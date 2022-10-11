Read full article on original website
Does Michigan Have an Official State Dog?
There was an article this week that we shared that talked about how the American Robin has been Michigan's state bird for nearly a century but that could be changing soon. The topic got me wondering whether or not Michigan had an official state dog. You would think every state...
Are These Michigan Places Still The Most Snobby?
People can be snobby, but did you know places can be snobby too?. Road Snacks is constantly ranking cities in Michigan from best to worst, richest to poorest, and yes, the snobbiest places in the Great Lakes State too. When I saw the headline for the snobbiest places, I was intrigued.
Is Michigan Getting Ready to Oust the Robin as the State Bird?
For nearly a century, the American Robin has been Michigan's state bird but that could soon change thanks to a group of Michigan legislators in Lansing. Although the Robin has been the official state bird of the Mitten State since 1931, legislators think it's time to honor the Kirtland's warbler, a bird that is found almost exclusively in Michigan. The Kirtland's warbler has recovered from almost certain extinction since being placed on the US Fish & Wildlife Service's Endangered Species list in 1967.
Most Popular Michigan Baby Names by Year From 1980-2021
Check out the top male and female baby names from 1980-2021 in Michigan. Deciding on a name for a baby can be a tough choice for parents. Typically, parents want that name to either be a unique name or a name that somehow honors the family. In Michigan, unique names are not a strong point.
What the Sam Hill? Did This Censorship Phrase Really Originate in Michigan?
You've most likely heard someone utter the words "What in the Sam Hill?" as a substitute for cuss words. But did the expression really originate in Michigan?. Although there's no definitive proof that the euphemism was born here in the Mitten State, there's a pretty good argument to support that theory.
Six Halloween Karens You May Encounter in Michigan This Season
Beware of the Halloween Karen. No matter what the occasion or what you are celebrating, there will always be at least one person out there that will try to ruin your fun. When it comes to Halloween, most would think that people around them would be having a good time, but that is not always the case.
Can You Pronounce or Know Where MI’s Least-Populated Municipality Is?
Michigan's least populated municipality is even tough for Michiganders to pronounce. Anyone that has lived in Michigan or visited this great state knows that many of the names of cities, streets, and more are difficult to pronounce. When it comes to Michigan's least populated municipality, that idea holds true. The...
Did You Know Mackinac Island Once Had a Ski Resort from 1971-1973?
Of all the times you've been to Mackinac Island, did you know there once was a ski resort? It's possible you never heard of it, as it only lasted two years. The television televangelist Rex Humbard purchased some Mackinac Island land in 1971. Although he bought a few acres of land found on separate places on the island, the one that had the ski resort was located where Stonecliffe Manor is today. He had high hopes of creating the “Rex Humbard Christian Development Center” which included a college and ski resort.
Great Lakes Shipwreck Society Discovers Sunken Barge From 120 Years Ago
After 120 years at the bottom of Lake Superior, a 292-foot Whaleback vessel has been discovered by the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society. The GLSHS was kind enough to share some pictures of the discovery with us and those photos are posted below. The anniversary of the sinking of Barge...
Buried Ghost Town: Singapore, Michigan
Michigan has dozens of ghost towns dating back to pre-statehood, post-statehood and Civil War eras. Many of which you'll find in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan -- mining towns of yester-year. There's one ghost town you can't see anymore, but still exists on the Westside of the state near Saugatuck:...
This Street Might Have the Best Trick or Treating in Michigan
Finding the best places to go trick or treating is key for the Halloween season. When it comes to Halloween, kids around the country have hopes of bringing home bags and bags full of their favorite candy. In order to do that, you have to find the best places to visit to maximize your candy collection.
More Images of the “Alien-esque” Bottom of Michigan’s Middle Island Sinkhole
Wow...the things that make up the insides of this 75-foot deep underwater crater... Diver Ric Mixter called it an “alien environment” and boy, he hit it right on the head. We're going back to the Middle Island Sinkhole to show you more photos of the bottom of this eerie, 75-foot deep crater in Lake Huron.
What to Do if You Hit a Deer With Your Car in Michigan
Living in Michigan, chances are good you're going to hit a deer with your car at some point. People hit deer year-round in Michigan but the majority of accidents happen in the spring and fall. According to Michigan.gov, each year, there are nearly 50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan. About...
Are Michigan Schools Canceling Halloween Festivities This Year?
It seems some Michigan schools aren't in the Halloween spirit this year. Celebrating Halloween at school has been a tradition for decades. According to History, due to the high numbers of young children during the fifties baby boom, parties moved from town civic centers into the classroom. Again, this has been a tradition for roughly 70 years.
Will Michigan Ever Get High Speed Train Service?
Train service in Michigan has been getting a lot more attention recently. The nightmarish Amtrak train from Pontiac to Chicago took 19 hours instead of its usual 5.5 hours. That was due to numerous issues from engine failure to loss of electricity, heat, toilets not flushing, a medical request to stop...and apparently a deer strike which caused much of the issues (full details in my story, here.)
A Visit to Round Island and the Strange Box Found in the Woods
Round Island (called “Nissawinagong” by Native Americans) lies smack between Mackinac Island and Bois Blanc Island, completely uninhabited...no residents whatsoever. This is where you saw Christopher Reeve and Jane Seymour spending a little 'alone time' together at the only structure on the island, the lighthouse. The lighthouse can easily be seen whenever you come to Mackinac Island by boat...yeah, you know the one I'm talkin' about.
Take a Look – This is Michigan’s Oldest State Park
Located 15 miles southwest of Traverse City, you'll find the oldest state park in Michigan. While the state of Michigan was founded in 1837, it wasn't until 1917 that the first state park was purchased. It was established by the Michigan Legislature which paid $60,000 for the land. It officially became Michigan's first state park in 1919.
Do You Live In One Of The Best Places In Michigan
Michigan has a lot to offer - five Great Lakes, four seasons, and countless city and travel destinations like Mackinac Island, Detroit, and the Upper Peninsula just to name a few. Whether you prefer small-town or city life, Michigan has a place for you. That being said, statistics show that...
19 Hour Michigan-Chicago Train Trip From Hell
Imagine thinking "we'll take the train to Chicago it'll be hassle-free!" Not so much for passengers boarding in Pontiac trying to get to Chicago. The train left for the 5.5 hour trip about 6 o'clock in the morning Friday 10/7/2022. Plagued with electrical issues, the train eventually made it to Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Jackson, MI with multiple delays. Just outside of Jackson, MI a medical stop was requested. It was there passengers said it smelled like burning rubber -- that's when the Amtrak train lost power.
‘Not So Pure Michigan’ Spots Make Fun Of MI Cities
Most Michiganders are familiar with the Pure Michigan advertising campaign voiced by actor and Michigan native Tim Allen. The commercials would feature all of the great and beautiful things about the Great Lakes State. If imitation is indeed the greatest form of flattery, then the creators of that very popular...
