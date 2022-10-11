ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Where Oregon’s defense ranks nationally after shutting down Arizona’s passing attack

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

The Oregon Ducks faced one of their biggest tests of the young season defensively on Saturday night, looking to go into Tucson and put the kibosh on Arizona’s electric passing attack that featured one of the best wide receiving corps in the nation.

Mission accomplished.

Oregon’s secondary stepped up, and with stellar play from guys like Christian Gonzalez, Dontae Manning, and Jahlil Florence, the Ducks held Wildcats’ QB Jayden de Laure to just 241 passing yards and 1 touchdown.

It was an encouraging display for fans who have been wanting to see much more from Oregon’s defensive unit so far this season. What type of impact did it have on the Ducks’ national rankings? Let’s take a look at the statistics:

Scoring Defense: No. 83

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IZ1w3_0iUbSAp400 Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Points Per Game Allowed: 28.83 Previous Rank: No. 97

Rushing Defense: No. 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lqas3_0iUbSAp400 Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game: 98.0 Previous Rank: No. 16

Passing Defense: No. 114

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xuW7x_0iUbSAp400 Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Passing Yards Allowed Per Game: 275.3 Previous Rank: No. 119

Total Defense: No. 68

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 373.0 Previous Rank: No. 72

First Downs Allowed: No. 95

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=494Vfk_0iUbSAp400 Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

First Downs Allowed: 131 Previous Rank: No. 93

Opponent Third Down Conversion Rate: No. 127

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NE4YG_0iUbSAp400 Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Opponent Third-Down Conversion Rate: 50.6% Previous Rank:
No. 126

Turnovers Forced: No. 74

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qhld9_0iUbSAp400 Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Total Turnovers Gained: 8

Total Sacks: No. 60

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TzllG_0iUbSAp400 Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Total Sacks: 13 Previous Rank: No. 58

fishduck.com

Oregon vs. Kelly for a Shot at Validation

How many times has it been said that Oregon is “back”?. Since 2019, the Ducks have made a number of top-10 — occasionally even finding itself in the Playoff conversation. But even in Mario Cristobal’s best seasons, it never felt like Oregon was really its old self again.
EUGENE, OR
FanSided

Oregon football: UCLA game could bring ESPN College GameDay to Eugene

Oregon football is getting set for a visit from the UCLA Bruins in a few weeks, and that game could draw ESPN College GameDay to Autzen Stadium. While the game between UCLA and Oregon is several weeks away, it is clear that there are currently going to be three teams looking to the Pac-12 Championship. Several of the contending teams now have conference losses, including both Washington State (to Oregon), and Washington (to Arizona State.) Utah, a team ranked ahead of the Ducks lost to the hands of now-undefeated UCLA on Saturday.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Oregon Quake, Oct. 10

A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
OREGON STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Brisa Mendez Leaving KVAL-TV: Where’s the Oregon Meteorologist Going?

For almost two years, Eugene residents have turned to Brisa Mendez on KVAL-TV for the latest weather updates. Now, this young meteorologist is moving to the next step of her career. Brisa Mendez announced she is leaving KVAL-TV in Oregon in October 2022. Her viewers want to know where the weather anchor is going next and if her new job will also take her away from Oregon. They especially want to know if she will continue in broadcasting. Find out what Brisa Mendez said about leaving KVAL-TV here.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Three arrested in Corvallis and Colorado after fatal shooting in Springfield, police say

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Three people, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested in connection to a shooting death on October 4, the Springfield Police Department said. According to the SPD, officers responded to a medical emergency that turned out to be a gunshot wound in the 6100 block of Graystone Loop at about 10:53 p.m. on October 4. Police said the victim, Cayden Reed Torkelson, 22, of Springfield, was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries. Detectives say they found evidence that Torkelson’s death was a homicide, and were able to identify three suspects.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

State’s first green hydrogen project could be among most expensive attempts to cut emissions

A proposal to cut greenhouse gas emissions by producing green hydrogen gas and blending it into natural gas for consumers in Eugene could come with record costs.  If approved, about 2,500 customers of NW Natural, the state’s largest natural gas utility, would begin receiving natural gas with 5% hydrogen gas by early 2024.  The company […] The post State’s first green hydrogen project could be among most expensive attempts to cut emissions appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Waterway Obstructed McKenzie River, Oct. 12

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public of a water obstruction on the McKenzie River approximately 2.2 miles downstream from Paradise Campground. This is near milepost 52 on the McKenzie Hwy. Due to a tree down across the river, the channel is completely blocked and not safely navigable. For the most current information on water obstructions and safety tips, please review the information provided by the Oregon State Marine Board at www.oregon.gov/osmb.
LANE COUNTY, OR
Lebanon-Express

Air quality alert issued for Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon

Smoke from wildfires could hang in the air in Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and surrounding areas for much of this week. The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency issued on Monday, Oct. 10 an air quality advisory through Friday, Oct. 14 that included the three largest cities in Linn and Benton counties.
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Downed tree blocks McKenzie River near Paradise Campground

MCKENZIE RIVER, Ore. -- A fallen tree has blocked the McKenzie River, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. The LCSO says a downed tree has completely obstructed passage along the McKenzie river about 2.2 miles downstream from Paradise Campground, near milepost 52 on the McKenzie Highway. The LCSO says the blockage is unsafe to navigate, and recommend a change of plans for anyone traveling down the river.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Gas prices in Eugene are going up

EUGENE, Ore. — Gas prices are still going up across the country, especially here in Oregon. According to GasBuddy, the average price in Eugene is $5.52 a gallon. That's about 12 cents higher than a week ago, and over a dollar higher than it was a month ago. GasBuddy...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

