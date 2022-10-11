ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Supreme Court rejects appeal from Dylann Roof

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MP3i3_0iUbSLX300

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Dylann Roof, who challenged his death sentence and conviction in the 2015 racist slayings of nine members of a black South Carolina congregation.

Roof had asked the court to decide how to handle disputes over mental illness-related evidence between capital defendants and their attorneys. The justices did not comment Tuesday in turning away the appeal.

Roof fired his attorneys and represented himself during the sentencing phase of his capital trial, part of his effort to block evidence potentially portraying him as mentally ill.

Roof shot participants at a Bible study session at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

Previous 1 of 4 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3laFcY_0iUbSLX300
Roof shot participants at a Bible study session at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1irHRs_0iUbSLX300
Family mourns during the funeral for one of the Mother Emanuel AME Church victims.
REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xlk4F_0iUbSLX300
Dylann Roof fired his attorneys and represented himself during the sentencing phase of his capital trial in an effort to block evidence potentially portraying him as mentally ill.
Lastrhodesian.com via AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OQONN_0iUbSLX300
Roof killed nine people.
REUTERS

A panel of appellate judges had previously upheld his conviction and death sentence .

Roof, 28, is on federal death row at a maximum-security prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. He can still pursue other appeals.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case

In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
State
South Carolina State
abovethelaw.com

Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case

The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylann Roof
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court denies Charleston church shooter's appeal

The Supreme Court denied an appeal by a Charleston church shooter on Tuesday, leaving his death penalty sentence in place. Dylann Roof, 28, opened fire on a congregation at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in 2015, killing nine black parishioners. His death penalty sentence was upheld by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit in Richmond last year.
CHARLESTON, SC
Fox News

DOJ, White House silent on status of lawsuit against Georgia's 'Jim Crow' voting law as midterms loom

Roughly 15 months after the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against the state of Georgia over an election integrity law it deemed to be "racially discriminatory" and would suppress votes, the Biden administration has little to say about the status of that lawsuit and whether Georgia’s upcoming midterm election results will be tainted by the "Jim Crow" legislation.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Church#Sentencing#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#Mother Emanuel Ame Church#Lastrhodesian Com#Ap Roof#Reuters
Reuters

U.S. Supreme Court leans toward Alabama in voting rights fight

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday signaled sympathy toward Alabama in the state's defense of a Republican-drawn electoral map in a case that could further erode a landmark voting rights law, drawing a skeptical response from its newest member, Ketanji Brown Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
WGMD Radio

UPDATED: DE Supreme Court Rules on Vote-by-Mail & Same-Day Registration

The Delaware Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision, has found that Vote-by-Mail does violate the Delaware Constitution and that the decision on Same-Day Registration by the Delaware Court of Chancery should be reversed. Only absentee ballots for reason will be accepted and those wanting to register to vote have until...
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
55K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy