Where Oregon’s defense ranks nationally after shutting down Arizona’s passing attack
The Oregon Ducks faced one of their biggest tests of the young season defensively on Saturday night, looking to go into Tucson and put the kibosh on Arizona’s electric passing attack that featured one of the best wide receiving corps in the nation.
Mission accomplished.
Oregon’s secondary stepped up, and with stellar play from guys like Christian Gonzalez, Dontae Manning, and Jahlil Florence, the Ducks held Wildcats’ QB Jayden de Laure to just 241 passing yards and 1 touchdown.
It was an encouraging display for fans who have been wanting to see much more from Oregon’s defensive unit so far this season. What type of impact did it have on the Ducks’ national rankings? Let’s take a look at the statistics:
Scoring Defense: No. 83Points Per Game Allowed: 28.83 Previous Rank: No. 97
Rushing Defense: No. 19Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game: 98.0 Previous Rank: No. 16
Passing Defense: No. 114Passing Yards Allowed Per Game: 275.3 Previous Rank: No. 119
Total Defense: No. 68Total Yards Allowed Per Game: 373.0 Previous Rank: No. 72
First Downs Allowed: No. 95First Downs Allowed: 131 Previous Rank: No. 93
Opponent Third Down Conversion Rate: No. 127Opponent Third-Down Conversion Rate: 50.6% Previous Rank: No. 126
Turnovers Forced: No. 74Total Turnovers Gained: 8
Total Sacks: No. 60Total Sacks: 13 Previous Rank: No. 58
