Where Oregon’s defense ranks nationally after shutting down Arizona’s passing attack

The Oregon Ducks faced one of their biggest tests of the young season defensively on Saturday night, looking to go into Tucson and put the kibosh on Arizona’s electric passing attack that featured one of the best wide receiving corps in the nation.

Mission accomplished.

Oregon’s secondary stepped up, and with stellar play from guys like Christian Gonzalez, Dontae Manning, and Jahlil Florence, the Ducks held Wildcats’ QB Jayden de Laure to just 241 passing yards and 1 touchdown.

It was an encouraging display for fans who have been wanting to see much more from Oregon’s defensive unit so far this season. What type of impact did it have on the Ducks’ national rankings? Let’s take a look at the statistics:

Scoring Defense: No. 83

28.83No. 97

Rushing Defense: No. 19

98.0No. 16

Passing Defense: No. 114

275.3No. 119

Total Defense: No. 68

373.0No. 72

First Downs Allowed: No. 95

131No. 93

Opponent Third Down Conversion Rate: No. 127

50.6%No. 126

Turnovers Forced: No. 74

Total Sacks: No. 60

13No. 58

