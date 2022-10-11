Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Florida man dies after trying to clear debris from Ian off roof
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County residents in the Pine Hills community said they are saddened by the news that a 75-year-old man died while cleaning up debris left when Hurricane Ian passed over Florida last month. According to the Orange County Medical Examiner, Theodore Sims died after falling off a...
WSVN-TV
Florida grandfather charged with child neglect after dropping off rental car with granddaughter still inside
(WSVN) - A Florida grandfather has been arrested after he was accused of putting his granddaughter’s life in danger, but the young girl is lucky to be alive thanks to some alert employees. Deputies received a 911 call on Monday afternoon after the mother learned her daughter was alone,...
fox35orlando.com
Florida bicyclist found with enough fentanyl to kill 4,000 people, deputies say
FLAGER COUNTY, Fla. - A 53-year-old man who was riding a bike in Flagler County was arrested after a deputy found enough fentanyl on the man to kill 4,000 people. Deputies arrested James Donald Forbes Jr. on Tuesday around 9 p.m. after he was spotted riding his bicycle on the wrong side of the road with no reflectors, deputies said.
fox35orlando.com
Florida grandfather accused of leaving toddler in hot rental car at Daytona Beach airport
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida grandfather was arrested for allegedly leaving his 1-year-old grandchild in a rental car that he returned to the Daytona Beach International Airport Monday, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office. Deputies said the girl had been left in the hot vehicle for at least 45 minutes.
Deputies: Dozens of businesses busted for underage sales of alcohol, tobacco in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Workers at more than three dozen Volusia County stores are facing legal troubles after they allegedly sold alcohol and tobacco to people under 21. Over the course of a month, investigators said they sent underage people into 64 gas stations and stores throughout the county.
Florida mom threatens to blow up school in pick-up line, deputies say
A Florida mom was arrested and accused of threatening to beat up a school principal and blow up the school after she was given a traffic citation while waiting to pick her child up after class, authorities said.
fox35orlando.com
16-year-old boy shot in 'targeted attack' in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. - Deputies said a 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot Monday night in Mims. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, at 9 p.m., the boy was with two other teenagers when two suspects approached them and began shooting. The teen was shot as he was running away.
WESH
16-year-old in critical condition after Brevard County shooting
MIMS, Fla. — A shooting in Mims Monday night has left a teenager in critical condition. The sheriff’s office said that it took place at about 9 p.m. when a group of teenagers was approached by two suspects. It happened on Cypress Avenue, and according to deputies, the...
Police: Man posing as licensed roofer enters contract with elderly victim to replace roof for $47K
VENICE, Fla. — Police in southwest Florida arrested a Central Florida man whom they said pretended to be a licensed contractor. Venice police and code enforcement investigators said Eric Ziko, 36, of Ocoee, falsely claimed to be a licensed roofer. They said Ziko made a contractual agreement for $47,000...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man, 94, found clever way to escape attic after Hurricane Ian floodwaters trapped him inside
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 94-year-old Florida man had to come up with a clever way to exit his attic after floodwaters during Hurricane Ian left him trapped inside, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. LaVerne ‘Sunshine’ Gerber, a Korean War veteran, told deputies he knew about the evacuation...
spacecoastdaily.com
Rockledge Woman Involved in Deadly Collision With Bicyclist in Saint Cloud
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash involving a pickup truck and a bicyclist on Nova Road west of Gator Branch Road in Saint Cloud, Osceola County. The bicyclist was struck and killed around 6:32 A.M by a 49-year-old woman from Rockledge, who was...
Florida Man On Bicycle Attempts To Escape On-Foot Deputy
A Florida man, riding a bicycle, is behind bars after attempting to flee an on-foot deputy for probation violations. According to court records, Tomarius James Wagner, 24, is awaiting trial for various drug possession, concealed weapons charges, and drug distribution charges when the deputy chased
fox35orlando.com
Florida senior resident village unlivable after flooding from Ian
The floodwaters of Ian poured in the Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee. It has left many homes ruined and unlivable, which floors still wet and wall rotting.
Florida duo caught stealing thousands of dollars in ‘liquid gold,’ deputies say
A pair of Florida men are behind bars after they were caught pumping thousands of dollars worth of "liquid gold" from a local restaurant early Thursday morning, according to authorities.
click orlando
Here’s when Central Florida schools will have Hurricane Ian makeup days
ORLANDO, Fla. – Students and teachers throughout Central Florida have all returned to school after Hurricane Ian barreled through the state nearly two weeks ago. Now, Central Florida districts are working to determine when students will make up the school days missed due to the hurricane. [TRENDING: Video game...
mynews13.com
Mims restaurant still flooded after Ian
A Brevard County restaurant remains flooded nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian dumped several feet of water on the area. Loughman Lakeside Restaurant and Bar in Mims is flooded under several feet of water. It's been a community staple for years. Owner Jason Reichman is worried about the future. The...
‘That’s not good’: Homeowners feel burned by solar power promises
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando homeowner feels burned by a solar energy company that charged $55,000 for a system that didn’t deliver promised savings on his power bill. Consumer investigator Todd Ulrich interviewed Brett Jaffee about his solar panels at his home near downtown Orlando. Jaffee thought the...
fox35orlando.com
Woman visiting Florida killed after being pulled into ocean by storm surge wave from Hurricane Ian
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A woman from Kentucky visiting family in Florida was killed after being pulled into the ocean by a big wave during Hurricane Ian this week. She is the third storm-related fatality in Volusia County. Authorities say the victim, whose age was not immediately known, was killed...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Eastern Florida State College Cosmetology Salon Open to the Public
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Cosmetology Salon located on Eastern Florida’s Cocoa Campus will be open to the public beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. All services are performed by EFSC Cosmetology and Facial Program students and include haircuts,...
