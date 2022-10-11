Political, community leaders celebrate Honda investment in Ohio battery factory

On a sunny, October day in Fayette County, the scenery on U.S Route 35 is mostly farmland, with the exception of Destination Outlets near Jeffersonville.

But soon that will change, with Honda's announcement that it and LG Energy Solution will spend at least $3.5 billion to build a battery factory in Jeffersonville that will employ 2,200 workers and help establish Ohio as an electric vehicle hub for Ohio.

Politicians, business leaders and others on Tuesday celebrated the announcement. Among the reactions:

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine:

“It has been more than four decades since Honda first saw great promise in Ohio, and although the way we manufacture vehicles is evolving, one thing that will stay the same is the quality of our workforce and their ability to get the job done. Honda and LG Energy Solution now join a long list of companies that have looked all over the country for the best place to do business and have chosen Ohio because we have the ideal economic climate and an innovative and talented workforce. Today’s announcement is further proof that there is no better place to be right now than in the great state of Ohio.”

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted:

“Honda and LG Energy Solution had many other states vying for this historic investment, and they chose Ohio. Ohio’s talented workforce and strong business environment, along with Honda’s commitment to quality, continue to be a winning combination for the company and this state.”

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown :

“In this year, we finally buried the term Rust Belt.”

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm :

“The United States, manufacturing workers here. We are back.”

Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp :

“As we witness the newest chapter in automotive history rolling out, it is pleasing to note that once again Ohio will have a prominent role in writing that story.”

Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman :

“When Speaker Cupp and I sat and listened to what the lieutenant governor and governor had in mind, I sat back and said, ‘Heck yeah.’”

Fayette County Commissioner Tony Anderson :

"It may come as a surprise to some of you but I've never said thank you to a $4 billion investment in Fayette County before, but I am so proud to be able to do that."

Bob Nelson, executive vice president of American Honda Motor Co. :

“Honda is proud of our history in Ohio, where our U.S. manufacturing operations began more than four decades ago. Now, as we expand Honda’s partnership with Ohio, we are investing in a workforce that will create the power source for our future Honda and Acura electric vehicles. We want to thank the leaders of the state of Ohio, as well as in Fayette County, Jefferson Township, Jeffersonville, and Washington Court House for welcoming this new joint venture between Honda and LG Energy Solution and giving us another Ohio community to call home.”

Dong-Myung Kim, executive vice president of Advanced Automotive Battery Division at LG Energy Solution:

“In another major step toward electrification, LG Energy Solution’s innovative battery technologies will not only power Honda’s brand-new EV models but support Ohio’s green economy. We extend our gratitude to everyone who played a role in making this happen. With our commitment to building the world-best quality products, together with Honda, we look forward to not only creating thousands of quality jobs here in Ohio but growing together with the community.”

J.P. Nauseef, JobsOhio president and CEO:

“Honda’s new commitment comes after 45 years of collaboration, growth, and success, shaping generational opportunity and investment for Ohioans. Honda and Ohio have partnered to strengthen its current manufacturing while transitioning, together, to build the vehicles of the future.”

Ryan Augsburger, president of the Ohio Manufacturers' Association:

“Ohio’s automobile manufacturing legacy begins another amazing chapter today. The Buckeye State is already a leader in North America’s quickly evolving EV market. This latest development will ensure Honda has dependable access to Ohio-manufactured batteries – and Ohioans can look forward to more well-paying career opportunities in the near future as Honda continues to invest in our state. Ohio continues to prove to the nation – and the rest of the world – it has what it takes to compete for 21st century manufacturing jobs!”

Community also reacts positively to news :

Community reaction to the news in Jeffersonville and nearby Washington Court House was also positive. Luke Evans, the manager at the Rally House store inside Destination Outlets, said the plant will bring additional job opportunities to the area after Amazon opened a warehouse in nearby Wilmington.

"There's nothing in the area besides Amazon," he said. "It will be a good opportunity for people."

Kyler Kelly, the owner of Capuana's Courtview Delicatessen and Super Sport Barber Shop in Washington Court House, said the plant will be fantastic for the community. He believes the Honda facility will bring in people from surrounding counties, which will help bring revenue to small businesses in the city.

Kelley noted the business the Honda Auto Plant in Marysville brought to the area.

"I hope the same thing happens here," he said.

Outside Capuana's, Melissa Woodrow and her daughter, Kylie Woodrow, ate lunch. The Washington Court House residents did not hear about Tuesday's announcement, but said the plant would benefit city residents.

"We need something like that here," Kylie, 23, said. "Most people have to go out to Columbus to find work."

"It's nice to have more job opportunity in the community," Melissa, 51, added. "And it's not that far from town!"

USA Today Network Ohio Bureau reporter Jessie Balmert and reporter Micah Walker contributed to this story.

jweiker@dispatch.com

@JimWeiker

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Political, community leaders celebrate Honda investment in Ohio battery factory