Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Amazon's October Prime Day is still in full swing, and many of the deals are even better today than they were yesterday! If you're in the market for a new rooftop tent for your vehicle, why not take advantage of the sale to save some serious cash? If you're interested in automotive accessories in general, check out our official best early automotive accessory deals post right here, but otherwise, check out these four heavily discounted Thule rooftop tents on sale for today only.

SHOPPING ・ 1 DAY AGO