Emma Roberts Unveils Romance With Boyfriend Cody John, Packs on the PDA After Garrett Hedlund Split

 3 days ago
Emma Roberts, Cody John. Courtesy of Cody John/Instagram

Romance is in the air. Emma Roberts is making her relationship with Cody John Instagram official following her split from Garrett Hedlund .

Amid reports of the actress' connection with John, an Instagram photo of the couple sharing a kiss resurfaced. In the social media uploads, which were originally posted in late August, Roberts, 31, and John, 32, offered a glimpse at their romantic getaway.

"Sweet sweet," the actor, who is known for his roles in Wu-Tang: An American Saga and In the Dark , wrote alongside several photos with the Nickelodeon alum and their friends.

The new development in Roberts' love life comes less than a year after Us Weekly confirmed her split from Hedlund, 38. The pair originally started dating in 2019 after the Scream Queens alum called it quits with long-term boyfriend Evan Peters .

Two months after Roberts and Hedlund were spotted together, the New York native opened up about dating in the public eye.

“It’s hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience,” she told Cosmopolitan in May 2019. “Growing up is hard. Sometimes it makes me sad that I can’t have a private moment. Because of Twitter and Instagram, there’s a whole other element where everybody can comment on what you’re doing, and no one knows the real story. That’s hard. … I know what’s true, and I know what happened in my own life, and so do the people that love me and who I love.”

In June 2020, Us broke the news that the duo were expecting their first child together.

“Emma and Garrett are getting more and more excited, which is so nice for them,” a source told Us . “Garrett is really looking forward to becoming a dad and feels as though this is something he needed. He is ready to take on all the daddy duties, and Emma getting pregnant has forced him to become more responsible. He thinks that’s a blessing.”

Us confirmed in November 2020 that the Country Strong star previously sought help for substance abuse amid his then-girlfriend's pregnancy . Hedlund checked into treatment after he was arrested for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level four times the legal limit in January 2020.

At the time, the Triple Frontier actor pleaded no contest to one count and was found guilty while the second DUI charge was dismissed.

In December 2020, Roberts gave birth to their son, Rhodes . Earlier this year, the musician made headlines again when he was taken into custody for public intoxication. The Tron star was released on a $2,100 bond after the January arrest. The twosome called it quits that same month after nearly three years together.

According to a second source, the American Horror Story alum gave Hedlund "multiple ultimatums” before pulling the plug on their romance . “They have a very amicable relationship with each other and are being very adult about their breakup,” the insider added at the time.

The Minnesota native, for his part, took to social media to show his support for Roberts following their breakup . "Happy Mother's Day to the most beautiful mother, dear Emma!" he gushed in a handwritten note, which he shared via Instagram in May. "You gave us a gift who never ceases to melt our hearts, amaze our minds, and make all the anythings just fly away, from morning till night. All my love."

