."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ETOnline.com
Blink-182 Reuniting for Tour and New Single
Blink-182 is back! The iconic rock band announced on Tuesday that they're reuniting for a 2023 World Tour, and releasing a new single, "Edging," which is set to drop on Friday, Oct. 14. "We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming," a statement alongside a video on the band's official...
Blink-182 reuniting for massive 2023 world tour, new song coming Friday
After wiping their website and Instagram clean yesterday, seemingly in preparation for some big news, Blink-182 has come through with a major announcement: Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker are reuniting for a massive 2023 world tour. The trio have also made some new music: Their new song, "Edging,"...
Stereogum
When We Were Young Fest Announces 2023 Lineup With Green Day, Blink-182, & More
The 2022 edition of the pop-punk/emo-leaning When We Were Young festival hasn’t even happened yet — it’ll go down on three different days later this month — but the organizers have already revealed the lineup for 2023’s event, which will take place on October 21 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. It’s headlined by Green Day and Blink-182 — the latter just announced today that they were reuniting with Tom DeLonge, and WWWY is just one stop on a massive global tour.
Dave Mustaine Asserts He Is the Sole Founder of Megadeth, No Co-Founding Members
It's no secret that Megadeth formed after Dave Mustaine was fired from Metallica. However, there seems to be some confusion about who was involved when they formed, because the frontman has asserted that he's the sole founder — there weren't any co-founders. Mustaine was Metallica's original lead guitarist, but...
1 Beatles Song Didn’t Become a Top 10 Hit Until the 1990s
One of The Beatles' songs was partially completed by a rock star who was a member of a group that peaked in the 1970s.
Jimmy Page and Robert Plant Needed Just 2 Takes to Record an Underrated ‘Led Zeppelin III’ Song
Careful listeners of 'Led Zeppelin III' heard an underrated song Jimmy Page and Robert Plant needed just two takes to make.
13 Times Celebs Got Fed Up With Invasive Interview Questions And Walked Out
When a radio host made a joke about her close friend Drew Barrymore's childhood experiences with addiction, Cameron Diaz called him out on it, then swiftly ended the chat.
Maddie Ziegler Never Thought She’d See Sia Again After 1 Project
Maddie Ziegler and Sia have a long working relationship with one another. But the 'Dance Moms' alum never expected to see the singer again after one project.
Comments / 0