Volusia County, FL

Florida man dies after trying to clear debris from Ian off roof

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County residents in the Pine Hills community said they are saddened by the news that a 75-year-old man died while cleaning up debris left when Hurricane Ian passed over Florida last month. According to the Orange County Medical Examiner, Theodore Sims died after falling off a...
16-year-old boy shot in 'targeted attack' in Brevard County

MIMS, Fla. - Deputies said a 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot Monday night in Mims. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, at 9 p.m., the boy was with two other teenagers when two suspects approached them and began shooting. The teen was shot as he was running away.
16-year-old in critical condition after Brevard County shooting

MIMS, Fla. — A shooting in Mims Monday night has left a teenager in critical condition. The sheriff’s office said that it took place at about 9 p.m. when a group of teenagers was approached by two suspects. It happened on Cypress Avenue, and according to deputies, the...
Public Safety
Mims restaurant still flooded after Ian

A Brevard County restaurant remains flooded nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian dumped several feet of water on the area. Loughman Lakeside Restaurant and Bar in Mims is flooded under several feet of water. It's been a community staple for years. Owner Jason Reichman is worried about the future. The...
WATCH: Eastern Florida State College Cosmetology Salon Open to the Public

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Cosmetology Salon located on Eastern Florida’s Cocoa Campus will be open to the public beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. All services are performed by EFSC Cosmetology and Facial Program students and include haircuts,...
